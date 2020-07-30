Lower interest costs can create a virtuous circle for a formerly struggling company such as Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG). Savings from lower interest costs can be used to build balance sheet cash and repay debt. Lower debt balances lead to even further reductions in interest costs.

DLNG entered this virtuous circle on 9/19/2019 when its 6.25% 2019 bonds and a term loan were refinanced with a new bank term loan at LIBOR plus 3%. Interest expenses will drop even further starting in Q3 2020. The LIBOR portion of the new term loan has been locked in at 0.41%.

Sacrifices were made in order for DLNG to enter into this virtuous circle of lower interest rates. The common stock dividend had to be eliminated and the new loan came with a tough amortization schedule. It was a bittersweet deal for DLNG holders, but Dynagas LNG Partners LP CUM PFD SER A (DLNG.PA) and Dynagas LNG Partners LP 8.75 SR B PFD UT (DLNG.PB) were the big winners. This article makes a positive case for DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB. The top ten reasons why income investors should consider these preferred issues are reviewed along with the major risks.

What is DLNG.PB?

DLNG.PB is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an initial fixed rate coupon of 8.75%. Dividends are paid quarterly and DLNG.PB now yields 11.3% at a recent price of $19.30. DLNG.PB is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call it at par anytime after 11/22/2023. If DLNG.PB is not called, it will switch on 11/22/2023 to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus 5.593%. Holders of DLNG, DLNG.PA, and DLNG.PB do NOT receive a K-1. See prospectus for additional details. DLNG.PB is a small issue with only 2.2 million shares outstanding. Average daily trading volume is typically around 7K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

What is DLNG.PA?

DLNG.PA is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with a fixed rate coupon of 9.0%. Dividends are paid quarterly and DLNG.PA now yields 10.2% at a recent price of $21.99. DLNG.PA is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call it at par anytime after 8/12/2020. See prospectus for additional details. DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB are equal in seniority and have similar protective covenants. DLNG.PA is a small issue with only 3 million shares outstanding. Average daily trading volume is typically around 3K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

1. Lower interest costs

The Q1 2020 earnings reported showed quarterly interest costs of $8.8 million as compared to $12.5 million for Q1 2019. Based on Q1 numbers, interest costs have already declined by about $14.8 million annually. That works out to 42 cents per share. Additional interest savings are expected going forward (see item #2).

2. The interest swap agreement

Interest costs will drop even further starting in Q3 2020 due to an interest rate swap agreement that will lock in LIBOR at 0.41% on the new term loan. As noted in the Q1 2020 earnings report:

Entered into a floating to fixed interest rate swap transaction effective from June 29, 2020, which provides a fixed 3 month LIBOR rate of 0.41%, resulting in a fixed effective interest rate cost of 3.41% (including margin) based on notional values that reflect the amortization schedule of 100% of the Partnership's debt outstanding under its $675.0 million senior secured term loan, (the "$675.0 Million Credit Facility"), until the $675.0 Million Credit Facility matures in September 2024."

3. DLNG is trending higher

The performance of the common stock is a critical indicator that preferred stockholders should always monitor closely. At a recent price of $3.19, DLNG has rallied 51% so far in 2020. DLNG has far outperformed larger LNG partnership peers such as Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) which has fallen 27% and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) which has fallen 74%. Even with this recent rally, the DLNG common stock is still trading at only about 20% of its 2017 all-time high. DLNG still has a long road to recovery, but it's moving in the right direction.

4. DLNG is profitable

DLNG is a profitable company. Q1 2020 adjusted net income was 12 cents per share. Analyst estimates project 2020 earnings of 64 cents per share and 2021 earnings of 76 cents per share.

5. 2.0X Preferred dividend coverage

DLNG reported Q1 2020 adjusted EBIDTA of $23.7 million with interest costs of $8.8 million and $2.9 million of preferred stock dividend obligations. That puts the preferred dividend coverage at 23.7/( 8.8 + 2.9) = 2.0X. Note that preferred dividend coverage is much tighter on a free cash flow basis since $12 million of debt is now being repaid every quarter.

