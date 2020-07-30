Clearly this is a challenging environment. COVID-19 has caused the most significant economic impact globally in the history of the world. So, I go back to the basics. I want to own deep value that has improving fundamentals, trades at trough valuation and not all-time highs. Management is very conservative, and coupled with some negative spin, the bears are having their way with putting pressure on the stock. However, let's just factually look through the numbers and remove any spin.

Beat on EBITDA on both the quarter and the rest of the year.

Trinseo reported a significant beat for Q2 EBITDA of -8 million versus a consensus of -35 million. This -8 million included a 35 million hit from inventory timing, so the underlying EBITDA was 27 million. The headlines show an EPS miss but this was entirely due to timing of tax, which for the full year is a wash. The company also surprised positively on free cash flow, with free cash flow of 58 million in the quarter. Given that this was probably the worst quarter the company will ever see due to full shutdown from the pandemic, this is quite impressive.

In terms of guidance, the company gave expected volumes and some commentary of profitability for some of the segments. Once we work through these numbers is the model, we get to Q3 implied guidance of about 81 million and Q4 or 83 million, which is 47% and 17% above consensus. Finally, the company showed how capex, turnaround and dow transition cost will be lower in H2, further increasing free cash flow conversion. Based on what the company has provided to investors, this implies free cash flow for the year of about 91 million or 11.1% fcf yield on what is the mother of all trough years. It also means that the cover the dividend comfortable even in this extreme trough (7.5% dividend yield). While the overall quarterly EBITDA was a significant beat, the mix of the various divisions was a little different than we expected, with synthetic rubber being weaker in volumes and profitability, but more than offset by additional strength in other divisions.

The company’s synthetic rubber division saw volumes decline 55% despite tire end market volumes being down 31%, as there was very significant inventory destocking in the tire supply chain. As we confirmed by the large tire players that have reported, inventories are extremely low in the tire industry (further confirmed by stronger tire pricing despite weak demand). As tire plants are starting back up fully, inventories will have to be replenished which means TSE’s tire volumes will be higher than sell-through volumes going forward. This is one reason why the implied guidance is too conservative (despite offering significant upside to consensus).

If you look at the guidance for tire makers for the back half they imply tire volume declines closer to 5 to 10%, versus TSE’s tire volume guidance of a 20% decline. Given that there is basically no inventories, even with no restocking, tire volumes for TSE will be closer to down 5 to 10%. We suspect they will be even better as there will be at least some restocking in H2. The conference call was very positive, with the company detailing the continuous acceleration from the April trough (volumes down 20% in April, down 17% in May and down 6% in June). The company confirmed things have continued to accelerate into July, which means the run-rate into Q3 is likely down less than 5% which makes the guidance look even more conservative.

There were some other positives on the call as well. The company is shutting down its small rubber plant in Germany at no cost since it is being mothballed. This plant has been losing money, and TSE has earlier discussed this plant was under review. In addition to getting rid of the losses going forward which will help EBITDA, the mothballing of the plant will also generate some cash from lower working capital.

Finally, on styrene, which is the topic all the bears are so focused on, the company confirmed that the capacity that everyone has been so concerned has already hit the market (as reflected in profitability being at marginal cost). As higher cost players are losing money, many of these operators are running at reduced rates, as we have been expecting. In terms of further capacity additions in the future, the company confirmed on the call that they are seeing more cancellations and deferrals. If this happens, that means styrene will recover faster than we expect, but we are not counting on it. Our assumption is that styrene will stay oversupplied for the next 18 months, with profitability continuing at marginal cost. Our thesis is that the stock generates over 30% FCF yield without any contribution from styrene. When the styrene recovery comes that will bring a lot more upside, but until then we’ll collect the 7.5% dividend yield, see the stock re-rate on the recovery of the rest of the portfolio and see the share count start to shrink as TSE starts to aggressively buy back stock later this year and then into 2021.

While we are always happy to debate the bears on any stock, the reality is that that was little if anything for the bears to point to in these results. Unfortunately, today is a day of extreme de-risking in cyclicals and the bears are shorting it today, why every value player is derisking so the shorts are pressing the stock down ~20%. This is a stock that should have been UP on these results. I have seen posts from shorts desperately trying to spin this result negatively, but the reality is that they have to resort to hyperbolic negative statements, with no basis in fact, and they know it. Shorts have been squeezed in this stock over the last few weeks so they are aggressively shorting it even though the results continue to disprove their thesis. There is nothing they can say that will change the fact that TSE outperformed expectations for the quarter and the rest of 2020 significantly and 2021 will be much better still. With no buy ratings on the stock, we would not be surprised to see one or more of the sell-side analysts actually look at the facts and upgrade the stock in the next day or two.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is obviously a lot of discussion following the press release and conference call. I would be grateful if I could please publish my summary today.