HES seems pricey right now, and I recommend a hold until the stock price can retreat sufficiently.

HES produced 334K net Boe/d in 2Q'20. It was up 14% from the same quarter a year ago on contributions from resources in the Bakken play, which produced 195K Boe/d.

Hess' revenues decreased to $842 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $1,697 million in the same quarter last year.

Investment Strategy

The US-based independent oil and gas producer Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2020. The results were better than expected, thanks to the Bakken production in North Dakota and the new contribution from Guyana Stabroek block.

A smart move was to keep the Bakken production a while longer by chartering three large crude carriers (VLCCs) in May, June, and July. The company stored already 3.7 million barrels of oil during the second quarter and may continue adding in the third quarter to a limit of 6 million barrels.

We learn in the conference call that the first VLCC cargo of 2 million barrels has been sold at a premium to Brent for delivery in China in September. The other two VLCC cargos are expected to be sold in Asia in the fourth quarter.

Also, to save some precious cash during the 2Q'20, the company differed planned maintenance at the Tioga Gas Plant in the Bakken.

The investment thesis is now quite apparent. HES seems pricey right now, and I recommend a hold until the stock price can retreat sufficiently. Meanwhile, it is vital to trade short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility, which will be extreme in H2 2020.

2Q'20 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.60 1.70 1.58 1.70 1.37 0.84 Net income available to common in $ Million 28 -6 -212 -222 -2433 -320 estimated by Fun Trading EBITDA $ Million 765 757 584 617 -1771 356 EPS diluted in $/share 0.09 -0.02 -0.70 -0.73 -8.00 -1.05 Cash from operations in $ Million 238 675 443 286 445 266 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 671 624 709 825 818 579 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -433 51 -266 -539 -373 -313 estimated by Fun Trading Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.30 2.21 1.86 1.55 2.08 1.65 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.56 6.53 6.54 7.34 8.19 8.21 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 299.7 302.2 302.5 302.7 304.0 305 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 299 293 312 338 349 334 Global liquid price ($/b) 55.91 61.37 56.03 54.90 45.94 39.03 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 4.43 3.92 3.81 3.48 3.16 2.41

Source: Company release, Morningstar

Analysis: Revenues, Generic Free Cash Flow, and Oil & Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $842 million in 2Q'20

Hess' revenues decreased to $842 In the second quarter of 2020 from $1,697 million in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted first-quarter 2020 was a loss of $28 million or $0.09 per share. Net loss was $320 million, or $1.05 per common share. In the press release:

The Corporation's average realized crude oil selling price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $20.63 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $61.37 per barrel in the prior-year quarter

For the midstream business, the company had a net income of $51 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with a net income of $35 million in the prior-year quarter.

CEO John Hess said in the conference call:

At the end of June, we had $1.6 billion of cash, a $3.5 billion undrawn revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until the term loan comes due in 2023. We made major reductions in our capital and exploratory budget for 2020, reducing it 37% from our original budget of $3 billion, down to $1.9 billion. The majority of this reduction comes from dropping from a six rig program to one rig in the Bakken, which we completed in May. We also made significant cuts in our 2020 companywide cash costs.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus the CapEx.

HES's free cash flow yearly is a loss of $1,491 million ("ttm") with a loss of $313 million in 2Q'20.

Meanwhile, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, which is roughly $305 million per year or 2% - not covered by free cash flow.

The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

Consolidated net debt (including the midstream) jumped this quarter to $6.11 billion (debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.6 billion on March 31, 2020).

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.65 billion (excluding the midstream segment). The total debt consolidated was $8.21 billion on June 30, 2020, while debt attached to HES totaled $6.362 billion, and Midstream debt was $1,828 million.

Note in the press release: The Corporation's debt to capitalization ratio, as defined in its debt covenants was 44.3% on June 30, 2020, and 39.6% on December 31, 2019.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

HES produced 334K net Boe/d in 2Q'20. It was up 14% from the same quarter a year ago on contributions from resources in the Bakken play, which produced 195K Boe/d this quarter. Below are the historical trends of global liquid prices and NG prices.

Crude oil output was 183K Bo/d in the second-quarter 2020. Further, natural gas liquids production totaled 63K Bbls/d, and, natural gas output was 528 Mcf.

Production details are as follows:

Note: No production from Libya due to force majeure.

Compared to the precedent quarter.

In the press release:

The improved performance primarily resulted from a 39% increase in Bakken production and production from the Liza Field, offshore Guyana, which commenced in December 2019. There was no net production for Libya in the second quarter of 2020 due to the declaration of force majeure by the Libyan National Oil Corporation. Net production for Libya was 20,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2019.

Note: Hess Corp. announced the 16th discovery in Stabroek's prospect in Guyana On January 2020.

Guidance 2020 raised

The company has raised its 2020 net production guidance, excluding Libya, to 330K Boe/d from 320K Boe/d. The company expects 2020 net production of 185K Boe/d in the Bakken shale play.

2020 capital budget for exploration and production activities is still set to $1.9 billion, down significantly from the previous $3 billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Hess Corp.'s second quarter of 2020 was challenging. The oil demand collapsed as the world economy retreated to survival mode to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Hess Corp. was quick to react to the "new normal" helped by a solid balance sheet. However, the oil sector is still weak, and demand is not about to jump anytime soon until a vaccine can be made and distributed widely. It means that a sustainable recovery can be possible after H1 2021, in my opinion.

Thus, we should take those next six to eight months to accumulate good E&P companies like HES on weakness.

Technical Analysis (Short-Term and Mid-Term)

HES is forming a falling channel pattern with line resistance at $50 and range support between $44 and $40. The strategy short term is to sell above $50 around 30% of your HES position and wait for a retracement below $44.

Of course, this simple blueprint can change depending on future oil prices, but I do not expect much in 2020, and I believe the oil prices will be fluctuating between $38 and $45.