6. Focus on long-term charters

The average remaining charter length for DLNG's 6 ships is 8.3 years and the first possible charter renewal is not until Q3 2021 (see page #8 of the Q1 earnings presentation). This means that DLNG has no current exposure to the weak spot charter rate environment. Many LNG shipping peers have experienced lower revenues as COVID-19 and the resulting economic turmoil has reduced global LNG demand. DLNG has yet to feel any impact.

7. No refinancing risk until 2024

Many companies are struggling to refinance debt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, DLNG, currently, has no debt other than the new term loan maturing in September 2024. Therefore, there is no near-term refinancing risk. The term loan principal is being reduced by $48 million per year (see page #5 of the Q1 2020 earnings presentation). Loan amortization payments are 1.5X ship depreciation costs. DLNG will be a much less leveraged company in 2024 when the term loan needs to be refinanced.

8. Good liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, DLNG reported total cash of $70.1 million. This includes $50 million of cash that is restricted under the new term loan agreement. DLNG also has an unused $30 million credit line available from its sponsor.

As of December 31, 2019, DLNG reported total cash of $66.2 million (including $50.0 million of restricted cash). This quarterly cash build of $3.9 million from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020 should increase modestly going forward. Interest costs will decrease further due to lower LIBOR (see item #2) and reduced debt balances as debt declines by $12 million every quarter.

9. DLNG is a family company

Dynagas Holdings Ltd. has a 43.9% stake in DLNG as detailed on page #89 of the 20F annual report. Dynagas Holding Ltd. is beneficially owned by the Prokopiou Family. This includes the chairman of the Board of Directors, Georgios Prokopiou and other Prokopiou family members. It's always very comforting for preferred stockholders to see large insider holdings of the more junior common stock units.

10. Low exposure to U.S. energy policy uncertainty

United States energy policy has become a political battleground. There are efforts to block new oil pipelines, close pipelines, and severely limit fracking. New taxes and regulations are possible. Unfortunately, there is now substantial uncertainty regarding all U.S. energy projects and investments.

Fortunately, DLNG has very little U.S. exposure. Their shipping routes lie outside of the United States as shown on page #10 of the Q1 Investor Presentation. DLNG ships typically pick up LNG in locations such as the Yamal Project in Russia and deliver it to markets such as South Korea, China, and Japan. The United States has become a major exporter of LNG. Projects such as Yamal would benefit from less competition if the United States government decides to shut down LNG projects in order to focus on "green energy" projects.

What are the major risks?

See pages 3-6 of the annual report for a more detailed listing of risk factors and forward-looking statements. I have summarized a few of the major risk factors here. DLNG ships are leased to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), and Yamal LNG. These are all well-capitalized and financially-stable multi-billion-dollar firms. The risk that any of these titanic firms will default on their leases with DLNG is very low. Gazprom and Yamal LNG are Russian firms. Some Russian firms have been subject to various U.S. sanctions. However, this has not been an issue for LNG exports. Such sanctions seem unlikely since Europe is heavily dependent on imported energy from Russia. The Arctic Aurora lease renewal in Q3 2021 creates some uncertainty. Leases could be interrupted by wars or other force majeure events. The valuation of DLNG.PA and DLNG.PB could be negatively impacted if the partnership was taken private by the sponsor.

Conclusions

DLNG.PA offers an attractive fixed yield of 10.2% and DLNG.PB offers an attractive fixed/floating rate yield of 11.3%. DLNG is also a bargain, trading at a forward price-to-earnings-ratio of only 5X based on analyst 2020 earnings estimates. A virtuous circle has been established at DLNG. Lower interest costs and stable cash flow are already starting to help the company reduce debt and build balance sheet cash. This positive trend has been locked in with long-term leases, the new term loan, and the interest rate swap agreement. It will continue over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG, DLNG.PA, DLNG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.