Some investors like to buy stocks with the plan that at some point in the future they will be able to sell them at a higher price. At High Dividend Opportunities, our primary goal is to find high current income, providing us with a constant stream of income which we can use for whatever purpose we see fit. While we sometimes enjoy gains from selling at a higher price, the bulk of our returns will come in the form of dividends.

One form of investment that tends to have a very high level of cash flow is mortgage REITs or mREITs. They are required by law to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income, so it's not uncommon to see dividend yields in the high single digits and into the teens.

Since mREITs often use a lot of leverage, it's a sector where care has to be taken. They can be very volatile and can be quite complex to understand. Today, we are looking at one of the best mREITs available that focuses on one of the most conservative sectors. AGNC (AGNC) invests in agency mortgage-backed-securities (MBS). Trading at a material discount to par, investors have an opportunity to invest at a 10.5% current yield, with substantial capital upside opportunity.

Variable Returns

Mortgage REITs are "pass through" organizations. When we are analyzing other types of corporations, we will often look at historic growth rates or the earning potential of their infrastructure. mREITs are a bit different, they are not growing a business. Their central function is to take investor capital, leverage it up, invest it and then return the proceeds to investors.

If you want to understand why an mREIT performed very well or very poorly over a period of time, it's crucial to understand the underlying investment that the mREIT is making. Shareholder returns are going to be directly linked to the success or lack of success of the underlying investment.

Since mREITs are required to pay out most of their taxable income, the sector will have a lot of variability in their dividends. They cannot overpay their dividends for a significant amount of time, nor will they be allowed to over-earn their dividends for a significant amount of time. When the underlying investment is performing well the dividend will increase, when it's not, the dividend will decrease.

mREITs are not a good sector for those who want steady and predictable dividends. It's a good sector for those looking to receive high levels of dividends. It's a great sector if you take the time to understand the underlying investments and invest when returns are improving.

What Are Agency MBS?

AGNC's primary investment assets are agency MBS. When you go out and get a mortgage, odds are high that you took out a 15- or 30-year loan on your property. For a bank, that's an awful long time to wait to get their capital back. When the next person comes in to apply for a mortgage, where's the bank going to get the capital from?

Instead of carrying a mortgage on their balance sheet, the originating lenders started selling mortgages. So after the bank sends you the check to close (or take your mortgage proceeds), they then sell the mortgage you just took out – keeping a small cut for itself and freeing up capital to lend out to the next qualified borrower. The bank has enough money to fund an indefinite number of mortgages, recycling the same capital over and over. The problem is finding enough investors to keep buying mortgages indefinitely.

Fannie and Freddie are two government-sponsored-enterprises (GSEs) that you have probably heard of. These agencies are the two largest mortgage buyers in the country and will buy any mortgage that meets their underwriting standards. When a bank is underwriting, they will know whether the mortgage qualifies to be an "agency" mortgage and will quickly sell the mortgage to Fannie or Freddie. The GSEs then package pools of mortgages and sell those mortgages to investors – aka agency MBS. What makes these MBS particularly appealing to investors is that the GSEs provide a guarantee – if an underlying mortgage defaults, the GSE buys it back at par value.

That guarantee means that agency MBS is one of the lowest risk investments you can find. Investors can invest in MBS, receive a fixed interest rate, and if it defaults, be guaranteed to get par value back. The system helps ensure that there's always plenty of capital floating around for mortgages.

Low Yield To High Yield

Agency MBS is one of the safest investments next to US Treasuries, and buying agency MBS, you will find many of the same types of institutions that buy treasuries – banks, insurance companies, foreign countries and the Federal Reserve. As you would expect, these MBS trade at low yields. For example, the 2.5% coupon is currently trading around $104, for a yield of 2.4%.

AGNC converts that low yield to a high yield by using leverage.

Source: AGNC Q2-2020 Shareholder Presentation – as of June 30, 2020

At the end of last quarter, AGNC owned $75 billion in agency MBS, and only $10.3 billion in equity. By using substantial leverage, AGNC is able to generate much larger returns than you could get just buying an agency MBS.

AGNC can obtain a significant amount of leverage at very attractive prices because of the guarantee from the agencies. With Fannie and Freddie willing to guarantee the principal, lenders are more than happy to lend using "repurchase agreements" (OTCPK:REPO), which use the MBS as collateral. If AGNC defaults, the lender can sell the collateral in the market or hold it.

From the lender's perspective, there's very little risk. If the mortgages default Fannie or Freddie will pay the principal, which is more than the loan the lender provided. As a result of being incredibly low risk for the lenders, lending rates on repos are extremely low.

Risks

Naturally, getting double-digit returns is not risk free. While there's no credit risk, there is interest rate risk. At its most stripped down level, AGNC profits from the average yield received, minus the cost of funds, resulting in the net spread calculated on their holdings.

Both the average yield and the cost of funds are moving parts that routinely change quarter to quarter, which means that the spread will also change.

