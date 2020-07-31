Retirement Series: The Cream Always Rises To The Top

One of the ways we measure value utilizing the iREIT IQ scoring model is to determine the company’s weighted average cost of capital.

Well-established companies with strong management teams (like the ones we’re about to discuss) do manage to rise above the rest.

What's your favorite way to take coffee?

Are you a nothing-but-natural kind of guy or gal, keeping your hot and steamy beverage pure as God intended? (With anyone who thinks otherwise a branded heathen?)

Do you like putting in a splash of cream? Perhaps a dash of sugar to sweeten your day?

Or do your friends and family make fun of you for liking a little coffee with your half and half?

You purists, I'll leave alone for now. I respect where you're coming from, but I can't relate to it myself. Plus, it doesn't work for the point I want to make.

Then, again, even those black coffee connoisseurs have no doubt heard that "the cream always rises to the top." The analogy originally applied to milk before homogenizing became the norm. Kitchn, a daily online food magazine designed to celebrate "life in the kitchen through home cooking and kitchen intelligence," explains it this way:

"When milk is not homogenized, the cream in it rises to the top. This is a natural occurrence, and was more common in the old days. Homogenizing milk isn't done for health reasons; it's simply a process that shrinks the cream globules and makes them blend in the milk. Some people prefer their milk to have an even texture; it's a personal preference. Other people believe non-homogenized milk tastes better and like the cream top." Interesting, sure. But how is it helpful?

Source (My favorite is the iced caramel macchiato)

Science, Cream, and Quality

Today, of course, the saying usually has nothing to do with milk. Or coffee. Or even coffee with lots and lots of milk.

Today, saying that "the cream always rises to the top" refers to quality winning out in the end. It's often said about people to encourage them when they feel they've been passed over for a promotion or some such thing.

"You're too good or productive or innovative not to get noticed," is the bottom line. "It'll happen."

Considering the description above from Kitchn.com, there doesn't seem to be much actual science behind the saying. It goes on to say that:

"The cream at the top can be mixed in with the milk - poke it with the end of a spoon handle to push it in the bottle, and then give the bottle a good shake. Or you can scoop the cream out and just eat it. It's pretty delicious, especially with a little sugar sprinkled on top of it. It can also be spread on baked goods with a little jam and used in place of English clotted cream. Give it a try!"

So, personal preference might find that actual (not analogical) cream is better. But, really, it's a matter of what substance is heavier: The "regular" milk or the cream. And the cream, being more filled with natural fats, is going to eventually float if given the chance.

For the record, "the cream always rises to the top" in coffee for the same reasons. It might take some time to really separate, but it does eventually happen.

That's science for you.

Low-Priced Quality REITs Are a Pretty Solid Bet

I've heard skeptics - and/or the exceptionally bitter - point out that, when it comes to human resources, the best of the best don't succeed.

And it's true that good people do get passed up for promotions and other positions of authority far too often. The same even goes with companies sometimes, where some inventors do everything right - just at the wrong time.

Or they have all the parts and pieces in place - without the necessary funding to make more than a prototype or two.

For all those cases out there, I'll grant skeptics and the frustrated that life isn't always fair. And neither is the stock market, which, of course, is part of larger life.

But, for the most part, well-established companies with strong management teams (like the ones we're about to discuss) do manage to rise above the rest.

Their prices might fall sometimes under misimpressions or miscalculations. They might be set aside now and again, as investors get caught up in some fad or another.

But the vast majority of them are going to bounce back. Because that's what they're structured to do.

That's why I haven't given up on REITs. If anything, I've doubled down on them.

Not the "dregs," mind you. There are several REITs that come to mind right now that aren't worth sipping on anymore, much less guzzling down.

But, as I keep saying, there are others that are quality companies: Institutions that have only price setbacks. And those setbacks open opportunities for savvy investors to capitalize on.

Because while the proverbial cream might not rise to the top every single time, I've seen it happen more than enough. So, believing it will happen again is very worth my while.

