With a 2.1% yield it is already quite attractive, but for now I am waiting for a market fallback.

It increased its total dividend this year by 5%, its 26th consecutive year of dividend growth.

DCC is an Irish group focussed mostly on oil and LPG distribution in Europe, but with other businesses too.

DCC (OTC:DCCPF) is a London-listed Irish conglomerate with a dividend growth record of over twenty years continuously. A member of the FTSE-100, it merits consideration for dividend security seekers. Its current yield of 2.1% while okay isn't as attractive as other higher-yielders like BAT (BTI) for now I am staying out, but I do like the business and if shares retrace their lows from earlier this year - or close to them - I will open a position.

DCC: An Energy and Distribution Company With Strong Presence in U.K. and Europe

From its founding in 1976, the company grew with 32 years of unbroken growth. It was Ireland's largest venture capital company before listing. The founder is credited with maximizing return on capital and cash generation, something which I think shines through today as then.

The company operates in four main areas:

LPG - an LPG sales and marketing business with in Europe, U.S. and Asia with a natural gas and electricity offering;

Retail & Oil - European sales, marketing and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils and related products and services;

Technology - route-to-market and supply chain for customers; and

Healthcare - products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners.

The key driver for the business, generating almost half of profits, is the LPG division.

Although sentiment has been down when it comes to energy stocks, it's noteworthy that the LPG and oil segments have been growing well in recent years, with a strong return on capital. Indeed, its most recent trading update suggests that COVID-19 has had a limited impact overall, saying that results have continued to improve.

Why DCC is Positioned for Long-Term Growth

There are a number of things to like about the DCC business.

First is the management focus on cash generation and return, with a very disciplined approach to finance. This is basically an Irish success story of hard graft year in, year out, which culturally is set to continue.

Secondly, I like the resilience of some of the key product lines. LPG and oil for heating, for example, may see some ups and downs in the long-term but are not highly discretionary products. Being in distribution, the company is somewhat insulated from upstream pricing shocks.

Third, the installed base and network effects of some of the businesses help offer something of a moat. For example, in the U.K., where the company operates hundreds of filling stations, it is unlikely that they will see significant unexpected new competitive pressure any time soon, or even in the longer term.

Fourth, the company although paying attention to its established cash generating businesses, is working hard to figure out how best to

DCC's Strong Dividend History

Since listing over twenty years ago, DCC has always had a progressive dividend policy. In fact the most recent dividend, with its 5% increase, represented the 26th consecutive year of increasing dividends at the company. That was the smallest increase in recent years, which have more typically seen double digit percentage increases.

The dividend is covered 2.5 times and dividend cover has not fallen below that level in the past five years.

The Business is Highly Cash Generative with a Strong Balance Sheet

As one would hope with a business of this nature, the company is highly cash generative. The most recent year threw up free cash flow of £492.3m.

I find the DCC balance sheet a source of comfort. It is strong and well-positioned for tough times even if they persist. At 31 March 2020, net debt (excluding lease creditors) was reported as £60.2 million, approximately 0.1 times Net Debt to EBITDA (versus a net debt covenant of 3.5 times). It had cash and cash equivalents of approximately £1.8 billion and undrawn committed facilities of approximately £350 million.

Conclusion: DCC is a Solid Long-Term Dividend Play

At today's share price of 6,918p, the shares yield around 2.1% which while not stellar is respectable, especially given the long history of dividend rises. If one had bought into the shares at the low of around 3,500p earlier this year, the yield would be 4.1% - a bargain. In addition, the dividend history and solid profile of the company have supported steady share price gains over time. Its current p/e of 19 isn't cheap, although it is lower than that of many other U.K.-listed long-term dividend raisers.

Even at today's price, the company is attractive, but for now I have a watching brief. Later in the year or next, if it starts to get down to previous lows again, I may take a small position.

