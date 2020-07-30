Current conditions basically bail out the company after leverage has been too high to start with, as the situation is getting more stable with uncertain earnings power going forward.

From a prime victim of the COVID-19 crisis, At Home quickly became a major beneficiary in just a few months with astonishing sales trend reversals.

At Home Group (HOME) has been an intriguing investment story which I have covered at various occasions in recent years. At the start of 2020, I noted that leverage was becoming even a bigger issue with pressure on same store sales and margins.

I found and continue to find the business model promising, yet the company cannot escape the retail woes as the company did have too much leverage, with the concerns outweighing the potential benefits at the time. COVID-19 had the real potential to bankrupt the company, yet it has proven to be the savior of the company for now, although it is very uncertain what the new normal looks like.

The Old Thesis

With shares having fallen to $5 in January, I was still cautious despite the decline in the share price as I felt that management was too aggressive in pursuing store expansion given the leverage situation and general challenges of any business in this retail environment.

The company calls itself a home decor retailer with very large stores, on average containing 50,000 SKUs in a store averaging 100,000 square foot. With a store base of just around 200, the company saw potential for the store count to triple in the long run, while aiming to benefit from availability of cheap real estate.

Between 2014 and 2019 the company tripled sales from $400 million to $1.2 billion with "store"' EBITDA coming in at $306 million, yet corporate EBITDA totaling $196 million, both metrics of course being adjusted. The company believes that competitive pressure, range of assortment and treasure hunt drive appeal (similar to what happens with Five Below (FIVE) in another category), yet tariffs have hurt the business, among others.

Following the IPO in 2016, when shares made their debut at $15, the same shares rallied to $40 in 2017, driven by 20% growth rates, although this was driven by store openings more than comparable growth.

For 2019, the company guided for sales of $1.15 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.25-$1.30 per share at the start of the year. Trading around the $30 mark at the start of 2019, expectations were quite high. Both sales and earnings estimates took a big hit throughout the year, and based on the standing in January 2020, adjusted earnings were only seen around half a dollar for the year 2019. Furthermore, leverage ratios quickly rose towards 4 times as the build-up in debt was actually somewhat mitigated through continued sale-and-lease-back of properties.

My biggest fear is that the company actually has very promising concept and operational future, yet that management was too aggressive in its growth plans and thus assumption of leverage, as a bad event could result in a disastrous outcome for equity investors. Therefore, I wished there would be greater focus on running current stores a bit better and bolstering the balance sheet, while limiting the pace of store openings.

Recent Trends

Late March, when the COVID-19 crisis was in full swing, the company reported the full year results for 2019. The company grew 2019 sales by 17% to $1.365 billion with comparable store sales down a little less than 2%.

Adjusted operating margins fell from $111 million to $80 million, although a big impairment charge triggered a big GAAP loss, as adjusted EBITDA fell from $191 million to $175 million. This was worrying with net debt around $560 million and the company having huge operating lease liabilities on its books on top of this, far exceeding the billion mark.

The 64 million shares outstanding only represented an equity value of around $100 million when the 2019 results were released, with shares trading at $1 and change as the weak balance sheet would put the company up for great challenges with COVID-19 in full swing.

On the 18th of June, the company reported its first quarter results with comparable sales down an unprecedented 46.5%, as revenues fell by 38%. The company reported a net debt load of $637 million on the back of a huge $359 million loss, although that was largely the result of a massive $320 million impairment charge. Nonetheless, the company still posted an adjusted loss of $39 million and a negative $15 million EBITDA number.

The only bright news was that all but one store was opened again at the time, and that is mid-June, with shares having recovered towards the $7 mark. The real good news was that sales were up by double digits after they have opened again, and that applied for a period of 6-7 weeks since stores have been opened. Furthermore, the performance was quite resilient and not just tied to stimulus checks arriving in the mail.

What followed has been volatile trading between $5 and $9 ever since, and just six weeks later on the 29th of July the company is reporting blow-out second quarter preliminary results. The reversal from the first quarter numbers has been truly astonishing with preliminary sales up to $515 million, driven by a 42% increase in comparable sales.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $150 million with net earnings seen at $82 million. Note that this is equal to $1.30 per share, as the earnings reported in just a three-month period is actually exceeding the low of the share price at the start of that same period! A big boost to EBITDA made that leverage ratios drop from 5.4 times by the end of the first quarter to 1.5 times, a testament of the truly unusual situation! It should be said that management deserves real credits as the company has not just benefited from market trends, yet has benefited from further market share gains.

The company attributes the great rebound on consumers spending more time in and on their homes, combined with diversified assortment, its large stores allowing for safe shopping and rapidly improved omnichannel capabilities. Furthermore, momentum remains sound with July comparable sales up 40% which is encouraging with liquidations on the rise, greater competition and a renewed surge in new coronavirus cases.

What Now?

Ironically, the company was saved by COVID-19 as the initial reaction put the firm into jeopardy with improvements following very soon and being very dramatic. The company now seems to be out of the woods, at least the worst as the big jump in earnings does not only allow for a reduction in leverage on an absolute basis, but even more impressive reduction in leverage on a relative basis.

This makes that the worst stress on the share price is alleviated, yet it is very hard to figure out what the real earnings power of the firm is. After one of the most disastrous quarters, the company just earned in the time period of a quarter during the COVID-19 crisis as much as it meant to do in the entire year of 2019!

In fact earnings for the quarterly period alone result in an earnings multiple of just around 7 times, yet that is of course before shares jumped overnight from $9 to $15, an incredible >60% move with shares up a factor of 15 times from the COVID-19 lows, and actually having tripled from pre-COVID-19 levels.

The ironic part is that retail at large has seen a big hit, yet there have been clear winners and losers, as the current situation is certainly not representative going forward, although it is likely that some areas of retail related to home, improvement and outdoor will see a long-term boost, offset by categories linked to malls, apparel, among others.

The strange situation is that the current situation might not be sustainable and yet the question is what the new normal will be as we will undoubtedly see some reversions to ''normal'' following recent outperformance. This might cause overreactions, leaving for potentially interesting pair-trade opportunities within the wider sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.