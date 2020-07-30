Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNF, OTCPK:LGGNY) is a long-established U.K.-based financial services provider. Its iconic colored umbrella logo makes it a household brand in the U.K., although it operates in a number of countries.

Credit: company website

About the Business

Legal & General is a U.K.-based general financial services company. Having divested its well-known general insurance company earlier this year, it now focuses on investment, pensions and annuities. With over a trillion pounds of assets under management, it is now one of the largest investment management companies in Europe.

The company has returned consistently decent results in recent years. It has a solvency II capital coverage ratio of 184% on a shareholder basis. Current EPS of 30.9p mean that it is trading at a p/e ratio of just under 7.

Source: company annual report

In its most recent trading update on COVID-19 and market conditions towards the end of April, the company said that business performance was broadly in line with the prior year.

L&G's heavy bond exposure was a concern to some investors, but about that the company had this to say back in its April trading update:

Our £75.9 billion annuity portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations, with minimal impact from downgrades and no defaults year to date. The downgrade and default experience of the portfolio has outperformed the market due to thoughtful asset allocation and active management aimed at avoiding downgrades and defaults, not simply beating a benchmark. For example, we have limited exposure to airlines, hotel, leisure and traditional retail which together represent less than 2% of our portfolio. Downgrades within investment grade have minimal impact on our solvency ratio and our defensive positioning has meant that we have realized approximately a third of the traded credit downgrades to sub-investment grade experienced by the market (less than £250 million of our portfolio). Our balance sheet is further underpinned by a £3.2 billion credit default reserve.

For now, at least, the clear, consistent message from the company is one of business as usual. I find it hard to believe that, amidst the significant market turmoil this year and likely yet to come, there will not be some negative impact on the company's investment returns and perhaps on customer demand. But for now, at least, it has not shown up to a notable level as far as we have been told.

The Company Has a Strong Dividend Record

The main case for holding the share is the company's dividend record. It pointedly declined to suspend its dividend this year despite pressure from regulators which saw competitors suspend theirs, to its credit. The current total dividend of 17.6p equates to a yield of 8.4%.

Chart calculated and compiled by author using data on company website (data adjusted for historical share split and rights issue)

As the chart shows, the company while maintaining a broadly progressive dividend policy hasn't done so all the time - it did cut back following the last financial crisis. For the past four years, total dividend payout has increased by seven per cent per annum. That followed a number of years where the dividend had increased by 20% or so each year.

In terms of sustainability, the dividend cover is 1.7x currently, and has been between 1.4x and 2.0x in the past five years. The business environment in this year and the next several years could affect profits, in which case cover might fall. So I don't see the dividend as inviolate. Note, however, that after the financial crisis, the dividend was decreased by a third and surpassed its previous level after three years of lower payouts. So even if the current dividend is cut - which I am not specifically predicting although must rank as a possibility - there is precedent for a measured cut and fairly pacey restoration.

The Market Hasn't Rewarded Performance

At around 209p, the shares are in the same range they were in February 1999. Clearly the market doesn't love Legal & General.

There are a number of reasons for this: it has long been seen as being in stolid but dull businesses. Its financial prowess is sometimes questioned, as currently, and overall its total shareholder returns aren't especially good even with its dividend record. Get in at the right moment, though, and they can be spectacular: buying at the 2009 low of around 25p for example - which would have required impeccable market timing - the purchase price would have been covered by mid-2013 by dividends alone and the share price was a ten bagger within six years.

This continues, with the 2020 share price down a third on the year to date, even after recovering from March lows, the market still seems not to rate the company's prospects especially well.

Conclusion: Good Yield, May Get Better

I don't love the L&G business but I do like the strong, fairly reliable dividend history. I am keeping an eye on it and if it falls further in a market pullback (which I expect later this year) may take a position. Even as it is, for yield seekers who don't mind some share price turbulence over time, it's a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.