Source: AGNC Q2-2020 Shareholder Presentation

As we can see, AGNC's spread over the past two years has varied between 1.00% and 1.35%, primarily impacted by the cost of funds. 0.35% might not sound like much, but on $70 billion in assets, that's $245 million in profit volatility. Then, the cost of funds crashed in Q2 and the spread increased to 1.68%!

The cost of funds is going to be the major driver of whether the spread is improving or getting worse. So when the cost of funds declines significantly, as it has, that's very bullish for AGNC.

Hedging

AGNC is borrowing using very short-term repo contracts – usually less than 90 days – and an MBS investment will last for several years. So rising short-term interest rates are a huge risk to them, while falling short-term rates make them much more profitable. This confuses many people because when rates fall quickly mREITs often lose book value. Wait, we just said that falling rates are good for AGNC, but they also cause a loss of book value – what gives?

If AGNC buys an MBS that has an effective yield of 2.4%, it might be 3-5 years before it's fully paid back. They borrow using 90-day loans. At sub 1% loan costs, a 2.4% yield looks great, but what if the Fed raises the target rate and borrowing costs go over 2.5%? Now, they are actually losing money. We can be confident that rates aren't going up that much this year, but three years from now? Who knows.

To mitigate that risk, mREITs hedge. The primary way they hedge is interest rate swaps. These are agreements where the REIT pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate from the counterparty over a set period of time. This essentially converts their variable debt to fixed debt. No matter how much rates go up, the counterparty is responsible for paying the variable rate, no matter how much rates go down, the REIT is committed to paying the fixed rate. Over the life of the contract, the party that is the net payer can, and frequently does, change.

Here's a look at AGNC's current swaps:

Source: AGNC Q2-2020 Shareholder Presentation

AGNC is paying an average of 0.39%, while receiving an average of 0.13%. So net, AGNC is paying 0.26% on $42.075 billion. This will translate as an increase in their cost of funds, but the impact of swaps is reducing. The prior quarter they were paying a net 0.79% on $46.475 billion.

When interest rates drop dramatically, the value of these contracts for the fixed payer decrease and that is the source of many of the book value losses. The value of their hedges decrease, and they have to make the decision of whether to realize the loss on the swap contract or continue holding it increasing expenses over time.

We are not particularly worried about book value drops caused by hedging losses because while it impacts the price it's caused by something that's inherently good for the REIT's longer-term outlook. Book value drops, and share price with it, but spreads improve and that means higher returns.

Prepayments

Since agency MBS is bought at a premium, another factor that has an impact on book value and on asset yield is prepayments by homeowners. With agency MBS being such a low-risk investment, they frequently trade above par value. In other words, AGNC might pay $105 for $100 in principal. When a homeowner refinances or prepays their mortgage sooner than expected, this will lower the effective yield that AGNC receives. The longer the mortgage is outstanding, the more interest AGNC will collect to offset the premium paid, if the mortgage refinances relatively quickly, then less interest is collected, possibly even less interest than the premium paid.

The measurement used is the Constant Prepayment Rate ('CPR'), expressed as a percentage it is the amount of principal that will be repaid if the current pace is maintained for a full year. When interest rates go down, people refinance and the CPR goes up and that reduces the effective yield for the REIT.

While this is a real headwind, we believe that many underestimate exactly how strong the tailwind of reduced cost of funds is for REITs. Here's a look at how various CPR rates impact AGNC's net spread:

Source: AGNC Q1-2020 Shareholder Presentation

Note that even at very high sustained CPRs, AGNC's net interest spread is at the high end of where it has been the past two years.

Outlook and Conclusion

AGNC's most recent announcement of tangible book value – which excludes goodwill – was $14.92 as of June 30. 9% above current trading prices, and we believe it is very likely that AGNC will continue to see their book value recover.

With the cost of funds so low, AGNC is well positioned to see their cash flow improve dramatically. While there will be some drag from their existing hedging positions and the spike in prepayments, the gain from much cheaper borrowing will be substantially higher. Historically, refinancing comes in waves, when rates first drop, people rush out to refinance, and those who don't are people who for various reasons won't or can't refinance. That will impact AGNC the most in Q2 and partially into Q3, then we should see that impact decline.

Meanwhile, low rates are here to stay. It's very unlikely that the Federal Reserve is going to even consider raising rates in 2020 or 2021. This gives mREITs a lot of runway to enjoy very low borrowing costs and lock in longer-term hedges at very favorable rates.

As the returns of the underlying trade improve, taxable income increases and the dividend will increase along with it. That's why we are adding to our agency MBS investments right now. Our favorites are AGNC and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) yielding 11.8%.

As a final note, investing in mREITs needs a lot of monitoring, especially at the macro activity level. Some mREITs will thrive during rising interest rates, and others such as AGNC and NLY thrive during declining interest rates. This is sometimes a difficult task to monitor, and this is exactly what we do on behalf of our investors, by providing timely buy and sell alerts on the best dividend stocks to buy today.

