One Heck Of A Technical Comeback Today (Technically Speaking For July 30)

To absolutely no one's surprise, 1Q20 GDP was the worst on record:

Real gross domestic product, or GDP, decreased at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP decreased 5.0 percent.

Here's a screengrab of the accompanying spreadsheet:

All major categories of spending were off by their respective largest amounts ever. On May 17, I wrote an article titled, "The Economy Can't Withstand Another Shutdown." This was my conclusion:

The US economy has quickly changed from modest expansion to depression level data in a mere 2-3 months. No developed economy has ever experienced that type of disruption. The impact is so severe that it has to be reversed. But that will lead to a higher death toll from the virus, which is also a terrible outcome.

I am anything but happy with that statement. But as more lockdown data emerges, I think it's the right economic conclusion to draw.

The labor market continues to display severe damage (emphasis added):

In the week ending July 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,434,000, an increase of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 6,000 from 1,416,000 to 1,422,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,368,500, an increase of 6,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,750 from 1,360,250 to 1,362,000.

Here's a graph of the 1-week (in blue) and 4-week moving averages: The above chart's time frame is one year. Here's the entire time series of the data: The US labor market has never seen an initial jobless claims data spike like this one. This started in the March 21 release -- four months ago.

Allow me to shamelessly promote my new series, Trading the ETFs (here's the first post). Trading the ETFs assumes that ETFs -- which I track every trading day in this column -- are the investor's primary investment vehicle. I assume that rather than buying into a mutual fund or individual issues, the investor purchases the SPY (which really is a big, diversified mutual fund with a very low expense ratio) along with other specific stock sectors and international plays to goose returns. Currently, I'm long the (XLU), (XLP), and (XLV). Information from this column also feeds into that column's overall analysis. I hope you find it useful.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: There are a few key points. First, the long-end of the treasury market was the best performer, gaining .66%. The 1Q20 GDP report all but guaranteed no rate increases for the foreseeable future. Oddly, micro-caps were number two, which seems very out-of-place since small and mid-caps were down. The QQQ caught a bid as tech had a modest rebound (see below). But bonds represent the other top performers. Tech and communication services gained a bit more than fractionally while utilities were unchanged. All other sectors were lower.

Let's start with the treasury market: The IEF gapped higher today (right panel) and is now approaching 1-year highs. The TLT also gapped higher.

Now, let's take a look at the SPY but go backward in time frames starting with the 1-month chart: On the plus side, prices continue to find technical support at the 200-minute EMA. But the 322-324 area continues to provide strong resistance.

Let's look at the 5-day chart:

Prices gapped lower at the open and kept moving lower for the first hour to trading. But then the index reversed course and rallied pretty strongly into the early afternoon when the prices consolidated. From a technical perspective, this is a very positive development as it shows the bulls are still out there, willing to bid up the index. Finally, today's chart shows two primary trends: an upward sloping channel followed by sideways consolidation.

So, we're back to where we've been for the entire month of July: technically stuck. But, we also learned that the bulls are still out there, which is a net positive going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.