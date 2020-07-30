Some headwinds for the fund may exist, but it is one of the areas of the market that are still depressed in valuation.

PCI is offering a very enticing yield, the caution here is that it may not be feasible without a significant recovery.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) is trading at one of the lowest valuations for a PIMCO fund. It is only at a slight premium, this is as we generally see PIMCO funds trade at double-digit premiums. On a pure premium level, PCI is even showing a better valuation than the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). PCI and PDI have had their struggles throughout the COVID-19 induced crash earlier in 2020. However, PCI is still attractive and worth taking a look for a longer-term investor.

(Source)

PCI has an objective to "seek current income and capital appreciation as a secondary objective."

The fund intends to achieve this through "utilizing a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets..." They continue on that "the fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities. The Fund will normally invest at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued (commonly known as "non-agency") mortgage-related securities."

With this description and its underlying portfolio, it fits the perfect description of a multi-sector fixed-income fund. PIMCO is generally regarded as the best in this field. More specifically, PCI (PDI as its closest related PIMCO fund) has almost half of its portfolio in non-agency mortgage securities. This means they are tied significantly to how the everyday person is going to pay their mortgage. That is why the fund has struggled so significantly, with a lack of a significant rebound like the broader equity markets.

The fund also has a target to "normally maintain an average portfolio duration of between zero and eight years."

The lower the duration of the portfolio, generally, the lower the volatility the fund should experience on interest rate changes. As we know, the Fed has now slashed rates to a target of zero. This could put additional pressure on the earnings of this fund. However, this fund was born on January 29th, 2013. This is right in the era of zero rates. With that being said, bond prices haven't dropped nearly as far during the 2008/09 Great Financial Crisis. This could be due to this downturn not specifically involving real estate. Additionally, the Fed and U.S. Congress implemented programs and stimulus swiftly. Essentially, sheltering the whole market from the worst of it.

With that being said, we aren't in the clear and a prolonged recession could keep the pressure on this fund. That is exactly what is keeping PCI's price depressed. Though the broader equity market has left a lot of fixed-income funds in the dust. This is important to highlight as equities are reaching near all-time highs - that PCI and this sector still remain attractively priced for a long-term investor.

The fund is also the largest PIMCO CEF as total managed assets come in at $4.647 billion. This does include leverage of 49.81% of the assets. These are through reverse repurchase agreements, these are short-term instruments. This puts it at about double the size of PDI.

The expense ratio can throw a lot of people off. The total expense ratio with interest expenses included is 4.33%. However, when excluding interest expense it does drop to 2.13%. This is certainly still high. Had this been in the 1 to 1.5% range we would see quite an improvement in returns for shareholders.

PCI is held in our Income Generator Portfolio. This name has become a staple of the model portfolio as it has been in there since launch.

Performance

On a YTD basis, the fund has pretty much collapsed and is still being depressed. This is on both a market and a NAV basis.

The current pricing of PCI puts a premium of 4.57%. This is cheaper than the rest of the PIMCO fixed-income funds at the moment. Additionally, its 1-year average premium is 6.34%. This gives us a 1-year z-score of -0.42. Although in a pure premium number this is cheaper than PDI, PDI is showing a z-score of -1.15. This is as historically PDI has been at much higher premium levels than PCI.

This could be because at one time PCI wasn't so similar to PDI. It changed its strategy to mirror much more closely to PDI. This policy change took place in 2016. Additionally, PDI has been around for about a year longer. This could have played a role in investors being more comfortable in the fund as well. This also can explain why PCI might have a 5-year average discount of 4.57%, as opposed to a premium - as investors started to realize the arbitrage opportunity there.

For the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we last took advantage of valuation changes with a trade alert on March 13th. However, we only trimmed our position in PCI to make room for PDI. We then very shortly afterward on March 25th sent out another trade alert, sold PDI to put all of those dollars back into PCI. A quick two-week turnaround; of course, it doesn't always come that easy.

Going back to the leverage discussion above, the fund did have to delever during the market crash to avoid further damage. This has also been another factor in depressing the rebound of the fund. As assets were sold at fire-sale prices, without the ability to be a buyer during the panic - that hurts the fund significantly.

(Source - Fund Website)

The returns of the fund have suffered quite significantly on a YTD basis. Total price return comes in at -22.98% and NAV total return dropped at -16.40%. With that being the case, it has significantly taken down the longer-term returns of the fund. Since the fund is relatively newer anyway, being launched in 2013, we don't really have that long of history either. It has underperformed PDI - again though, the fund had a different policy pre-2016. That did play a role as well.

