Pacific Drilling provides its new fleet status report, indicating that Pacific Sharav lost a job with Murphy Oil and then gained a job with the same company.

Pacific Meltem

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just released its new fleet status report that contained a number of developments which is surprising since the company has few active rigs. Without further ado, let's look at what happened with Pacific Drilling's fleet:

Drillship Pacific Khamsin will work for Total (NYSE: TOT EQNR) has cancelled the contract to drill a well from September 2020 to October 2020 for a termination fee. Drillship Pacific Sharav's contract with Murphy Oil (MUR) was cancelled. The rig was expected to drill two wells in Mexico from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021 at a dayrate of $230,000. Pacific Drilling will receive a termination fee. Drillship Pacific Sharav got a contract from Murphy Oil (!). The rig will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Q2 2021 to Q3 2022 at a dayrate of 180,000. The contract has five options wells at a market-based rate. Drillship Pacific Meltem will be mobilized to Las Palmas. The rig has previously traveled to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in hope for a contract, but the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated Meltem's employment chances. Las Palmas (Canary Islands) is the place where most of Pacific Drilling rigs are stacked.

This fleet status report is especially interesting since it indicates the current dayrate for drillships. The current dayrate estimate from Bassoe Offshore is $190,000. Such a dayrate estimate may be too optimistic as Pacific Drilling has just tied its drillship well into 2022 at a dayrate of just $180,000.

Pacific Sharav is a Samsung 12000 rig that was built in 2014, so it belongs to the higher tier of modern rigs. Pacific Drilling's contract for Sharav is a worrisome sign for any driller who will have to find new contracts for drillships this year.

As for Pacific Meltem, its fate has been defined by the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the rig was taken out of the smart stacked mode only to be put back into this mode due to a lack of contracts.

Since Pacific Khamsin's current contract ends in September 2020 while Pacific Santa Ana is at stand-by until March 31, 2021 (at 35% of contractual dayrate of $296,000), Pacific Drilling may face a situation where it will have no working rigs in autumn.

Obviously, this is not sustainable. With such contracting activity, debt is not the only problem that Pacific Drilling has to face. With three rigs in the active fleet (Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Khamsin, Pacific Sharav), Pacific Drilling may find that it is not a viable enterprise in the post-coronavirus offshore drilling market which will be initially plagued with oversupply.

In my opinion, Pacific Drilling will have to join some post-restructuring driller to continue its operations. Before coronavirus, the company had decent chances to steadily increase the number of its working rigs. With five working rigs and two stacked rigs held for better times, Pacific Drilling would have looked like a viable business - but this will not happen since COVID-19 changed everything, dealing a mighty blow to the offshore drilling industry.

Before joining any other driller (which is only a theoretical possibility at this point), Pacific Drilling will have to go through another restructuring since it cannot operate with $1.1 billion of debt and almost no contracts. Given the significant debt load and the major problems on the contracting front, common equity stands to receive nothing in the upcoming restructuring.

Pacific Drilling will report its second-quarter results on August 6 after the market close and may shed some light on its future plans. Stay tuned.

