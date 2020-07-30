Pegasystems (PEGA), the legacy software company with a hand in both CRM (customer relationship management) and BPM (business process management), has continued to prove itself as one of the most reliable value stocks in the software sector. Showing continued strength in its goal of converting toward a primarily cloud-based company, Pegasystems exhibited strength in its Q2 results - with total ACV continuing to grow in the low 20s, while cloud revenue growth rates are soaring above 50% y/y. Despite limited immediate post-market reactions, Pegasystems soared ~10% the day after reporting these results, marking one of its best one-day performances in recent memory:

Data by YCharts

There were a couple key items for investors to watch heading into both this earnings quarter as well as the rest of the fiscal year. These are the items that will be driving the stock in the medium to long term:

How is the cloud/recurring mix tracking?

Sales commentary around how COVID-19 is impacting Pegasystems' deal momentum

How well backlog is holding up, representing future revenues

How profitability is trending

All of these indicators read positive in Q2, affirming the bullish thesis for Pegasystems. Recall that Pegasystems is addressing a massive >$80 billion combined TAM across both CRM and BPM, and that despite its lesser-known status among non-IT professionals in the software sector, Pegasystems counts among the largest blue-chip companies as well as public institutions in the world as its clients. Continue to stay long here.

Q2 download: cloud metrics shine; margins see a four point lift

Let's now dive into the meat of Pegasystems' quarterly update. The financials are shown below:

Figure 1. Pegasystems Q2 results Source: Pegasystems Q2 shareholder letter

Pegasystems' revenues grew 11% y/y to $227.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $225.8 million (+10% y/y) by a one-point margin. Now, at first glance, the first fact that you may pick up on is that Pegasystems' revenues decelerated sharply from 25% y/y in Q1.

However, in the revenue breakout by category, what you'll note is that one of the items dragging down Q2 growth is consulting (-12% y/y), which had been flat at +1% y/y in Q1. This decline is actually favorable for Pegasystems - as you can see in the table above, Pegasystems essentially performs consulting/onboarding for its clients at cost, and consulting is actually a drag on Pegasystems' gross margins. As software companies grow larger and strike partnerships with resellers, they typically aim to offload a lot of this lower-margin work to third-party vendors (often referred to as ISVs) that specialize in this type of work.

You'll note that one of the benefits is that Pegasystems' GAAP gross margins rose to 66.3% in the quarter (68.6% on a pro forma basis, excluding stock comp), up a sharp 410bps from 62.5% in the year-ago quarter (+370bps pro forma).

Key to note as well is that Pegasystems' cloud revenue grew 54% y/y (barely decelerating from Q1's 54% y/y growth pace) and encompassed 21.5% of the overall revenue mix, up from just 15.4% in the year-ago quarter. This rapid revenue mix shift to cloud is another non-threatening driver behind the revenue growth deceleration - moving customers from perpetual licenses over to recurring cloud subscriptions essentially "robs" from near-term revenues in favor of spreading out the bills over the recurring future stream of payments. Pegasystems noted that over 90% of new client onboards were cloud deals, with the remainder as perpetual licenses - indicating growing customer acceptance of the cloud model.

We like the fact that Pegasystems' ACV (annual contract value, representing the sum of its recurring revenue) still continued to grow at 21% y/y to $738 million, on par with Q1's 21% y/y growth pace and adding a net-new $27 million ACV in the quarter.

Figure 2. Pegasystems ACV Source: Pegasystems Q2 shareholder letter

Another key metric that investors should watch is Pegasystems' backlog - healthy software companies continue to build up deferred revenue/backlog as an indicator of future revenue growth. Pegasystems' total backlog in Q2 increased $63 million sequentially, indicating that the company's overall deal pipeline is healthy. Pegasystems' management commented on the earnings call that growing backlog in the middle quarters of the financial year, especially at this quarter's 30% y/y pace, is unusual as most heavy deal activity centers around the fourth quarter of the year.

Figure 3. Pegasystems backlog Source: Pegasystems Q2 shareholder letter

Also important is the fact that Pegasystems' CFO Ken Stillwell continued to note that the coronavirus has had a negligible impact on Pegasystems' overall sales momentum, and he even suggested that some customers are taking the pandemic as an opportunity to rewire their IT stacks and invest in a solid, flexible BPM for the future. Per his remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

To-date, the overwhelming majority of our clients and prospects digital transformation buying behavior has been largely unaffected by the pandemic, while our business has not been negatively impacted in a significant way. We did see a couple projects delayed or cancelled due to shifting priorities of some client organization. We also saw a small number of our clients request additional flexibility with extended payment terms to help them work their way through this downturn. Most of our clients and prospects are acting with a new sense of urgency and rethinking what they should do differently in the short-term and in the long-term to build a robust modern business architecture."

CEO Alan Trefler also highlighted some major public sector wins in the year-to-date. As seasoned software investors know from other companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT), landing high-profile public institutions is a signal of a successful software company, and government contracts can sometimes provide some of the most lucrative billings possible in the industry. In the year to date, Pegasystems has won some notable clients in Europe, including the German state of Bavaria (the second-largest in Germany with 13 million residents, or roughly equivalent to Pennsylvania or Illinois) as well as the British taxing equivalent of the IRS.

On the profitability front - we've already discussed the lift to gross margins driven by the intentional withdrawal out of consulting activities. Operating margins benefited too, especially from the fact that Pega's sales teams are working remotely instead of traveling to clients. Pro forma operating margins in the quarter rose to -11.3%, up 440bps from -15.7% in the year-ago quarter. A reminder here that cloud is a near-term headwind for operating margins as well, as it robs from lucrative upfront perpetual license revenue streams - but Pegasystems is scaling toward profitability very quickly, and consensus is calling for pro forma EPS to break even both for the current full year ($0.14 consensus) and FY21 ($0.49 consensus), versus -$0.44 in the prior year. This is a company that's gaining operating leverage very quickly, and management has a near-term goal of hitting the so-called "Rule of 40".

Key takeaways

Stay the course on Pegasystems. There are a load of positive indicators in Q2, including robust cloud revenue growth accompanied by strong ACV/backlog growth, as well as notable public sector wins plus expanding margins.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.