Central Bank Week In Review

Obviously, the most important news this week was the Fed's policy announcement, which said the Fed would keep rates at 25 basis points. Let's parse some of the release (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. Following sharp declines, economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. Overall financial conditions have improved in recent months, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

Thursday's GDP report contained a record decline in economic activity. But, as I've noted in my Friday economic summations, most economic indicators have turned the corner. Financial conditions are very liquid -- the entire corporate and treasury market complex has rallied, sending yields to multi-year lows. By definition, a recession is a decrease in economic activity, which lowers price pressures, so there is no meaningful inflationary pressure to speak of. This gives the Fed maximum flexibility to implement policy.

The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

In their initial post-reopening speeches, a number of Fed presidents noted that the economic trajectory is "virus-dependent." And, as states re-implement some lockdowns, economic activity is bound to slow. This is another way of saying a v-shaped recovery is probably off the table.

The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

Forward guidance is actually a very powerful tool, as it telegraphs the Fed's intentions to the market. This allows businesses to plan for the future. The intent of the sentence is clear: rates aren't going higher anytime soon.

To support the flow of credit to households and businesses, over coming months the Federal Reserve will increase its holdings of Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities at least at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning, thereby fostering effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions. In addition, the Open Market Desk will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

The Fed will continue to engage in yield curve control to keep rates low. It will also continue to offer a broad range of loans to keep credit flowing.

Chairman Powell's opening statement to the press conference further elaborated on the above points.

The Fed's policy release indicated the central bank will aggressively use non-conventional measures. The Kansas City Fed issued a study earlier in the week that explained the success of forward guidance (emphasis added).

Because uncertainty about the future path of interest rates has historically declined after the FOMC’s use of date-based guidance, we argue that forward guidance can deliver many of the benefits of yield curve targeting, including lower and less volatile Treasury yields. For example, on August 9, 2011, the FOMC stated it expected to keep the federal funds rate near zero 'at least through mid-2013' (FOMC 2011). The announcement reduced the two-year Treasury yield to 0.20 percent and essentially eliminated volatility in the yield curve through that horizon (Swanson and Williams 2014).

While parsing Fed statements may seem like an analytical overreach, it does serve a very important purpose: making sure that the markets are clearly understanding exactly what the Fed is communicating.

In February, the NY Fed issued a paper on the Fed's WWII yield curve control program. The paper concluded:

The shape of the yield curve cannot be fixed independently of the volatility of interest rates and debt management policies, and Large-scale open market operations may be required in the course of refixing, from time to time, the shape of the yield curve.

However, yield curve control does have positive effects that the Fed should keep in mind.

In conclusion, the Fed is still in a very supportive role. And, it will keep rates low for a long time.

