U.S. Crude Storage Set To Decrease Further But The Market Has Already Priced It In

Given the storage overhang and the fact that oil prices did front-run fundamentals, the market will need to take its time to eliminate the storage overhang. Reduced buying from China and lack of visible onshore storage draws will keep bullish sentiment at bay for now. We urge caution and patience over the next month as the market digests the draws that are about to come.

Global oil-on-water has contributed to all of the global "storage" decline so far, so it's time for onshore to pick up its burden. Last week was great, but there is still a lot of storage overhang left.

This is likely already known to the market, so prices may have already front-runned the prospects of higher draws. Instead, it will be a "prove it to me" market.

Based on our estimate, US crude storage is set to drop to ~490 million bbls by end of August but this is driven by low levels of crude imports.

Oil prices shrugged off the largest crude storage draw of the year, and we think that's because the market has already priced this in.

US crude storage registered the largest draw this year in yesterday's EIA oil storage report. Directionally, the forces that pushed US crude storage lower will continue with lower imports as the key drivers, while US crude exports and refinery throughput pick up.

Based on our preliminary estimate, US crude storage is set to drop to ~490 million bbls by the end of August, thanks to persistently low levels of imports.

Source: EIA, HFI Research (dashed line represents our forecast)

Combined with refinery throughput surprising to the upside in yesterday's report, we believe the crude draw trend should continue.

But the issue with the market today isn't whether or not US crude storage will keep declining, but how much of this has been priced into the market already.

Considering that yesterday's EIA oil storage report notched only a gain of half a percent and there was no follow-through rally seen today, oil prices have already discounted the future draws.

So rather than expecting the market to move higher as the draws show up in the weekly reports, we think readers should understand that traders in the market already know that August will see persistently lower crude imports and that US crude storage will draw.

For us, the key bearish headwinds on the oil market today are the reduction in Chinese crude buying which has weakened Brent timespreads and still lackluster onshore total inventory draws.

Source: EIA, PJK International, IE Singapore, PAJ, Genscape, FEDCom/Platts

As you can see in the chart above from Morgan Stanley, total onshore inventories have been relatively flat over the last several weeks.

Now we've noted in the past that this is due to the fact that global oil-on-water needs to fall first before onshore starts to fall.

And as you can see, global oil-on-water has fallen by ~200 million bbls, while onshore is flat. So what we should expect to see going forward is a slow downtrend in global oil-on-water, while most of the draws get reflected into onshore storage now.

Lastly, US oil demand recovery is happening faster than we expected given rising COVID-19 cases.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Implied oil product demand is now only ~10% below last year's level. And as you will see in the product segment breakdown, this is largely due to gasoline and jet fuel demand.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Concluding Thoughts

US crude storage draws will continue thanks to persistently lower crude imports and higher crude exports. But the market may already know this hence why it shrugged off the 10 million bbl draw like it was nothing. Given the storage overhang and the fact that oil prices did front-run fundamentals, the market will need to take its time to eliminate the storage overhang. Reduced buying from China and lack of visible onshore storage draws will keep bullish sentiment at bay for now. We urge caution and patience over the next month as the market digests the draws that are about to come.

