Affiliates of Oaktree own 65% of the business as they exchanged their significant debt holders in Molycorp for this segment of the business.

Recently, prominent VC, Chamath Palihapitiya, invested $200 million in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. as he calls the rare earth sector the next Intel.

NOPMF, given its valuation, is arguably the best way to ride the EV enthusiasm/momentum.

If you have been paying attention in 2020, then you probably know that this has been a breakout year for EV investor enthusiasm, just see Tesla's (TSLA) stock price. Only one year ago, shares of Tesla were changing hands around $240 per share. If you look back in time and follow the news flow circa July 2019, there was a heated debate as to whether TSLA would run out of cash given its high cash flow burn rate. Lo and behold, at least for now, shares of TSLA are up 5.25X and briefly hit $1,795 per share a few weeks ago. Tesla stock has entered 'escape velocity' and the bears have so much egg on their face that they can make an omelette. Tesla's meteoric rise has made well-known investment firms like Baillie Gifford and Ron Baron's funds, among others, look masterful.

Depending on the day, and where Tesla shares are trading at that moment in time, Elon Musk's net worth surpasses the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett. Incidentally, many people have been telling me to short Tesla since $280 per share. I chuckle, and politely say I don't short 'cult stocks', as I learned that expensive lesson (on some other growth stock darling that I can't recall) long ago. Anyway, today's piece isn't about Tesla.

Instead, it is arguably the most under the radar company that should benefit from the EV revolution and its highly anticipated growth rate for years to come.

Today, I write to discuss shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF).

Now, to clue you in on the genesis of the idea, back on July 21, 2020, I happened to notice that venture capital, Chamath Palihapitiya, was talking up his $200 million (PIPE) in Fortress Value Acquisition (FVAC). After reading the headlines, I immediately worked out that Chamath and FVAC owned Mountain Pass, the only 'rare earth mine' in the Western Hemisphere.

Incidentally, Molycorp immediately took me on a trip down memory lane, as I did a ton of work on the company, while in B School at Babson. I took a great strategy class with a visiting professor, James Gilbert, back in the spring semester of 2011. Professor Gilbert is a brilliant guy and his strategy class was one of my favorites during my time at Babson. For perspective, he was a partner at Bain Capital and was super connected in the business world. During that semester, the former CEO of Dell Technology (DELL) and former CEO of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) were guest speakers. Anyway, for my group's final project, we did an in-depth strategic review on Molycorp. To save readers the excruciating details, my group worked out that Molycorp's Mountain Pass contained mostly LREE and that the rare earth elements that were actually 'rare' were HREE. So, we recommended that the company vertically integrate as well as focus on the HREE piece of the business.

Lo and behold, on March 8, 2012, Molycorp made this splashy acquisition of Neo Material Technologies in a $1.3 billion deal.

By the way, Molycorp filed for bankruptcy back in 2015.

If you peel back the onion, Chamath teamed up with private equity investors that bought Mountain Pass mine out of bankruptcy.

However, Fortress Value Acquisition doesn't own the Neo Performance Material segment of the business.

For perspective, in June 2017, private equity bought Mountain Pass in bankruptcy court for $20.5 million (see the WSJ article).

Per the WSJ article:

A buyout group led by U.S. investors and backed by China's Shenghe Resources Holding Co. Friday won permission to buy a California mine that is the sole U.S. source of elements needed to make electronic devices. MP Mine Operations LLC, a company put together by Chicago hedge fund JHL Capital Group, New York's QVT Financial LP and Shenghe, was cleared by a bankruptcy judge to take over the Mountain Pass mine. An open-pit operation, the Mountain Pass mine was idled during the bankruptcy of its former owner, Molycorp Inc., and left behind in bankruptcy, with scant cash and no buyers. Less than a year after the bankruptcy trustee threatened to have Mountain Pass mine's case dismissed, it is to be sold for $20.5 million, a price that Judge Christopher Sontchi at Friday's court hearing in Wilmington, Del., called "an excellent result" for an asset that had proved tough to sell. The mine itself and some equipment has been in the hands of the bankruptcy trustee. However, Oaktree Capital Management, a large creditor that captured most of the Molycorp operation in bankruptcy, owns major equipment at the site. And the mineral rights belong to another company, which is also controlled by JHL. MP Mine is supposed to close the deal within weeks.

Lo and behold, MP Materials went public via a SPAC on July 15, 2020 (see WSJ article).

Sure enough, FVAC started trading on July 15th. It opened at $11.94 and closed at $10.99 on its first day.

As a value investor, especially given the valuation, I quickly passed on Fortress Value Acquisition.

However, as part of my research, I worked out that the other piece of Molycorp was spun out of bankruptcy and created Neo Performance Materials.

Incidentally, on March 19, 2019, SA Contributor, Safety In Value, wrote a great piece on Neo Performance Materials. In fact, it won a coveted 'Top Idea' designation by SA.