3 Grande Vanilla Lattes, REIT-Style

My first "cream rises to the top" pick is VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), a net lease REIT in the gaming subsector. You may recall I picked up coverage on it back in 2018 after the company spun its real estate off of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), which had emerged from Chapter 11 in October 2017.

Source

Over the past few years, VICI has been on a roll (excuse the pun), buying more than $8 billion in properties. Together, they generated over $640 million in rent as of Q1-20. VICI now has 29 properties located in 17 markets, with 31% of them in Las Vegas.

Recently, the company's top tenant, Caesars, said it completed its $8.6 merger with Eldorado Resorts (ERI). The merged company (still called Caesars) will pay combined rent to VICI of $1.05 billion annually.

VICI has a strong balance sheet with around $1.3 billion in liquidity. That comes from approximately $310 million in cash on hand and $1 billion undrawn from its revolving credit facility.

Since 2017, it's raised about $6.6 billion in equity, maintaining strict discipline by investing in high barrier-to-entry assets with long-duration leases.

Its business focus on gaming tenants does come with arguably higher risk right now. Yet we like the odds anyway since VICI's portfolio skews toward regional markets (60%)… which are recovering more quickly, thereby offering the REIT more rental income stability.

VICI also has a massive growth runway. The company identified a pipeline of opportunities. This includes ROFR (right of first refusal) and future put/call options - all supported by more than $42 billion gaming assets. And VICI has full control and use of about 50 acres of land adjacent to the Las Vegas strip.

Fifteen analysts expect 11% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share growth in 2020 and 12% in 2021. Remember that VICI is a net lease REIT, so its growth forecast is relatively predictable.

Shares now trade at $20.71 with a P/AFFO of 13.2x (down from 18x in January) and a 5.75% dividend yield. We forecast returns of 30% annually.

Source: FAST Graphs

Putting the "Realty" in Income

Our next pick is Realty Income (O), one of the most popular net lease REITs available.

Differentiated by its size, the company holds 6,525 properties across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.K. Plus, it maintains a diverse tenant roster. Over 53% of its tenants are investment-grade rated tenants, such as 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Home Depot, and CVS.

Source

Realty Income also has exposure to defensive industries. Ninety-six percent of its total portfolio rent is protected against retail-related e-commerce threats and economic downturns. This includes through its high concentration of convenience stores (11.9%), grocery stores (7.7%), and drug stores (9%).

The company isn't "pandemic proof," mind you. It holds health and fitness tenants (7.2%) and theaters (6.3%) as well. However, even there, its investment-grade focus on companies like LA Fitness (3.4%) and Lifetime Fitness (2.4%) should ensure minimized bankruptcies.

Higher-risk tenants include AMC Theaters (2.9%) and Regal (2.9%). And although it's likely that certain theaters will close down, Realty Income has vetted some of the top-performing ones. So, once again, risk is mitigated.

Plus, while the payout ratio will likely exceed 95% in Q2-20, it should still serve as a buffer to protect the dividend.

Realty Income has been able to maintain modest leverage with ample liquidity that provides financial flexibility. Total liquidity available as of July 1, 2020, was about $2.7 billion.

The majority of that - $2.4 billion - is through the borrowing capacity left on its revolving credit facility. This excludes the $1 billion expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments. About $74 million comes from cash on hand, and then there's the $300 million term deposit, which matures on July 24, 2020, and earns interest at a rate of 1.3% per annum.

Meanwhile, the company carries these unsecured debt ratings:

Moody's A3

S&P A-

Fitch BBB+.

It has limited refinancing and variable interest rate risk throughout the debt maturity schedule. Realty Income also is one of eight U.S. REITs with at least two A3/A- ratings.

As illustrated below, Realty Income is trading at 18.1x P/FFO (funds from operations) - compared with the four-year norm of 19.3x. Shares traded as high as $81.79 in October 2019 and fell as low as $49.86 on March 31.

