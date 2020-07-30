Valuation remains my biggest setback given the stock currently trades near all-time highs, which seems to be pricing in a few more good quarters.

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported a very strong Q2 with revenue, margins, and EPS all coming in nicely above expectations. Even during the uncertain economic environment, the company was able to post better than expected results with revenue growth actually accelerating from last quarter.

While management did not provide guidance on the earnings call, they did not that a majority of their revenue comes from annuity streams with most of that already included in Q3. This could mean that Q3 revenue might not be as volatile as some investors may have expected. The company also noted that travel expenses are expected to remain low, which could help margin expansion over the next few quarters.

Data by YCharts

Even though the stock has not moved too much since reporting earnings, the stock is currently trading near all-time highs. Since the global pandemic swept through the markets, investors realized that CHKP could be a beneficiary as enterprises invest more into their IT security with an increased amount of employees working from home. However, the stock has reached a valuation level where I think investors should start to take a second look.

Based on forward revenue, CHKP is more expensive than all of their peer group expect FTNT. Typically companies get a high forward revenue multiple if they have fast revenue growth, but with CHKP's revenue growth coming in at 4% during the quarter, I don't see much room for revenue accelerating.

With the stock currently trading near all-time highs, it appears investors have already priced in a strong performance over the next few quarters. While I am a believer of the company's long-term operating success, I am a little more hesitant to put new money to work right now.

Competitive Landscape

CHKP is an IT security solutions provider focusing on areas such as network security, endpoint security, mobile security, data security, and security management. They are considered one of the legacy players in the security market and have faced intense competition over the past few years. While CHKP provides efficient and effective IT security tools, it should not be valued on a revenue multiple, and investors should focus more on its earnings multiple.

The main areas CHKP competes in have seen increased competition from companies that solely focus on a specific area of IT security. Network security has become very saturated by four main players: Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Fortinet and CHKP. Competitors are growing at a much quicker rate, thus taking market share from the company. This area of the IT security market continues to grow mid-single digits each year and is one of CHKP's main focus areas.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During Q2, revenue grew 4% to $506 million, which was well above expectations for only ~$488 million. Even though the economic environment was much more challenging during the second quarter, the company was actually able to accelerate their revenue growth from the 3% growth last quarter.

The company specifically noted strength from their advanced technologies, such as cloud, ending, and high performance network security. This bodes well with the current work from home trend as enterprises needed to quickly invest in their IT security protocols before transitioning workloads at an at-home environment.

Source: Company Presentation

For the first time in several quarters, Products and License revenue turned into a benefit to revenue growth during the quarter. While revenue growth remained minimal, the lack of revenue drag during Q2 helped revenue growth compared to previous quarters.

It's no surprise the Security Subscriptions demonstrated strength during the quarter, growing an impressive 10% during the quarter and now representing nearly 33% of the company's overall revenues. As more enterprises push for a work from home environment throughout the remainder of 2020 and likely into 2021, CheckPoint could be a benefactor of increased security spend.

In addition, the company reported strong deferred revenue growth of 4%, improving from the 3% growth last quarter. Deferred revenue reached $1.34 billion, which was pretty similar to last quarter's $1.35 billion. Deferred revenue is a great future indicator of revenue growth and investors continue to focus on backlog as an underlying sign of company strength.

Source: Company Presentation

Operating margin during the quarter came in at an impressive 50.1%, which was better than the 49.5% margin seen in the year ago period. In additions, margins improved from 47.5% last quarter. Over time as the company continues to invest in their security software products, this higher-margin growth will cause margins to expand. In the short-term, margins may remain under a little bit of pressure given increased expenses caused by the global pandemic, however, margins could see some expansion over the long-term.

EPS for the quarter came in at $1.58, which was well above expectations for only $1.43. The better than expected EPS was due to revenue beating expectations and margins coming in higher than expected.

Similar to last quarter, management did not provide quarterly guidance given the many uncertainties related to the global pandemic. However, management did talk briefly about some revenue and expense considerations (Source: Company Presentation):

Just like the previous quarter, I’ll refrain from giving a range for the third quarter or for the year. I will remind you that a big part of our revenues is coming from annuity revenues, and most of that is already in for the quarter. Our pipeline for the quarter remains healthy but the situation remains very fragile. On the expense side, this quarter we had much lower travel expenses that drove profits and earnings. Travel is not expected to resume its previous levels soon, but Europe is starting to open up and expenses will increase. Also, we are learning how to utilize some of this budget in other activities that can drive business, such as marketing and investment in future projects and infrastructure.

While it is reassuring to know a large part of their revenue is annuity based and most of that is already known for Q3, investors were likely looking for more guidance of revenue performance. In addition, with some expenses such as travel not expected to resume anytime soon, the company could achieve another quarter of operating margin expansion, which could drive a better than expected Q3 EPS.

Valuation

Since the company reported earnings a week ago, the stock has not moved around much. However, I don't think investors expected this quarter to result in a big stock move. The stock already trades near all-time highs and investors would need to see a blow-out quarter in order for the stock to jump meaningfully higher.

The company did see their revenue growth accelerate to 4% during the quarter, however, this remains well below the growth rate of peers such as PANW and FTNT.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The global pandemic has made forecasting future quarters and years very difficult as companies have become more reluctant to provide any forward-looking guidance. However, CHKP is a benefactor of the pandemic as more companies look to increase their IT security spending as more employees continue to work from home. But with the stock trading near all-time highs, investors should become a little more cautious around valuation.

CHKP currently trades at ~19x forward P/E and while this is well below PANW and FTNT, remains a few turns above CSCO. In my opinion, CSCO is a more diversified business and has historically grown revenue faster than CHKP. At current levels, it is difficult to imagine that CHKP's forward P/E multiple expands more than CSCO.

When looking at valuation on a forward revenue basis, CHKP currently trades ~7.7x forward revenue, which puts them slightly below FTNT for the highest forward valuation among the group. Typically investors will place a high forward revenue multiple on companies who have either a long history of fast growth or have a catalyst to propel revenue growth higher for several quarters. I don't see CHKP accelerating their revenue growth to 10%+ anytime soon, which makes me question the current valuation levels.

While the fundamentals for CHKP have improved over the past few quarters, it seems that the stock is already pricing in this. The stock currently trades near all-time highs as investors currently have a lot of confidence in operations continuing to improve in the next few quarters. While I am a believer of the stock over the long-term, I find it challenging to believe valuation will continue to expand at an already high level.

The IT security and software landscape offers many opportunities for investors to gain exposure. Right now, I have become more willing to invest in other areas of this industry given CHKP's current valuation and stock near all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.