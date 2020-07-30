STMicroelectronics' (STM) performance since my last update has been mixed; until very recently it was beating the broader SOX index, though it has been lagging peers/rivals like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and ON (ON) more noticeably (while outperforming Texas Instruments (TXN)). Although short-term performance is notoriously tricky to predict, I believe STM’s beat-and-raise quarter should ease some concerns, though the second half auto-driven recovery was already well understood by the Street.

I’ve been more bullish than the Street on STM for a while now, and the Street has increasingly caught up to me. I still expect mid-teens long-term FCF growth and I still see a decent prospective return here, as well as relative undervaluation, but it’s not quite the slam-dunk it once seemed to be, even though I still see significant growth opportunities in auto power, ADAS, imaging, automation, and smartphone content growth.

Not A Great Quarter, But Better Than Expected

Earlier semiconductor reports raised expectations for STM (even if the sell-side estimates didn’t reflect that), so the company’s actual beats versus sell-side estimates didn’t have quite the punch they may have otherwise. On the other hand, a beat is a beat, and STM did about 4% better on the top line while delivering better gross margin and operating margin (with a 51% beat on the operating income line).

Revenue declined 4% YoY and more than 6% sequentially, but the results were sharply different by segment. In the Automotive and Discrete Group (or ADG), revenue fell 18% YoY and 3% QoQ as weakness in the auto business (legacy auto down more than 20% QoQ) overpowered growth in the power discrete business. The Micontrollers and Digital ICs Group (or MDG) reported 24% YoY and 18% QoQ revenue growth, with strength in both the MCU and digital segments. The Analog, MEMS, and Sensors (or AMS) business reported a 10% YoY and 27% QoQ revenue decline, with weakness in MEMS and imaging outweighing growth in analog. Relative to expectations, MDG beat by a double-digit margin, while the other two businesses were in line.

Gross margin fell more than three points year over year and almost three points quarter over quarter, but still about 50bp better than expected. Operating income fell 46% YoY and 54% QoQ, with operating margin dropping to just over 5%. By segment, ADG was particularly weak, with an operating margin of just over 2%, while AMS fell to 9% and MDG jumped to 16%.

An Improving Outlook, But Not Uniform

Like most other chip companies, STM management was relatively more bullish about the near-term outlook, and management’s guidance for third quarter revenue was about 5% to 7% above the sell-side depending upon which service you look at. That improving demand outlook helps mitigate some of the concern I might have had about the inventory increase in the quarter (up 13 days sequentially), but this is still a metric worth monitoring.

It’s not remotely surprising that auto was weak this quarter, and the magnitude of the improvement in the coming quarters is a huge driver for the business. The auto business accounts for roughly a third of STMicro’s mix, and the company clearly needs rebounds in both legacy and new product demand. It remains to be seen whether there will be any stimulus directed at the auto sector, and I see some risk that auto OEMs delay new hybrid/EV launches, but I don’t see those delays as particularly lengthy. In short, I still expect a V-shaped recovery here and longer-term growth from content wins in power and ADAS (among other wins).

In the industrial business, STM noted improving demand for factory automation, which is also consistent with my expectation that this market will be a source of strength late in 2020 and into 2021. STMicro is also seeing improving demand for renewables; that’s interesting to me given the weak demand reported by ABB (ABB), but ABB isn’t the end-all be-all of renewables and there could be some content wins here allowing for above-market growth. On the negative side, STM noted weakness in lighting and appliances; neither are surprising at this point, but I’d look for some improvement in appliances next year.

While the smartphone market is, overall, not particularly strong at the moment, STM continues to score wins with its MEMS motion sensors and ToF sensors (for 3D sensing).

Looking at a longer-term outlook, I’d note more customer/program wins in the SiC business (adding two customers since the first quarter), and a strong pipeline through 2024. Management also chose to bulk up its IoT connectivity capabilities, announcing two acquisitions earlier this month for ultra-wideband, BLE, and Wi-Fi technology. While both deals are small, STM needs technology/patents more than scale – they can scale up technology on their own.

The Outlook

I’m still excited about the short and medium-term potential STM offers across its portfolio, as the company has a broad range of growth opportunities across power, MCUs, sensing, analog, and so on. While a shallower auto recovery is a risk, that’s a risk that touches many other chip companies, and I think STM’s strong position in SiC is an asset. Longer term, I’m concerned about the potential for more competition from China – power semi companies like StarPower, CR Micro, Silan, and Wingtech – but the competition is likely to be felt first on the lower end of STM’s markets.

I’ve raised my near-term expectations a bit, but also lowered some medium-term numbers, basically just to reflect a “less bad today, so not as strong of a rebound tomorrow” shift. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the area of 6% to 7% and long-term FCF growth in the mid-teens, with near-term non-GAAP operating margins in the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

STM is no longer as cheap as I’d like on a DCF basis, but does still seem to offer high single-digit annualized return potential. Looking at margins and growth (which drive EV/revenue multiples and have more impact on shorter-term price performance), I see upside into the low-to-mid $30s. All told, STMicro isn’t quite as safe of a call as it was a few months (or quarters) ago, but it still offers enough to make it worth buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.