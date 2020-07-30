Below, we detail a three-year, longer-term scenario as the company ramps up its cost-cutting efforts.

There appear a few risks to the dividend given coverage and free cash flow expectations.

AT&T doesn't qualify as one of our top compounders, but offers a solid dividend, with potential.

Summary

AT&T (T) reported earnings last week. Overall, EPS at $0.83 beat Street expectations, with revenue inline. In the June year-ago quarter, T printed $0.89 in EPS, so considering the pandemic's impact on a variety of segments at AT&T, not so bad. Management estimated a 9c impact from COVID-19 on the quarter, so assuming a normal world, EPS would have been $0.92, about 3c better than a year ago.

While every analyst will obsess over AT&T's quarter, 2020 outlook, and the HBO MAX rollout, we chose to take a longer-term perspective. Since new CEO John Stankey has put in place a $6BB, three-year cost-cutting plan, we modeled out these cost cuts, in conjunction with declines in DTV and other challenged segments, offset by revenue growth in Mobility to see how earnings and cash flow would evolve over the next three years.

In short, AT&T looks to be able to throw off $22BB of FCF this year, easily covering its $15BB dividend. On a per share basis, T generated $1.40 in FCF/share in the first half of 2020 (obviously, a challenging period) and paid out $1.04 in dividends.

We will detail our long-term view below in detail, but the takeaway is that the company could grow EPS from $3.54 last year, to $4.13 by 2023, assuming a 21% tax rate. This year will, obviously, be a down year, with $3.00-$3.20 a fair range for 2020. We excluded pension noise in all of our numbers and, for 2023, took EBITDA from their problematic DirecTV business down by over 60%.

The risk to this scenario is simply that the company cannot deliver on its $6BB cost cut estimates, in which case, EPS simply recovers to 2019 levels, at around $3.50 per share in earnings. Not a disaster, and really there should be SOME level of cost cuts that are achievable, but if not, then the long-term downside case is probably roughly flat at 8x earnings, but with a generous 7.1% dividend yield.

With an upside case of $4.13 in EPS, T could trade between $33 and $50 per share broadly speaking. The stock regularly trades between 8x and 12x earnings. With a $2.08 annual dividend, there is a good shot at a market-beating equity here at $40 or higher.

In all cases, the dividend appears safe.

Capital Structure

Notably, T has $16.9BB of cash on the balance sheet, with zero troubles refinancing debt to date. With lower rates, AT&T has aggressively refinanced $17BB of debt since March 31st.

There are $2BB of asset sales pending, which we entirely excluded from our analysis, just to be conservative.

Quarterly Results

Overall, the quarter was fine, with EPS and revenue exceeding estimates slightly. Here is an overview slide:

Source

Below is our quarterly rolling model with revenue and EBITDA by segment:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

Despite revenue falling 9% overall, EBITDA only fell 6.2% year over year.

Mobility (their wireless business) revenue fell 4.75% in the quarter, but much of that is from accruing deferred accounts. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) reported similar revenue declines. Still, EBITDA was up just a hair (0.6%). Right now, AT&T has 340,000 phone subscribers who are counted as disconnects but may resume paying their bills after the deferred payment plans roll off in July.

DirecTV is the bane of AT&T's existence. It is part of the Entertainment Group. As video subscribers migrate to streaming options, DTV, especially, loses without broadband service to offset the lost revenue. Satellite is a challenged technology and will, eventually, be a fraction of what it is today. Still, many rural areas cannot get cable or decent high-speed broadband services. There will be a place for DTV for certain subs. But it is a real secular decliner.

Below is a detailed breakout of this segment. Note that the Entertainment Group is more than just DirecTV, as it includes AT&T's cable/broadband business too (U-verse), which is doing OK.

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

So, EG revenue has dropped $3.2BB on a TTM basis (down 7%), with EBITDA falling $836mm or 8% (see figures in red above). With fewer subs, the company can cut programming expenses (which are based on fees per sub per month), as well as equipment costs and marketing. Margins have only dropped 1.9 percentage points in a year, which isn't horrible.

WarnerMedia is an extremely valuable media franchise but performed the worst. COVID-19 impacted revenue by $1.5BB at WarnerMedia. Management suggests that EBITDA would have been up barring that. Probably true assuming 25% EBITDA margins on that $1.5BB.

HBO MAX has launched, with a thud from a marketing perspective. That is, they are not marketing it fully as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have yet to agree to carriage terms. Multiple brands and lack of access will hurt too, but these are fixable issues. We can only assume they will, but if I were John Stankey, I'd be on the phone with Jeff Bezos and Anthony Wood of Roku daily. Get it done. Amazing the inability to make this happen.

Still, HBO grew subscribers in total from 33.1mm in March to 36.3mm in June (all from new HBO MAX retail subs). But until movies can be shot and released again (and no Wonder Woman 2) or we have sports on TBS, revenue and advertising will continue to be weak.

