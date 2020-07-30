Investors should keep an eye on the progress made on the company's turnaround strategy implemented by the new management.

VIVO's core business profit margins are decreasing as the company is forced to provide discounts to retain clients.

Beyond the COVID-19 testing-kits bonanza, VIVO is facing strong competitive forces that are likely to persist.

Investment Thesis

Beyond COVID-19 diagnostic test sales, Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) core businesses are facing increased competition that the company historically failed to handle. This is demonstrated by lower revenues and decreased margin before the COVID-19 bonanza. The company recently brought in new management that ventured into a turnaround plan that entails higher research and development (R&D), acquisition, and debt.

Current prices do not incorporate the uncertainty regarding the company's turnaround strategy. There isn’t much room for the stock to go up and investors should consider taking profit unless they have reasons to believe in the success new management's turnaround plan.

Company Management

The new CEO, John Kenny 'Jack' -pictured above, image source- has strong experience in the diagnostic substances industry. Having worked at Siemens as VP of Diagnostics in North America, he demonstrates knowledge of the market. Jack also worked with some of Meridian competitors such as Abbott (ABT), and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) which is especially useful given the competitive nature of the industry.

Company Overview

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) is a producer of diagnostic substances. The company is located in Cincinnati, OH, where it was founded in 1976. Its products are used in hospitals, clinical labs, and point of care 'POC' physician offices. The company also serves biotech, clinical laboratories, and In-Vitro diagnostic companies 'IVD' through the bulk sale of antigens, antibodies, and biologicals used in manufacturing clinical tests including those used in COVID-19 testing. VIVO divides its operations into two segments; Diagnostics and Life Science.

Pre-pandemic Trends

The diagnostics substance market is highly competitive. VIVO's major competitors include Danaher (DHR), Becton Dickinson (BDX) Abbott (ABT), and Quidel (QDEL). The smallest competitor is QDEL, which is 10 times larger than VIVO, signifying tough competition.

As a result of competition, margins suffered, as the company decreased its prices to retain customers. Revenue grew at a meager 6.5% in the past 5 years, compared to the industry’s compounded annual growth of 13.4% pointing to a loss in market share.

VIVO's response to competition

The company also responded to competition by decreasing prices and locking customers for long term contracts that stipulated increasing discounts each year. This means that the margins of the company will decrease every year until the contracts expire.

In October 2017, the company appointed a new CEO John Kenny who laid out a turnaround plan for the company.

Suspension of dividends Product development through research and development 'R&D' Growth-through-acquisition 'M&A' strategy.

The suspension of the dividend was a big shift for the company. The company paid consistent dividends each quarter from at least 1990 until their suspension in 2019.

R&D and M&A are discussed in detail below.

Acquisitions face bumpy start

In March 2016 VIVO acquired Magellan Biosciences, a diagnostic device manufacturer specializing in lead testing. The deal was valued at $66 million but a year later, In May 2017, the FDA issued a public warning about Magellan product Leadcare. The FDA found that Leadcare was inaccurate when testing blood samples drawn from the patient's veins.

On April 17, 2018, VIVO received a subpoena from the United States Department of Justice (“DOJ”) concerning Magellan Biosciences. The FDA and the Department of Justice accused Magellan of withholding information from physicians about the accuracy of its products.

On an economic level, sales attributed to Magellan remained constant despite investments made in Leadcare product lines.

VIVO acquired GenePOC On April 30, 2019, for $100 million. At the time of the transaction, GenePOC's total sales were $1 million, raising concerns overvaluation. Moreover, there are concerns about cannibalistic effects on the company's existing products. GenePOC produces molecular diagnostic equipment Revogene, which is comparable to VIVO’s Alethia business segment.

The acceptance of the product by the medical community is vital to the success of the acquisition. The management estimated a gradual increase in Revogene instalments as. As the number of labs and physicians adopting the product increase, others will be encouraged to add it to their labs as well.

... our customer base is a conservative customer base, that don't like to be the first ones in town

The actual sales figures are pointing to a different story. New Revogene installments are decreasing each quarter. This is a point of concern that investors should keep an eye on in future quarters.

Most recently, VIVO acquired Exalenz, a Gastrointestinal diagnostic platform for $49 million.

Increasing debt

VIVO has been raising debt to fund its acquisitions. As the company ventures to add more companies to its portfolio, investors will have to wait until the company can reward them through share buybacks or dividends.

Increasing Expenditure

The company has been increasing its R&D expenditure to enhance existing and newly acquired products. In the past 5 years, R&D expenditure rose by 84.5%. The company is also expanding the capacity of its GenePOC facility in Quebec. In the past 5 years, VIVO's property, plant, and equipment holdings increased by 43%.

The success of monetizing R&D efforts is not guaranteed and will depend on many factors, such as the acceptance of the medical community of the company's products. Still, these expenditures will have an immediate effect on profit margins, and investors should investigate the success of R&D plans further before investing.

Company valuation

The value is in line with its peers, based on forward P/E ratio, still, the pressure resulting from loss of market share, decreasing profit margins and risk from acquisitions, and increasing debt demand discount on the share price.

What to expect the coming Quarter

Investors should expect an increase in sales and EPS for the Quarter ending June 2020. With the government spending record amounts of money on the COVID-19 vaccine and testing efforts, VIVO revenues from the Life Science segment is expected to increase.

Beyond that, investors should look at the Diagnostic segment, which would reflect the performance of newly acquired businesses. Specifically, investors should look at newly installed Revegene instruments.

Moreover, investors should expect a positive effect from foreign currency translations, as dollar value decreased in the three months ending June 2020. This is a temporary tailwind that should be excluded from performance measurement.

Summary

The success of the company beyond COVID-19 will depend on the success of the company's turnaround plan.

Increasing expenditure on R&D and capacity improvements will put pressure on margins in the short run. If the company fails to monetize on its R&D, shareholders' equity will suffer.

The company is increasing leverage to fund its growth-through-acquisition strategy. Again, if the company fails to integrate these new the company's stock price will decrease.

Investors should keep an eye on the progress done in integrating newly acquired companies such as the number of units sold in the molecular diagnostic instrument segment.

The company's price multiples are in line with its peers but fail to incorporate the uncertainty of the success of the company's turnaround strategy.

