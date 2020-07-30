Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), one of the smart manufacturing industry heavyweights, has recently presented its surprisingly strong fiscal Q3 results. Both adjusted and GAAP earnings per share beat analysts’ consensus estimates by a solid margin, while revenues were in-line with the forecasts. ROK also informed investors that it would recalibrate the corporate structure in FY21 and operate with three segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. It also presented the upbeat revenue guidance, which inspires some confidence that the worst had passed, and the industrial activity has been steadily recuperating.

The top line

In the first quarter, Rockwell Automation tested choppy waters, as the pandemic restrained economic activity in its end-markets. Its total sales fell by 16.3% after ten quarters of single-digit growth (except for 3Q19). Adjusted for contributions from acquisitions (e.g., ASEM and Kalypso), organic revenues were down 17.6%; in the U.S., ROK's flagship market (59% of sales), revenues dipped 20%. Both the Control Products & Solutions and Architecture & Software segments reported a steep decline in revenues, 15.8% and 16.9%, respectively.

There is no coincidence that the principal culprit of the double-digit reduction in sales was the recession in the oil & gas industry (including LNG, pipeline & transportation, refining, petrochemicals, etc.) precipitated by the abrupt decline in oil prices and the crisis in the automotive industry; ROK includes these two end-markets into the Process and Discrete industry segments, respectively. Rockwell did not clarify how deep was the reduction in sales to the mining/aggregate/cement and chemicals end-markets (included in Process), mentioning only a double-digit decline.

The explanation here is simple: for most companies within ROK’s end-markets, the debt servicing and the robustness of the balance sheets have become the principal priorities amid the growing uncertainty and supply chain disruptions. Capital investments (together with opex) were slashed, major projects were postponed in order to avoid a cash crunch (or spiraling debt) and to protect the bottom line and dividends. For instance, Eastman Chemical (EMN), an advanced materials market heavyweight, which I have covered recently, reduced its 2020 capital budget by ~$100 million. As, in many cases, investments in industrial automation are considered discretionary capex, there is no coincidence that Rockwell's top line was afflicted.

At the same time, some industries were somewhat immune to the pernicious effects of the economic crisis, e.g., included in the Hybrid group. Certainly, they also suffered from the repercussions of lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, but, however, the demand for capital equipment from these end-markets was not as depressed, as, for example, from oil & gas. For instance, food & beverage declined ~10%, together with life sciences (biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals); tire was down in the double digits.

As I have already discussed multiple times in my articles, non-cyclical demand for essentials makes the food industry a perfect defensive play; moreover, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, pharmaceuticals and healthcare-related sub-industries even benefited from the burgeoning demand for drugs and investments from governments. Importantly, food & beverage was Rockwell's principal end-market in 2019, with approximately 20% contribution to the top line. So, its diversified portfolio saved it from a much deeper revenue plunge. In other words, if ROK was focused only on the oil & gas and automotive industries, its FQ3 revenues would easily crater and fall by ~25%-30%.

Sure, the FQ3 sales decline was horrible, but the silver lining is that ROK observed precisely the same tendency as did Chart Industries (GTLS): growing orders. As comes from slide 11, Rockwell’s global daily average product orders were deeply depressed in April and May, and then rose sharply in June and continued growth in July. So, though they are substantially behind the January-March levels, the rebound is clearly observable. For a broader context, GTLS (focused on cryogenic solutions for the LNG industry) noticed a strong improvement in demand for the HLNG vehicle tanks and LNG fueling stations. The corollary here is self-evident: the recuperation is underway.

Encouraged by the strong rebound in orders, Rockwell updated its FY21 (due to end in September 2020) guidance (see slide 13), expecting only ~8% contraction in organic revenue vs. 9.5-6.5% anticipated in April. It also became more confident in margins and lifted the EPS target from $6.9 to $7.4 in the bearish case.

Profitability deserves a round of applause, but an inflated valuation is worthy of concern

Despite the headwinds, which it has to cope with, Rockwell Automation has sector-leading returns, margins, and, hence, A+ Profitability Grade.

Its cash flow also deserves high praise. In FQ3, Rockwell substantially improved operating and free cash flows by means of cost-cutting and the reduction of capital expenditures. The FQ3 net CFFO reached $346 million, while organic FCF (before acquisitions) was almost $311 million. What especially surprised me is ROK's Cash Return on Total Capital. As of my calculations, its LTM CROTC stands at ~36.9%, which is an undoubtedly phenomenal result. At the same time, a more traditional ROTC is also impressive, equals ~19.5%.

But what price are investors paying? Spurred by the hopes of a V-shaped economic recovery boosted by the governmental stimuli, Rockwell’s stock price climbed to an all-time high. So, in my opinion, its valuation is overstretched, as it has an F Value Grade. For instance, its Forward EV/EBITDA surpassed a multi-year high of 21.7x, which is more than 80% higher than the sector median and ~57% above the stock's 5-year average.

Financial position

One of the risks worth bearing in mind when discussing Rockwell is the fact that the company is leveraged, as, in end-June, its Debt/Equity ratio was above 220%. The silver lining is that thanks to sector-leading margins and competent working capital management, ROK has abundant cash flow; so, the Net debt/Net CFFO ratio stands at ~1.17x, which is healthy.

Wall Street remains on the sidelines

The analyst community does not see unquestionable capital appreciation potential in ROK, considering that 14 analysts in the pool of 26 pundits gave the stock a Neutral rating, while 6 experts are bearish or very bearish. Sure, there are a few bullish voices, including Citigroup's analysts. In my opinion, though ROK might be a pick worth considering for long-term investors, given the prospects of smart manufacturing, the current price is too inflated and the stock is unattractive.

Final thoughts

Rockwell Automation successfully endured one of the toughest quarters in its corporate history. It demonstrated that it prioritizes shareholder profit and FCF and that it can deliver on its cost-cutting targets quickly in order to shore up margins and cash flows. Unfortunately, the stock looks overpriced, so I remain on the sidelines.

In conclusion, I also would like to take a look at the sustainability of the dividend. Rockwell is a dividend contender, which means the company has been increasing the payout for ten consecutive years. In the wake of sales contraction, some investors may be concerned by the DPS sustainability. I reckon that given the robustness of cash flow (and ~2x coverage of the 9M FY20 dividend by organic FCF), ROK will likely not reduce the DPS this year. Anyway, its ~1.85% yield is not attractive for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.