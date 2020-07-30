Bristol Myers Squibb resubmits multiple myeloma therapy application

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that it has resubmitted its application for ide-cel, a cell therapy targeting blood cancer multiple myeloma. The company had initially filed the application in May, but the FDA refused to review it and requested for details on manufacturing processes. Bristol Myers Squibb claims that it has fulfilled the requirement. However, the FDA has yet to respond to that.

The application has been backed by the results from the pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa study assessing the efficacy and safety of ide-cel in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients who have undergone an immunomodulatory (IMiD) agent, a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 antibody. The resubmission provides further details about the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) module.

The company had received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA in May 2020. Bristol Myers Squibb has in-licensed the rights to the therapy from bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), its development partner.

Bristol Myers Squibb is collaborating with bluebird bio for the development of this therapy. The FDA decision regarding this therapy is crucial as the approval of ide-cel before March 31, 2021 will trigger the right of the former Celgene shareholders to receive a conditional payment promised as a part of the company's acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb.

Apart from the approval of ide-cel by March 31, 2021, the other remaining condition for triggering the Contingent Value Rights is the FDA approval of liso-cel by December 31, 2020.

Ide-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy. It consists of a murine extracellular single-chain variable fragment (scFv) specific for recognizing BCMA. It is connected to a human CD8 α hinge and transmembrane domain fused to the T cell cytoplasmic.

Ide-cel works by recognizing and binding to BCMA on the surface of multiple myeloma cells causing the CAR T cells to proliferate. It also causes cytokine secretion, and ensuing cytolytic extermination of BCMA-expressing cells. The therapy has been granted accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency.

KarMMa is a pivotal, open-label, single-arm, multicenter, multinational, Phase 2 study. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate while a key secondary endpoint is Complete response rate. Other efficacy endpoints were duration of response, time to response, progression free survival, minimal residual disease and overall survival.

The study involved 140 patients, out of which 128 were administered ide-cel across the target dose levels of 150-450 x 106 CAR+ T cells after the administration of lymphodepleting chemotherapy. All the enrolled were given at least three prior treatment regimens, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. They were also refractory to their previous regimen as depicted by the progression during or within 60 days of their last therapy.

Ide-cel has been given Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. However, it is not approved for any indication in any geography.

Onconova reports progress of INSPIRE trial data analysis

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) announced that it has achieved the required number of survival events for the pivotal Phase 3 INSPIRE trial. The company expects to announce topline data by the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The clinical trial INternational Study of Phase 3 IV RigosErtib, or INSPIRE is a global, multi-center, randomized, controlled study. The trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IV rigosertib in higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS) patients who had progressed on, failed to respond to, or relapsed after previous treatment with a hypomethylating agent. The patients were randomized at a 2:1 ratio to receive IV rigosertib plus Best Supportive Care versus Physician's Choice plus Best Supportive Care.

The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival. Rigosertib is Onconova’s lead candidate and is a proprietary Phase 3 small molecule. Steven M. Fruchtman, CEO of Onconova said, "Onconova is not currently in possession of topline data. However, we estimate the timing of this data readout based on having achieved the required number of survival events, the continued progress for source verification needed for the data set."

Onconova Therapeutics is mainly involved in the development of novel therapies for treating cancer including myelodysplastic syndromes. The company has a robust development pipeline of proprietary targeted agents which work by modulating specific cellular pathways.

Rigosertib has shown potential to block cellular signaling by targeting RAS effector pathways. The company is currently working on oral and IV rigosertib. Patents related to oral and injectable rigosertib were issued in the US and will likely provide coverage until at least 2037. The intravenous form of rigosertib has been studied in Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials while the oral rigosertib is being developed as a combination therapy together with azacitidine for patients with higher-risk MDS who require HMA therapy.

Cortexyme presents positive data for COR388

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) reported encouraging preclinical data showing the impact of the bacterium P. gingivalis in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and cardiovascular disease. The new data can help in explaining the simultaneous occurrence of the two diseases. The company also provided data pertaining its lead compound in treating both these diseases.

The company presented information showing that atuzaginstat (COR388), its lead compound, can provide protection against synaptic loss. There were also additional evidence corroborating the potential of COR388 as an AD therapy. Stephen Dominy of Cortexyme said, "We are encouraged by this new data demonstrating the potential impact of atuzaginstat on cardiovascular disease, a condition where P. gingivalis has previously been implicated, and believe this therapeutic approach warrants further study." Atuzaginstat has also been found to decrease the bacterial load in neurons, astrocytes and microglia infected with P. gingivalis.

Data collected from Phase 1b trial of atuzaginstat demonstrated that gingipains preferentially fragment the ApoE4 protein variant. This supports the fact that the APOE4 gene variant may increase the risk of developing AD. Previous research carried out by the company has also shown a causal relationship between the bacterial pathogen P. gingivalis and AD. Atuzaginstat works by blocking the neuropathology triggered by P. gingivalis in animal models.

Cortexyme is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in designing solutions for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. It uses upstream therapeutic approaches for this purpose. The company is currently working on its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat in the GAIN trial. It is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial stage and involves patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company is working on the hypothesis of targeting a particular, infectious pathogen detected in the brain of patients suffering from Alzheimer's. This pathogen has been found to have links to neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in animal models.