Distribution

The distribution for PCI is currently very elevated, due to the sell-off. The distribution rate is 10.61%. On a NAV basis, this works out to 11.50%. This is the amount that the fund has to earn to cover the full distribution. Unfortunately, that isn't really over an extended period of time. Ultimately, the fund needs to recover from here before I'm feeling better about the distribution rate. I don't necessarily see them cutting though, as they just recently had a round of cutting in other funds. That isn't to say they won't turn around and trim some more - they are just usually more inclined to maintain rates and "figure it out later."

This is also near the highest the fund has ever yielded.

This is quite the discussion to be having as the fund just last year raised its distribution. It has also been quite a while since I've covered this fund. However, when I did at the end of 2018, the distribution was fully covered at that time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

A cut to the distribution could put further pressure on the pricing of this fund. Potentially even putting it into discount territory that we rarely see with most PIMCO funds. Though PCI has been at discount levels briefly in the past couple of years - we have to go further back to the beginning of 2018 when we see the fund at a continual discount.

Due to this great coverage, the fund has been able to pay out special year-end payments for most years as well. 2020 will likely be one of those years again where we will see them forgo the need for this extra distribution. So, I wouldn't get too excited towards the end of the year. Especially as the fund does need to shore up its assets - that will put it in a much better situation than it currently finds itself in.

The latest report is the Semi-Annual Report. Within the next month or so, we should be seeing an updated consolidated report coming in. What we can look at though, is the UNII report that PIMCO provides. Stanford Chemist just updated our PIMCO Taxable CEF Tear Sheet as well. From there, we can see that PCI's 3-month rolling coverage is a shallow 73.38%. Additionally poor, we have the 6-month rolling coverage coming in at 79.68%. We know the fund is struggling and that could very well be exactly why investors are allowing this fund to trade so close to par.

Holdings

(Source - Fund Website)

As we previously mentioned, the bulk of PCI's portfolio is in non-agency mortgage-backed securities. Though that is only 50% of the portfolio. The rest is composed of varying fixed-income sectors. With a year like 2020, there have certainly been very little places to find shelter in the fixed-income market. Municipal bonds and treasuries are an exception here. Unfortunately for PCI, they don't hold a significant amount of those. Nor do I suggest they make a very good long-term portfolio if they did hold significant positions in those ultimate safety plays.

This non-agency MBS is what is holding PCI back from making a full recovery. As the recession looms, we don't know how long it will take before the recovery. The Fed and U.S. Congress stepped in swiftly, with significant policies and stimulus to help mitigate the damage. However, even in their best efforts, it comes down to this being a health issue. This isn't a financial crisis where money and liquidity can fully cure the economy. Ultimately, we don't know what the final damage will be as there is no end date that can be known.

(Source - Fund Website)

The maturity of the fund is quite high, this can add additional volatility. It also plays a role on the fund's duration. A higher effective maturity can increase the effective duration. For PCI, the total leveraged-adjusted effective duration is 5. The longer the maturity, the more likely that interest rate changes will impact the fund - thus, an increase to the duration of the fund.

This can be compared to PDI's duration of 4.47, and its effective maturity of 8.09. Should we see interest rate increases, it indicates that PCI's underlying bonds would drop in price further. I certainly don't anticipate interest rate increases from the Fed anytime this year. I would say that if the GFC is any indicator; it will be years before we see rates start to rise.

Another area of interest is that PCI's portfolio is significantly based in the U.S. This can add some more stability to the fund as the U.S. continues to be the best house in a bad neighborhood. In no way do I think this will continue indefinitely. When fortunes do change though, I will rely on PIMCO's expertise to hopefully make that switch.

(Source - Fund Website)

Conclusion

PCI continues to struggle, its underlying portfolio is certainly not rebounding like we have seen many other sectors and asset classes. This is primarily driven by the fact that we don't know have an end date for the recession or what the final outcome will be. The significant portion of non-agency MBS is definitely weighing on the fund. Also hindering the fund's rebound is that they had to deleverage their fund during the panic. This means they were selling off assets at rock bottom prices instead of buying some of the best opportunities in years.

Without a significant recovery in the fund's NAV, I do think that the yield is stretched. However, if they do trim the distribution. That might be what we need to put this fund into discount territory. Ultimately, it could make it an even more attractive time to buy should that happen.

All that being said, the fund can still be an attractive place to put some idle cash. This is one of the areas that is still showing value when so many other sectors and asset classes have rebounded significantly. This is for a long-term investor, the headwinds can continue to put pressure on this fund. One could also enter in a small position now and add in future pullbacks. I was able to average down myself when we went down the first 10% in the last days of February. The premium has also come down significantly since most of the last year's levels. Further indicating that the fund could be a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on July 14, 2020.