Our Fair Value price is $61.75, and we're maintaining a Buy at the current price of $59.85. Its dividend yield is now 4.7%, and we forecast returns of 12%-15% annually. As viewed below, analysts forecast annual growth of around 5%, which is in line with historical trends.

Realty Income is my largest position, and it's times like this that I look to increase exposure further. With shares marked down, we see an opportunity to capitalize on a great REIT at a fair price, as these are the companies we want to own.

Source: FAST Graphs

Drum Roll Please…

My last "cream rises to the top" pick is Agree Realty (ADC), a net lease REIT that owns 868 properties. Sixty-one percent of these are leased to investment-grade rated tenants such as Walmart, Dollar General, Walgreens, Lowe's, and Home Depot. It's also interesting to know that Agree owns 66 ground lease properties that represent 8.5% of its annualized base rent (ABR).

Agree has limited exposure to:

Gyms (3.5%)

Theaters (1.8%)

Franchise restaurants (1.6%)

Entertainment retail (1.4%).

Source

That limited exposure allowed it to collect April, May and June rent of 91%, 88% and 88%, respectively - the highest in the net lease REIT peer group.

In Q2-20, Agree "achieved a record volume during these unprecedented times" by acquiring 78 properties for $276 million. The company said that:

"80% of acquisition volume was derived from investment-grade retailers."

The company has nearly $1 billion in liquidity. And it increased its acquisition guidance to between $900 million and $1.1 billion.

Notably, Agree recently closed an underwritten public offering of 6.2 million shares sold to Cohen & Steers. That realized net proceeds of approximately $267 million.

It has one of the lowest leveraged balance sheets in the REIT sector as well. Its total debt to enterprise value is just 18.2%, and its fixed coverage is now a company record of 4.6x.

Agree's quarterly payout ratio in Q2-20 was 79%, based on core FFO per share and AFFO per share, respectively.

It's now trading at $67.50, with a payout ratio of 21.9x and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

I'm not blown away by its valuation, but I'm excited about the company's growth prospects - 8% forecasted in 2021. We're upgrading it from a Hold to a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Adding Vanilla To the Skinny Latte...

There's a common thread to these three "vanilla latte" picks. Let me connect the cream-including dots.

We're soon launching our all-new iREIT IQ Scoring tool, in which we analyze REITs based on a variety of metrics. We're saving that "secret sauce" for our iREIT on Alpha members.

But one of the ways we measure value utilizing the iREIT IQ scoring model is to determine the company's weighted average cost of capital. In a recent marketplace article, we explain "Why Every Net Lease REIT Should Strive To Be A Low-Cost Leader."

Using WACC (an acronym that stands for weighted average cost of capital) we demonstrate how this "useful finance tool" can be used to make better decisions on how to allocate capital. We explained that:

"Most great companies offer some unique competitive advantage that protects them and allows them to earn high returns on capital for many years into the future. While there are many advantages that define a company's moat, I consider the WACC to be one of the most important (metrics)… In other words, being a low-cost provider generally allows the company to achieve fatter profit margins. The WACC simply balances near-term earnings per share growth with long-term value accretion, and this can be very useful to investors."

Now, I've already let the cat out of the bag, because these three Net Lease REITs - Agree Realty, VICI Properties, and Realty Income - are all champions in terms of their overall profitability score. And so, now you know what I mean when I say, "the cream rises to the top."

At iREIT on Alpha, we are overweight net lease REITs, and we are continuing to allocate capital to names that demonstrate wide moats, measured by scale and cost of capital advantages.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We Can Help You "Put REITs in Retirement" At iREIT, we're committed to assisting pre-retirees and retires navigate the REIT sector. As part of this commitment, we decided to provide our readers with a 20% discount to our service and we will also be included a copy of my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss out on the opportunity as we are limiting the 20% discount to our first 50 new members. * Limited to first 50 new members * 2-week free trial * free REIT book *

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VICI, STOR, EPRT, GTY, FCPT, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.