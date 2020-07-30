5G Growth And Licensing Deal

Qualcomm (QCOM) produced a big upside surprise when it recently reported fiscal Q3 2020 earnings. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 exceeded company guidance of $0.60-$0.80 and represented 8% growth from Q3 2019. The licensing business, QTL, had a 19% decline in revenues. The chip business, QCT, grew revenues, margins, and earnings despite a 17% decline in MSM chip shipments. The company has stated previously that the added content in 5G chipsets produces up to 50% more revenue per unit.

Source: Qualcomm Q3 2020 Earnings Release

Source: Qualcomm 2019 Analyst Day Presentation, CFO Akash Palkhiwala

More importantly, the company settled its long running licensing dispute with Huawei. The Chinese company will pay Qualcomm approximately $1.8 billion as a settlement for unpaid royalties from previous years as well as royalties for 1H 2020 under the new agreement which is retroactive to 1/1/2020. This also means that Qualcomm will resume including Huawei royalty payments in its estimates for 4Q and beyond.

With this deal signed along with the Apple (AAPL) settlement last year, much of the uncertainty around Qualcomm's business model has been cleared up just as 5G is gaining scale worldwide. While some rollouts, possibly including Apple's will be pushed out of 2020 due to COVID-19, the coming upgrade cycle will put Qualcomm on a multiyear growth path. The company will see more units sold as consumers finally upgrade after years of waiting for newer technology, and they will also see more revenue per unit as noted above. This is particularly true for the higher-end phones like Apple's and Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) which will be compatible with both types of 5G, Sub-6 and millimeter wave. Sub-6 offers wider coverage at speeds a little faster than 4G, while mm wave produces the fastest speeds over shorter distances.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation, President Cristiano Amon

Growth Not Priced In Yet

Qualcomm issued strong guidance for Q4 with EPS of $1.05-$1.25 on growing revenue and higher margins in both QCT and QTL. This is despite a $0.25 hit to EPS from COVID-19.

Our guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 includes an impact of greater than ($0.25) to EPS attributable to a planning assumption of an approximate 15% year-over-year reduction in handset shipments due to COVID-19, including a partial impact from the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch.

Source: Qualcomm Q3 2020 Earnings Release

Source: Qualcomm Q3 2020 Financial Results and Guidance

While the company has not provided a forecast yet, we can use this guidance to model 2021 and 2022. I first estimated a "non-COVID" 4Q by increasing QCT and QTL revenues enough to produce a $0.25 EPS increase. Because 4Q is a typically strong quarter for Qualcomm producing 30% of the company's annual sales, I annualized the non-COVID 4Q estimate by dividing by 0.3 rather than multiplying by 4. I then assumed 12% growth in QCT revenues as well as an improvement in QCT margins to 20% in 2022. The growth and margin estimates come from the 2019 Analyst Day presentation:

To finish off, I assumed $145 million per quarter of corporate costs outside of QCT and QTL. This was based on the difference between the QCT and QTL non-GAAP pretax earnings ($1249 million) from the Q3 earnings release and the corporate pretax earnings ($1104 million). I also assume that interest expense and income from Qualcomm's strategic investments (QSI) offset each other.

Note that I also assume Qualcomm increases the quarterly dividend by $0.05 each year and uses 75% of the remaining income on buybacks. This reduces the share count slightly each year. The resulting EPS estimates are $5.68 for 2021 and $6.52 for 2022 which is conservative compared to the now higher analyst consensus following the earnings release. I think my P/E of 20 is also conservative, but it would produce share prices of $113.50 based on 2021 earnings and $130.31 based on 2022. A more aggressive P/E of 25 would produce prices of $141.38 for 2021 and $161.72 for 2022.

While the 25 P/E assumption is more of a bull case compared to the 20 P/E base, Qualcomm could approach it once the market sees them further expanding into non-phone markets such as automotive and Internet of Things. These applications represent an addressable market of $25 billion in 2022 and are growing at 8% per year. This is an added source of growth that could continue expanding even after much of the 5G upgrade cycle has passed.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day

Risks

Qualcomm continues to be subject to an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission which was filed at the very end of the last administration. While Qualcomm was found guilty in May 2019, they were granted a stay until the case worked its way through the appeals process. Many observers believe the FTC has a flimsy case and the Department of Justice has even taken Qualcomm's side. Nevertheless, judges can be unpredictable and the position of the government agencies could change following the 2020 elections.

US-China tensions have also increased in the last year and I was actually a bit surprised to see an agreement reached with Huawei given these issues. Nevertheless, a further ratcheting up of tensions could be risky for Qualcomm's relationships with all their Chinese licensees as well as their chip customers.

Finally, there are rumblings that despite Apple's 6-year deal with Qualcomm, they are still working toward developing their own modem, having bought Intel's (INTC) technology in 2019. Time will tell if Apple actually develops this technology or if it is mainly a negotiating chip for the next deal.

Conclusion

Qualcomm shares increased around 12% following Q3 results as the street rushed to upgrade estimates following a great quarter. The licensing deal with Huawei takes a lot of uncertainty off the table although some political risks remain. The 5G phone upgrade cycle can help the company return to strong growth through at least 2022 while many non-phone uses of 5G technology provide growth opportunities. I value the shares at around $130 based on a conservative 20 times 2022 earnings, and higher if analysts begin factoring in non-phone growth sources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.