We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first names to report is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). While the company had a tough start to the year after both FY2020 and three-year guidance was pulled temporarily to assess the impacts of COVID-19, this uncertainty created a buying opportunity in the stock, with the company briefly trading below 10x forward earnings below $38.00 per share. This bullish thesis has been emboldened further, given that earnings estimates continue to climb with the gold price. The company has had a solid year thus far despite reduced operations and is on track to meet its FY2020 guidance. Based on Kirkland's relative undervaluation, industry-leading margins (even after Detour), and, arguably, the best-operating jurisdictions among all 1-million-ounce producers, I see the stock as a top-10 gold producer in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Kirkland Lake Gold released its Q2 results on Wednesday, and the company had a solid quarter reporting 329,700 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $751/oz. These costs are up substantially year-over-year from the $597/oz reported in Q2 2019, but this is entirely due to the Detour Gold acquisition. I was previously avoiding the stock above $40.00 last year for this very reason as I thought investors might head for the exits once they clued into the margin compression. However, the irrational selling below $40.00 in June made little sense and offered one of the best buying opportunities in over a year. Besides, even after this margin compression, the company is still one of the lowest-cost million-ounce producers in the sector. It is the lowest-cost one if we separate for only Tier-1 operating jurisdictions. Let's take a look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's flagship Fosterville Mine in Australia, the company had a solid quarter, with 155,100 ounces of gold production, a 10% increase year-over-year. This higher production was driven by higher throughput and higher gold recovery rates, despite a slight dip in grades. For the quarter, the mill processed 123,400 tonnes at 39.5 grams per tonne gold, a slight drop from the 39.9 grams per tonne gold feed grade recorded in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs for the mine were exceptional at $273/oz. This was despite a headwind of $44/oz from the Victorian Government royalty tax that came into effect earlier this year. If we exclude for this headwind, all-in sustaining costs came in at $229/oz vs. $318/oz in the year prior, an improvement of 28% and the lowest costs in the sector at any mine outside of Newcrest's (OTCPK:NCMGF) Cadia Mine.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Company Website)

Moving over to Detour Lake, the company's newest mine, we also saw a decent quarter with quarterly gold production of 131,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,090/oz. This has pushed year-to-date gold production to 223,500 ounces. It's important to note that while this production figure is well below the FY2020 production guidance mid-point of 530,000 ounces, we only saw two months of production from Detour in Q1 due to the timing of the deal closing, and Q2 was affected by reduced operations. Therefore, I am confident that the company can beat the guidance mid-point of 530,000 ounces for FY2020 with two full quarters of production ahead.

(Source: Company Website)

If we dig into the operations a little closer, the company processed 5.6 million tonnes at 0.79 grams per tonne gold, with a slight headwind to grades as Kirkland Lake was feeding quite a bit of low-grade stockpiles to the mill during the reduced operations. On the bright side, operating cash costs came in at $573/oz, which is well below the guidance of $620/oz at the mid-point. While all-in sustaining costs were high at $1,090/oz, it's worth noting that sustaining capital came in at $65.8 million or $483/oz. Going forward and once the mine is pumping out over 150,000 ounces per quarter, I would expect all-in sustaining costs to drop below $980/oz at a bare minimum, which would drag down consolidated costs further from the current FY2020 guidance of $800/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, the highlight of the quarter at Detour Lake was drilling outside of the Main Pit which intersected 121 meters of 1.41 grams per tonne gold, 138 meters of 1.23 grams per tonne gold, 37 meters of 1.77 grams per tonne gold, and 65 meters of 1.25 grams per tonne gold. There are minimal resources defined in this area to date, and Kirkland Lake plans to explore the area aggressively. The objective is two-fold: add resources and eventually reserves and test the 58 N target for underground mining potential. While it's still early days for this exploration, these results are quite encouraging as they're 20% to 75% above the current reserve grade of 0.99 grams per tonne gold among the thicker intercepts drilled.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Company Website)

