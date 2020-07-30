Calling preferred shares at $25 would be stupid when the company can repurchase them for significantly less in the open market.

With common shares at a premium to book value and preferred shares at a discount, it would make sense for management to aggressively issue common shares and repurchase preferred shares.

The remaining portfolio should generate dramatically less net interest income, which means preferred share dividends could devour all (or more than all) of it.

To reduce risk, management dramatically reduced the overall portfolio. In isolation, less risk is great for the preferred shares.

IVR had a dreadful first quarter, but the second quarter stinks also. The share price isn't low enough yet. Remain bearish on IVR.

Let's take a look into Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR). This is another very expensive mortgage REIT. It trades at a significant premium to estimated NAV. If you think NAV is around $5.02 per share, you've been painfully out of the loop. As management indicated in the Q1 2020 earnings presentation, their latest estimate as of 5/31/2020 was a range of $2.65 to $3.15 per share. If you struggle with math, allow me to help.

Both $2.65 and $3.15 are numbers. Each is much lower than $5.02.

The Riskiest Assets are Gone

Some investors may hope that the portfolio will roar back as a strong economy (which we don't have) drives dramatically thinner credit spreads. They hope there will be a resurgence in the value of these high-risk loans. Those investors are... hopelessly, out of touch.

The Q1 2020 Portfolio

The portfolio from the end of Q1 2020 looks like this:

Source: IVR Presentation

Computers reading the balance sheet may still believe that the portfolio looks like that, but they would be wrong.

IVR Sold Most of Their Positions

As shown below, IVR sold most of their positions:

Source: IVR Presentation

Management stated very explicitly that they sold positions which had a fair value as of 3/31/2020 of $6.2 billion for cash proceeds of $5.9 billion. Therefore, we can very reasonably state that they absolutely do not have those assets any longer.

That 'Which' Remains

The remaining positions are described below:

Source: IVR Presentation

Read the first bullet point on that slide. 85% of credit investments are rated Single-A or higher.

The major credit-risk positions are gone. How much do you expect the price to soar on positions that were rated at least A? The portfolio became much smaller and has a much higher average quality. That means less risk, but it also means less upside if "everything works out".

Further, since IVR has a significant amount of preferred equity, there is a substantial preferred dividend to be paid.

Premium to NAV

At $3.45, IVR trades at a very material premium to NAV. Even if you picked the top end of management's range at $3.15 and ignored the huge dividend paid out (partially in additional common shares), IVR would still trade at a material premium.

Breaking Down Assets and Equity

This chart breaks down the simplified balance sheet as of 5/31/2020, built using numbers provided by management during their earnings presentation:

Source: Author's calculations using values from the Q1 earnings presentation

Best Strategy Available to IVR

IVR's preferred shares still trade at about $22.30 to $19.70. If IVR called them, that would be stupid. However, IVR might look to repurchase some of them on the open market. Each share repurchased at $20.00 would add about $5.00 to common equity.

Where would they get the cash? They should be looking to issue common shares as fast as possible. Even at the top end of that book value range, they would still be trading at a material premium. The simplest path to increasing book value per common share is simple:

Issue 6 common shares for $3.45 per share before expenses

Pocket around $20.00 after expenses

Spend $20 to repurchase a preferred share

The book value for 6 of the common shares, very optimistically, would be $18.90

The preferred share that was repurchased would remove $25.00 from "preferred shareholder's equity", while only costing $20.00 of cash

Under all reasonable scenarios, IVR should be looking to pump out common shares whenever they can at a premium to book value. Currently, the best way to put that capital to work would be to repurchase preferred shares in the open market.

Index Card

The card below breaks down several additional factors for IVR:

Source: The REIT Forum

Obviously, we have a bearish rating on IVR.

Robinhood

Robinhood shareholders are just starting to exit the stock:

Source: Robintrack

The huge recovery appeared to be built on the back of enormous demand for the shares from investors at Robinhood. The shares went from being in just over 0 accounts to exceeding 140,000 accounts. That's a substantial amount of demand.

Conclusion

The common shares of IVR remain significantly overvalued. There are several other mortgage REITs offering much larger discounts. One likely cause for the high valuation is that too many investors are still relying on the very old 3/31/2020 book value figure. For computers reading the financial statements or amateurs scanning for stocks with no due diligence, the issues with IVR's valuation would be completely invisible. Those investors would continue to think IVR was a bargain until they get the second-quarter earnings release.

Want the best research? It's time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won't find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have several positions in REITs and preferred shares. However, this article is exclusively about IVR and we have no position in the common or preferred shares of IVR. Therefore, our disclosure states that we have no position.