Enclosed below is an excerpt from Safety In Value's article:

Neo Performance Materials [TSX:NEO] (NOPMF) is a company active in the distribution and manufacture of products made from rare earth metals. Their primary business is Magnaquench which produces powders and compounds made of rare earth metals for the production of magnets, which are mostly used for various electric motors. They also have a chemical and oxides business that produces various products, including catalysts for engines. The company has its primary listing in Canada but reports in US dollars, so all figures in this report are in US currency unless otherwise noted. The stock is more liquid on the Canadian exchange and that's where I bought my shares. The company had agreed to be taken over by a competitor, but that agreement was recently terminated leaving their stock undervalued in the aftermath of the broken deal.

Per Safety In Value's piece, also please note:

The company has a relatively limited float, with 65% of the firm owned by funds affiliated with Oaktree. They exchanged debt they held in Molycorp (which formerly owned these assets) for equity in Neo when Molycorp went bankrupt.

My Thesis on Neo Performance Materials

So, my thesis is rather straight forward. Back in March 2012, Molycorp's management team worked out that they needed to be vertically integrated and that acquiring then Neo Performance Technologies was the best way to do that. Lo and behold, circa 2020, Neo Performance has been swept into the dustbin of history, at least in investors' minds. Yet, here is a company that has real revenue, EBITDA power, a great balance sheet, and trades at a very low valuation.

Source: Neo Performance Materials Investor Presentation

As you can see, there are roughly 40 million shares outstanding for Neo.

Yesterday, its shares closed at CAD $8.90 per share. So, 40 million x $8.90 equals a market capitalization of CAD $356 million. Per company's May 2020 slide deck, they did nearly CAD $400 million in revenue, have nearly CAD $50 million of adjusted EBITDA, and have cash on their balance sheet.

When I discovered this company, again, that had been swept up in the dustbin of history, I felt like Indiana Jones, discovering lost artifacts, the only nuance is that my proverbial canvass is investment research as opposed to archeologist dig sites.

Fundamentals of the business

The business has three segments:

MAGNEQUENCH

CHEMICALS AND OXIDES ("C&O")

RARE METALS

In Q1 2020, here are the snapshots:

Source: Neo Performance Materials

The Business

Per the company MD&A, here is how they describe their three business segments.

Neo has approximately 1,835 employees and has a global platform that includes 11 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States ("U.S."), Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and South Korea, as well as two dedicated research and development ("R&D") centres in Singapore and the United Kingdom ("UK"). Since 1994, Neo has leveraged its processing expertise to innovate and grow into a leading manufacturer of advanced industrial materials for specialty end markets. Neo has established itself as a leading commercial partner to some of the world's largest customers in the automotive, semiconductor, advanced electronic and specialty chemical industries. As a result, Neo is well positioned in markets that are forecast to see robust, long-term growth driven by multiple global macro trends, such as vehicle electrification, industrial automation, consumer electronics, energy efficient lighting, air and water pollution control, and superalloys. Neo identifies growth markets driven by global macro trends such as these, and produces highly engineered industrial materials that are critical to the performance of applications in those markets.

Electrification Outlook

Neo continues to see longer-term growth in demand for many of its key products driven by several global macro trends, including increased electrification of automobiles, which increases the need for Neo's functional materials on a per-vehicle basis; greater demand for precision and efficient motors across multiple sectors, which encourages higher utilization of Neo's magnetic materials; growth in hybrid and electric vehicles; more stringent government regulation with respect to air and water emissions; and trends toward greater utilization of lighter-weight materials in industries such as aerospace and consumer electronics. Neo's advanced industrial materials are integral to technologies in all these end markets. Magnequench Segment ï For the three months ended March 31, 2020, volumes decreased 12.0% compared to the first

The company cited lower volumes and subsequent EBITDA due to the global pandemic.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, volumes decreased 12.0% compared to the first quarter of 2019. Revenues were down $9.0 million, due to lower volumes and lower material input commodity prices. Neo passes through these material input cost changes to most of its customers on a lagged basis. Volumes were adversely affected by extended customer shutdowns and slowdowns, primarily for customers in China, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Magnequench's products are ultimately destined for use in applications across the entire global market, but the first-level supply partner is often in China and the Asian region. Accordingly, the impact of COVID-19 was felt by Magnequench over the majority of the quarter.

Conclusion

Given all of the SPAC money chasing the EV investor gold rush, I won't be shocked if Neo Performance Materials gets scooped up. If it doesn't, the company should be a beneficiary of the EV growth tailwinds. After all, if the growth rates for EV adoption are as robust as they are implicitly reflected in Tesla's stock price, then Neo Performance Materials' stock should be a good value and an under the radar way to play it.

Also, please note that Neo Performance Materials has a U.S. ADR (NOPMF), but the underlying stock is based in Canada. So, if you decide to invest, be sure to put a limit order in and the best way to gauge the price of the stock in the U.S. is to look at the Canadian price of NEO.TO and then divide by the exchange rate. So, at CAD $8.90, yesterday's close, this would roughly translate to about $6.60 in USD for NOPMF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOPMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.