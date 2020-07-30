We also outline the only way we would invest in this controversial name in the paragraphs below.

I have had a couple of requests to revisit this name. A full investment analysis is as follows. The stock also continues to look like a good covered call candidate at current trading levels. The stock has formed a solid base over the past couple of months after falling hard in April.

Company Overview

Amarin Corporation (AMRN) is a Dublin, Ireland-based pharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 1993. The firm is focused on developing and bringing to market therapeutics that improve cardiovascular health while also being cost effective. Amarin's lead product is Vascepa. The drug is FDA approved as an adjunctive therapy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events among adults with elevated triglyceride levels of 150 milligrams per deciliter or higher. Amarin Corporation has a market capitalization of approximately $2.5 billion and trades for around $6.50 a share.

Pipeline & Product Portfolio

Vascepa

Vascepa is made out of icosapent ethyl, which is a type of omega-3 fatty acid, a fat found in fish oil. Vascepa capsules are the first-and-only prescription treatment approved by the FDA, comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. The drug was originally launched in 2013 based on the drug's initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Recently, in December of 2019, the cardiovascular risk indication was approved by the FDA.

Source: Company Presentation

Cardiovascular disease is a major issue in the United States with 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year. Furthermore, strokes account for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient's risk for cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and strokes. This is where statin therapy comes into play. Statins have shown to reduce risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%; however, that still leaves a 65-75% risk remaining. In the landmark REDUCE-IT study, Vascepa demonstrated the highest relative risk reduction of any therapy on top of statins. Other therapies are anti-inflammatories, omega-3 mixtures, and EPA. The trial included 8,179 patients and was conducted at over 400 clinical sites in 11 countries. Both the primary and secondary endpoints were met. Highlights include a 20% reduction in cardiovascular deaths, fatal or nonfatal heart attacks reduced by 31%, fatal or nonfatal stroke reduced by 28%, urgent or emergent coronary revascularization reduced by 35%, and hospitalization for unstable angina reduced by 32%. Overall, the drug was well tolerated with a safety profile generally consistent with clinical experience associated with omega-3 fatty acids. New data from that REDUCE-IT study was presented this week.

Source: Company Presentation

On June 16th, the company announced that they have settled their patent infringement case with Apotex. The issue stems from Apotex seeking FDA approval to sell a generic version of Vascepa in the United States. Per the terms of the agreement, Apotex may not sell its generic product until August 9, 2029. Also, Amarin's appeal of an unfavorable patent ruling allowing generic competition to Vascepa is still pending. Legal fights are the major overhang on the stock right now and this has been captured well and in detail in these recent articles (I, II, III, IV, V) on Seeking Alpha.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on driving revenue in the United States and expanding regulatory approvals and revenue abroad. Amarin has doubled their sales force to 800 sales representatives. The company has received feedback from the FDA on promotional materials, and the company plans to launch a broad consumer education and promotion program in mid-2020. The marketing efforts will be comprised of medical education, social media-based communications, and advertisements on television and other forms of media. However, some of those efforts are being slowed down by the impact of COVID-19. As far as expansion abroad, the company is targeting EMA recommendation for regulatory approval near the end of 2020. A positive sign is that leading medical societies in Europe have already added Vascepa to their medical guidelines. Furthermore, the China clinical trial is anticipated to be completed around the end of 2020, and the drug launch in Canada is well underway.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of March 31st, 2020, Amarin Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $329 million. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $10.2 million, compared to $7.2 million in Q1 of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses were roughly $134 million in the quarter, compared to $71.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The major increase was driven by sales force expansion, an increase in promotional activities, and direct to consumer promotion. Net product revenue for the quarter was roughly $152 million, compared to $72 million in Q1 of 2019. The increase was powered by Vascepa sales in the United States. Roughly $7 million of revenue in the quarter came from outside of the United States. The gross margin on net product revenue was 77%. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $20.5 million for Q1 of 2020, compared to a net loss of $24.4 million for Q1 of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

The company currently has 7 buys and a couple of Hold ratings within the last 3 months. The consensus price target on Wall Street is north of $15.00 a share. The latest recommendation came from Cantor Fitzgerald on July 9th. After meeting with management virtually, the analyst there reiterated her Buy rating and $35 price target on AMRN.

Oppenheimer came out on June 3rd to reiterate their hold rating. Oppenheimer has had a tepid view on Amarin since the FDA approval because they believe the approved indication implies a target patient number smaller than the bulls think. As I said in the opening narrative, Amarin is a current 'battleground stock' in the analyst community.

Verdict

Amarin does not have multiple 'shots on goal', has divergent analyst opinions on it, has a critical legal battle going on and is a volatile stock. This disqualifies it from being a large or core holding. However, the name sets up quite well for a covered call candidate. Here is one option strategy that looks prudent at the moment.

Option Strategy

Here is how I would initiate a position in AMRN within my own personal accounts. Using the January $7.00 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $4.70 to $4.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This strategy with approximately 25% downside risk (at the mid end of the range) and an over 45% potential return in under six months, again at the midpoint of the range.

