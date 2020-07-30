We have written about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) in the past and on both occasions have taken a bullish stance. The reason being is that this asset manager at least on paper stacks up as a compelling value play. However, as the long-term chart shows below, price has continued to fall since we made those bullish calls in mid-2019.

This is what makes value investing so difficult. One has to be prepared to go against the underlying trend and remain ultra-patient until some green shoots present themselves. The one benefit for existing Hennessy shareholders is that they have been receiving a growing dividend while they wait for some type of turnaround here. Obviously, when a company continues to drop in value, sentiment turns sour as analysts really focus in on how the industry has changed and how outflows of capital continue to be the norm at asset managers. Things may not be as bad as many believe here though especially when we go by the numbers

The reason why we continue to believe Hennessy can turn the corner here is the following:

From a valuation perspective, shares are trading for just over 6 times earnings, 0.7 times its assets, 1.5 times its sales, and 4.2 times its cash flow. Obviously, earnings and revenues have been hammered over the past 12 months, but the important metric is that the firm is still profitable. This means the bills can continue to be paid without the balance sheet or share count for example having to be impaired. Hennessy has always had an excellent record with how it is able to generate cash flow from its bottom line, which is demonstrated by the low cash flow multiple. This cash flow has easily been able to cover the dividend as well as sustained share buybacks. The number of shares outstanding have dropped from close to 9 million at the end of fiscal 2015 to close to 7.26 million at present. Impressive to say the least. The balance sheet though is really the kicker. Despite the problems Hennessy has been having with growth over the past few years, the firm has still had the wherewithal to really tackle its long-term debt which incidentally now has been cleared. Suffice it to say when a firm has no real obligations and also has plenty of cash on hand, debt can be done away with even in an environment of negative top- and bottom-line growth.

If we look at a daily chart, we can see that shares seem to be undergoing an ascending triangle which always is a bullish pattern no matter where it appears on a chart. The reason being is that the slanted lower trend-line when compared to the horizontal upper trend-line means that buyers are more in number than sellers. More often than not, these patterns end up with the price breaking out above that horizontal upper trend-line.

The dividend at present is $0.55 per share, which equates to a yield of approximately 7%. Despite the yield, the growth of the dividend has been the real calling card in this stock. Although growth has dipped slightly over the past five years, the one-year growth rate still comes in at a very attractive 28%. Furthermore, with shareholder equity having risen substantially over the past few years and with interest expense having recently come down meaningfully, Hennessy can easily keep these growth rates elevated if that is what it wishes to do.

So how would we view a potential investment in Hennessy going forward? Well, if one views both charts, they will see that a successful breakout of that upper trend-line on the daily chart also corresponds with a break above the 10-month moving average. This would be a good buying level in our view, but we are unsure when Hennessy could rally back to this level. For example, as I write, the S&P is down 40 handles due to an almost 33% contraction in the second quarter. This most likely will trigger a daily cycle decline in the index if not a broader intermediate cycle decline.

Therefore, to sum up, Hennessy Advisors although having gone through a very tough time in recent years still has plenty to offer in our view. Timing an investment in here though has proven to be difficult, which is why we would not be interested in this stock until it can prove that a new, long-term trend is forming. Let's see what the third-quarter numbers bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.