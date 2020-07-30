Price is what you pay, value is what you get. - Warren Buffett

Semiconductors may not be as direct or tangible as some of the other tech components around us, but there's no denying that they are fast becoming an all-pervasive, ubiquitous presence whose importance in our lives will only continue to grow. Even in the current health pandemic, we have seen their underlying importance as semiconductor-based technology has been used in healthcare and treatment, facilitating work from home (WFH), general communication, home entertainment, and being a chief cog in the e-commerce ecosystem, amongst other things. Given its importance in the modern economy, it's always advisable to have some exposure towards semis if the risk-reward balance is right (which is often not the case as I highlight later in this article). I'd like to take a moment to review and weigh some of the pros and cons of investing in one of the most prominent semiconductor ETFs around - the iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Key characteristics of SOXX

SOXX offers investors exposure to US-based companies that design, manufacture, and distribute semiconductors. About c.80% of the fund's exposure is towards pure-play semiconductors, and the rest is towards semi equipment related stocks. SOXX is a stalwart in this space, having been around for almost two decades and is also the largest semiconductor fund around, with an AUM of more than $3 billion (this is almost two or three times the size of other renowned semi-based ETFs such as XSD, SOXL, and SMH).

The expense ratio of 0.46% for sector-specific exposure is quite reasonable, and whilst the current dividend yield of a little over 1% may not exactly be pulling up any trees, it is uncommon to see high-growth sectors such as semis and tech pay out high dividends; one looks at sectors like this for the story and the growth potential and not so much for their capital distribution policies. You also have to consider that this dividend yield metric is somewhat dampened by the strong price performance which is currently at all-time highs. Rather, if you look at the dividend growth over a period of time, you can see from the table below that dividends have grown at anything between 16% and 32% CAGR over different time frames within the last 10 years. That said, it must be said that in June 2020, it did cut its quarterly dividend to $0.5629 from $0.7573 last June.

Returns that are worth the volatility

For an ETF that has been such a strong performer over multiple years, it is also important to understand if the quality of returns that it has generated has been worth the risk it has taken. Looking at the risk-adjusted return stats over multiple time frames (10-year, 5-year, and 3-year), it is fair to say that SOXX has delivered on this front, too. Firstly, we can see that this is quite a risky ETF, as both the beta and the standard deviation levels are quite elevated by ordinary ETF standards (especially the latter), well above the industry average. Elevated risk does not necessarily have to be a bad thing if one can generate superior excess returns relative to the risk-free rate. As you can see from the Sharpe ratio, whilst excess returns are on par with the level of risk taken at around 1x, this is still better than the category average. If you measure the performance only from a systematic risk point of view (beta), the performance is even better with excess returns (over the risk-free rate) as measured by the Treynor ratio coming in at around a whopping 19x and well above all its peers. SOXX's return-generating credentials are further validated by its alpha and its mean annual returns that are almost 2x or 3x better than the category average.

US semiconductors are leading the way

The US is the leading producer of semiconductors in the world, accounting for almost half the global share; such is the scale of its dominance that the next four biggest regions in aggregate make up for less than the US's total share. That said, the semi space is quite a huge space with different sub-product verticals within. For instance, some of the Asian economies such as Korea, Japan, Taiwan, etc. enjoy strength in memory-based applications or outsourced aspects of semi-production. Whereas when it comes to advanced semiconductor chip design, and product segments such as logic process technology or analog, the US leads the way (although Korea and Taiwan have been making rapid progress to bridge the gap). Looking at some of the key emerging tech that will likely dominate over the next few years such as AI, 5G, wireless communication, data storage, network management, leading-edge logic applications, autonomous cars, 10nm chips, etc. and it is quite evident that the US's leadership in advanced semiconductor processes will be much sought after.

Policy and funding support for US semis

For any industry to flourish, it is important to have sound government backing by way of policies, regulation, and funding. I've been quite enthused by recent regulatory developments in this space. Last month, the US Senate introduced the CHIPS Act (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act) to "restore semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil by increasing federal incentives to stimulate advanced chip manufacturing, enable cutting-edge research and development, secure the supply chain and bring greater transparency to the microelectronics ecosystem, create American jobs, and ensure long-term national security". Key benefits of this act include billions of dollars of funding, up to 40% refundable tax credits, creation of a trust fund, and incentives for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Risks

Holdings - Not diversified enough and significantly exposed to pricey stocks

If there's something to quibble about, it is perhaps that this ETF suffers from concentration risk and is top-heavy. The impact of the top 10 positions is really pronounced at almost 60%, which is significantly greater than its peers which look a lot more diversified. Similarly, the top 5 holdings (QCOM, AVGO, NVDA, TXN and INTC) account for almost 40% of the fund's exposure. Whilst I can appreciate the favorable business prospects for some of these companies, it is also worth noting that the likes of NVDA, QCOM, and TXN are currently trading at exorbitant forward P/E valuations of 51x, 25.2x and 26x respectively! Basically, in a high beta sector such as semis, you want to give yourself a little more wiggle room if things go south and spread your bets over a larger pool, and preferably a pool that is not so overpriced.

Technical analysis - Strong momentum but looks overbought

There's no doubt that the price performance of the SOXX chart has been very strong. As you can see from the monthly chart, the price has been on a very strong uptrend since 2016, with some good healthy pullbacks in between. This broad price action on the upside has taken place via an ascending expanding wedge pattern and the boundaries of this wedge - both on the upside and the downside - have been well respected. A few months back, during the wide market selloff, SOXX had taken support near the psychological price point of $200 (which had also served as a resistance zone for large parts of 2018) and then rebounded by c.42% from there.

I now remain quite queasy about initiating long positions at these levels as you can see that is quite close to hitting the upper boundary of the wedge and it is also not too far away from the psychological landmark of $300. My general trepidation is augmented by the readings on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator that has been a good barometer of calling intermediate tops over the last one year. As you can see from the chart below, since July of last year, every time the RSI hit or came close to the 70 mark (three separate instances), there was a sell-off on SOXX. Currently, the RSI is at that overbought level again. Will history repeat itself? I'd be inclined to think so and would advise investors to consider a long position only after we see some retracement towards the middle zone of this wedge pattern.

Conclusion

I think the prospects of US semiconductors remain bright and has been augmented even further by some recent regulatory developments. This has been reflected in the share price of SOXX which is at all-time highs. Whilst SOXX's historical risk-adjusted returns are impressive, I feel that it suffers from some concentration issues with exposure to some very expensive names. Besides, as highlighted by this tweet on the Lead-Lag report timeline, high beta plays such as tech and semis look quite overextended, with potential overtures of a bubble. The technical charts on SOXX too suggest that we might be close to an intermediate top. Considering this rather unideal risk-reward picture, I would be neutral for now.