Last but not least, the company's Macassa Mine had a weaker quarter with 41,800 ounces of gold produced at all-in sustaining costs of $841/oz. However, the higher costs year-over-year and lower production was due to reduced operations related to COVID-19 and not the company's fault. During Q2, the mill processed 77,600 tonnes at 17.2 grams per tonne gold vs. 72,600 tonnes at 21.5 grams per tonne gold in the year prior. However, given that operations are now back to normal, we should see higher grades and much higher throughput in the back half of 2020. While the Shaft #4 sinking was briefly suspended, it has been resumed at the end of April and remains on track for completion in late 2022. Let's take a look at how this has affected the company's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Kirkland Lake Gold has by far the best earnings trend in the sector since FY2015 with annual earnings per share [EPS] growing by over 2300% from $0.08 to $2.70 in FY2019. However, we are seeing a massive deceleration in annual earnings per share as we head into FY2020 with earnings growth expected to slip from 101% last year to 24% this year. While this might look alarming, it's hardly an issue as it is entirely a function of the higher share count to the Detour Gold acquisition. Also, there is nothing wrong with a 24% growth rate when it's lapping a triple-digit growth rate. This is because it's inevitable to see deceleration when up against this tough of year-over-year comps. The good news is that these estimates were previously sitting at $3.02 and are now as high as $3.35, and I still think they're a little conservative. However, assuming I'm wrong and Kirkland only meets guidance of $3.35, this would still translate to a very respectable earnings growth rate.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we look out to FY2021 and FY2022, annual EPS estimates are sitting at $3.78 and $4.04, and this is where we really start to see how undervalued Kirkland Lake Gold is. Based on FY2021 annual EPS of $3.78, the stock is trading at barely 13x FY2021 earnings despite having arguably the best balance sheets among million-ounce gold producers. If we subtract out the company's $537 million in cash, which equates to nearly $2.00 per share, this forward multiple shrinks to closer to 12x FY-2021 earnings. This is an unheard-of valuation for a company set to grow annual EPS by double-digits over the next two years. This is especially true when said company has a massive buyback program in place, which should, ultimately, drive further earnings growth. In Q2 alone, Kirkland Lake Gold 1.34 million shares (0.5%) of its float at an average price of $37.08. Therefore, for investors looking for value in the sector, it's hard to find a more compelling valuation in Tier-1 operating jurisdictions than Kirkland Lake here.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might still be hung up on the cost increase issue, and while it isn't pretty, it also must be put in context. As we can see in the chart above, Kirkland Lake Gold is set to slide from the top-ranked gold producer from a cost standpoint to the 13th ranked gold producer out of 62 companies worldwide, which is undoubtedly a significant deterioration in its ranking. However, my estimates for all-in sustaining costs of $790/oz in FY2020 still make it one of the lowest-cost producers worldwide. It is arguably the lowest-cost million-ounce producer if we exclude Newcrest and Polyus Gold (OTCPK:OPYGY) for inferior jurisdictions. Besides, while we have a $200/oz increase in costs year-over-year, we've seen a $300/oz rise in the gold price, even assuming a conservative gold price of $1,775/oz. Therefore, while costs have increased, we won't see any real margin compression as long as gold remains above $1,700/oz. In summary, we've got a larger producer with industry-leading costs, more reserves, further diversification with a third asset, and enough cash flow to afford a higher dividend. A cost increase might be annoying, but it's moot when accounting for all the other benefits to the investment thesis.

So, what about the technical picture?

(Source: TC2000.com)

When it comes to the technicals, they're looking bright as ever as the stock just came off its worst correction since it began trading on the US Market five years ago. The previous best buying opportunity for the stock was at $7.00 in early 2017 when I initially went long. Typically, corrections to Kirkland Lake's monthly moving average (white line) have been great opportunities to add exposure. While we dipped below this level briefly, we've now learned that this was just a violent shake-out, which is actually even more bullish as the weak hands are sitting this rally out. Assuming we can see a monthly close above $51.00, this would be a bullish development and increase the probabilities of a move to $62.00 in the next 12 months. Therefore, I believe any weakness should provide a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Great in Q2, it's important to note that the company just got through its first quarter with its new asset and has had to deal with unprecedented headwinds due to COVID-19. However, looking forward, we've got a 1.5 million-ounce producer with industry-leading margins, an aggressive buyback program, and arguably the best balance sheet in the sector trading at less than 13x forward earnings. This is a massive discount to the peer group even though Kirkland should command a premium given its better jurisdictions and higher margins. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as undervalued here, and I believe any dips below $46.50 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.

