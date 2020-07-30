Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) has developed a drug delivery device for a proprietary solution of cantharidin to treat a common viral skin infection, molluscum contagiosum. Cantharidin has been used off label for years by dermatologists but was never FDA approved. In fact, there are no FDA approved treatments for this indication. The company successfully conducted two Phase III clinical studies which demonstrated safety and efficacy and then submitted an NDA to the FDA in September of 2019. Unfortunately, in July of 2020, they received a CRL rather than an FDA approval. Despite the precipitous fall in the share price, there is no compelling reason to buy and the share price may still fall considerably more, providing a better entry point.

The Complete Response Letter

The issues the FDA raised included a safety issue concerning the applicator. The FDA would like an external tool to break the glass ampul that contains the drug. Verrica has initiated development of such tool which will need to be custom designed and manufactured. Additionally, the FDA would like to see human factors studies conducted. These studies are done to demonstrate that healthcare workers are able to understand the instructions and properly deliver the medication using the device. The company does not anticipate that it will need to generate new long-term stability data but they have initiated additional stability data studies due to adding a shrink wrap to the cap. The most promising news was that the FDA did not bring up any issues in the CRL that pertained to the clinical data so it is highly unlikely any additional costly clinical studies would be required.

An Uncertain Timeline

The company was not able to give any timeline yet as to when these issues will be resolved. They did state that they will be scheduling a Type A meeting with the FDA. This type of meeting can be scheduled after a CRL to get further guidance on the issues. The company will need to remedy the "tool issue." The FDA can provide clarification on their requirements in the upcoming meeting. Verrica Pharmaceuticals will also need to design a human factors study with guidance from the FDA about the protocol. Usually, these studies involve 15-20 healthcare providers, demonstrating that the drug device can be effectively and properly used as it was designed and that the instructions provided are adequate. This will likely take a few months to complete and it probably can't begin until the device modifications are completed. The company believes that no additional long-term stability data will be required due to the modifications, but this is not guaranteed. A reasonable estimation is that it would take at least 6 months to meet with the FDA and accomplish these tasks. The NDA would then need to be resubmitted. After that, an additional 6 months for review is likely. Despite the company offering no guidance on timeline, at least 12 months and even 18 months are reasonable estimations for the FDA to approve VP-102.

scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) encountered similar issues with its drug device, Furoscix. The FDA issued a CRL regarding needed device modifications and required human factors studies to be conducted. The CRL was received in June of 2018 and they refiled in July of 2020 with a 6 month time frame for review being anticipated. scPharmaceuticals addressed the device issues by completely changing the device they were using for delivery rather than just creating a "tool." They also were required to design and conduct human factors studies which is very similar to what Verrica will need to do. The CRL issues for scPharmaceuticals and Verrica Pharmaceuticals are quite similar and it provides insight into how these types of issues can impact the timeline for approval. In the case of Furoscix, it likely will be 2.5 years from CRL to approval.

Impact

Time is money and Verrica Pharmaceuticals stated that they had cash on hand of $80 million which they anticipate will last through the 4th quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, much and potentially all of that $80 million, may be used to cover the operating expenses of the company as they work through these regulatory issues. The company's R&D and operational expenses in Q1 2020 were approximately $10 million. Thus, a 12-18 month delay may result in $40-$60 million of this cash being spent. Additional cash will likely need to be raised for a commercial launch which may result in dilution for existing shareholders. It should also be noted that the company has strong institutional support with both Perceptive Advisors and Orbimed holding positions. Thus, they are likely to be able to raise additional capital if needed.

Additionally, Verrica's clinical trials in common warts and plantar warts were on hold due to COVID-19 and the company plans to continue to keep them on hold. The phase II trial in plantar warts and the phase III trial in common warts have no timeline to begin currently. This preserves cash but it also slows development of the other assets that are in the company's pipeline which is not advantageous for shareholders in the longer term.

Moreover, a competitor, Novan Therapeutics (NOVN), plans to initiate a Phase III trial in September for their compound SB206 in the treatment of molluscum. Given Novan's prior Phase III trials failed to meet their endpoints, it is questionable whether this trial will be successful. They expect a readout in the second half of 2021. If Novan is successful, the CRL Verrica received may have taken away some or all of the lead time that Verrica would have had in being the first FDA approved treatment in this indication.

This month, Verrica Pharmaceuticals lost its Chief Medical officer, Dr. Burnett, who has moved to another dermatology company, Arcutis (ARQT), at a critical time. The company has appointed a board member, Dr. Gary Goldberg who will be stepping in as Chief Medical Officer. They have created a new position- Head of Drug Development, and have appointed Dr. Brad Catalone who has experience in regulatory affairs and drug device development. His expertise should help the company work through these issues in an expeditious way.

Conclusions

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' management has stepped up and is meeting the challenge of responding to the issues in the CRL. It is likely they will achieve the endpoint of an FDA approval eventually, but the cash burn required to get there makes an investment less appealing. The delay in developing their other assets will slow their FDA approvals and delay the timeline to becoming a profitable company. Additionally, in the short term, the stock may fall even farther as the realities of the likely 12-18 month delay become more evident. An additional risk is that the 12-18 month timeframe is insufficient to resolve these issues and additional delays occur. However, it is also possible the company will find a solution amenable to the FDA and resolve the issues in the CRL in record time. An analyst at Bank of America seemed to imply that the company is approximately 12-18 months away from an FDA approval. He downgraded VRCA stock to neutral and issued a $10 price target. The analyst, Jason Gerberry, believes the drug-device for the treatment of molluscum is ultimately likely to be approved but notes that there are no "impactful catalysts in the next 12-18 months." Despite the precipitous fall to around $7, reflecting a market cap of $185 million, there are no compelling reasons for investors to enter at this price. Investors may wish to revisit this if management guides that a better timeline for resolution of the CRL issues is likely or if the share price falls further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.