Dividend

The dividend appears well covered at AT&T. Here are the cash figures:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

They will generate roughly $56BB in EBITDA this year, pay $8BB in interest, $500mm for pension, $20BB in capex, $1BB in other, and probably pay $4BB in taxes.

That takes them to $22BB give or take in free cash flow. Then, they will dole out $15BB in dividends.

So, their FCF payout ratio looks like 68% this year vs. 62% last year. Their goal is a 75% payout ratio. The yellow box above illustrates their FCF/share vs. their dividend.

With $7-8BB in net cash after dividends, we assume they pay down that much in debt every year, but a buyback would be far more accretive.

Long-Term View

Elliott has been active in pushing AT&T to cut costs and take EBITDA margins up by ~3 percentage points over 3-4 years (from approximately 33% to 36%). With $3.2BB invested in T, Elliott has managed to already get Randall Stephenson ousted and the company to move forward with a plan to cut $6BB of costs over 3 years.

Given the reasonable predictability of AT&T's businesses, we modeled out the company from 2020 through 2023.

Here are our assumptions for revenue by segment, with 2019 as the starting point and 2023 as the end point:

The Entertainment Group (EG) is, obviously, the big drag here. We assume continued 8% decline every year, taking video revenue at EG from $27BB to $20BB. The company should be able to offset much of this, and we assume that, while losing $7BB in revenue, costs could be cut here by $2.5BB.

That would take EG total EBITDA from $9.4BB to $4.1BB in three years, quite a hit. Some of this EBITDA is related to broadband, which likely grows.

AT&T, initially, forecasted adding $5BB in revenue from the HBO MAX product at WarnerMedia by 2025, so we assumed that $2.1BB in revenue growth was doable in three years.

So, below is a summary of 2019, with adjustments for non-recurring and unusual charges to get to Adjusted 2019. Then, we provide a bridge with revenue and cost adjustments to project 2023. In all, even if revenue drops $4.5BB per above, cost cuts, plus variable cost cutting from DTV should improve margins.

Source: Author spreadsheet and estimates, company historical financials

The yellow boxes highlight Adjusted EPS (which generally matches free cash flow per share). Note, the Adjusted EBITDA line also near the bottom.

Minor notes: We excluded pension impacts as per the company. These can be quite noisy. In 2018, the company booked $3.4BB in pension gains. Obligations can fall when rates rise. Also, assets held for the benefit of pension plan members can increase when the market rallies. In 2019, the company booked $5.1BB in expenses, which had zero cash impact, just caused by actuarial changes in determining future pension obligations. In all, we assume about $500mm in pension cash contributions (as the pension plans are underfunded) per year, on top of the regular service/interest costs (which are in cash).

We also assumed in our model that all free cash flow is used to reduce debt, so cut interest expense accordingly. The good news is that leverage on a debt/EBITDA basis should approach 2.1x by 2023, quite a manageable level and close to Verizon (which is at 2.0x today).

Beyond the pandemic (not a big if, just a when, which we continue to believe is Q1 2021), WarnerMedia should begin to perform again. HBO MAX should get onto the Amazon and Roku platforms. They have a ton of programming planned for it.

DTV is gradually dying, and we are hopeful that management sells it. We have heard one rumor of a SPAC interested in buying it.

But at $4.00 say in EPS, we see optionality on a $40-50 stock, plus a nice dividend while we wait.

Below is our summary FCF model:

Finally, here is our sum of the parts valuation, where we assumed a very conservative 3.0x EBITDA multiple for the EG group.

This adds up to $36 in value for AT&T, over 20% higher than current levels. Note, that we did use 2019 figures for Warner.

Even if Entertainment is worth ZERO, we still see a sum of the parts valuation of $32. While not likely to be relevant, in the event that AT&T does sell DTV, then there could be a meaningful move higher.

Conclusion

The quarter turned out fine but not exciting enough to push the stock up. The flat stock scenario over three years actually looks OK, as the dividend yield at 7.1% is generous.

AT&T has increased its dividend for 36 straight years, and even amidst this pandemic, it appears decently covered. It is not a compounder as we see it, but qualifies as a nice income name, with the potential to beat the market, should management be able to execute on its cost-cutting regime.

Selling calls against a portion of owned shares isn't a bad idea. Vol has deflated given earnings, but we often post in the chats ideas on selling calls for income. We recommended selling $31 August strikes for $0.75 two weeks ago. They last traded at $0.30.

The hiccups in tech stocks lately might create interest in AT&T. T is a neglected, "dead money" value stock. But when the bubble growth crowd cashes out and looks to invest prudently, then AT&T may see technical inflows.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just over 25% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Our one-year track record is 8% above the market. Sign up for a free 2-week trial to get my latest ideas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.