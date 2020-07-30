The Petroleum Industry’s many bankruptcies and well closures could permanently lower U.S. oil production, that contributes to a sharp spike in oil prices for the future.

CVR’s large stake and potential merger with Delek prepares the company for future growth as it would enable the company to both expand the customer pool and access retail sales.

The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment would generate the company enough cash flow to get them through the rough times currently being experienced by the Energy Industry.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Presmont Group as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Current Stock Price Belies Strong Positioning

CVR Energy (CVI) by our estimation has one of the best positions in the oil industry: a smaller refiner with good capital backing and a hedge against low oil prices. Investors looking for hidden value to capitalize on in the future but need some sense of security, should consider parking capital into CVI. The coronavirus pandemic's effect on the stock market have mostly dissipated as of now, but a sector where the effects of the pandemic are still present is the Energy Industry. A quick review of the Vanguard Energy ETF confirms this, as it is still down 35% from its pre-Coronavirus high; whereas the indices like the NASDAQ have almost made a full recovery. CVR Energy at first glance appears to be just another energy company that has been devalued by the COVID-19 crisis. However, on further inspection there is much more value to be realized.

Source: Corporate Secretary.com

CVR Energy's main revenue stream is generated from refining oil into gasoline and the stock price has declined by 46.5% since February 2020. The current valuation does not reflect both the value of the company nor future growth prospects in its business segments. The present stock price does not reflect the positive market trends for the company's Nitrogen Fertilizer segment. It also ignores the strategic synergies gained from a potential future merger with Delek Holdings; which is a downstream energy company trading on the NYSE (DK). In addition, the long-run upswing potential of the gasoline energy industry makes CVR Energy an excellent stock for both its micro and macro growth potential.

The Fertilizer Hedge: Securing the Present

Given the current state of gas prices globally, gasoline companies are in trouble. Lower gasoline prices have crippled their earnings potential and have made it difficult for these companies to meet interest/debt payment obligations. This, in conjunction with high levels of WACC caused by higher perceived risk and a drop in share price, makes it problematic for companies to raise further equity or debt to service their obligations. CVR also has an issue with its cost of capital; currently having a WACC of 12%. But for this problem, CVR Energy has an ace up its sleeve to smooth the potential issues from a larger cost of capital: Its fertilizer business.

It is important to remember that CVR Energy, despite its name, is not only focused on refining in the energy sector. CVR Energy is a holding company operating in two market segments: A Petroleum Refining Segment and Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment. The fertilizer industry as a whole has had a rough quarter. The two giants in the industry, Nutrien (NTR) and The Mosaic Company (MOS) have both missed earnings estimates.

In this market situation it is important to note that both aforementioned companies primarily produce Potash Fertilizer, not Nitrogen fertilizer. While Potash fertilizer has seen its price decline by 2.7%, Nitrogen fertilizer has seen its price rise by 2.6%.

Fertilizer Price 1/6/2020 (Pre-Covid) Price 6/10/2020 (Post-Covid) %Change Price Nitrogen Fertilizer(UAN 32) $272 per tonne $279 per tonne +2.6% Potash Fertilizer $375 per tonne $365 per tonne -2.7%

Source: Table by author using data from Market Insider

This is promising but the price side is just one part of the equation, one must also consider how the pandemic has affected the costs of production. An important cost driver of producing fertilizer is natural gas, which is used as a feedstock in the production process. Ever since the onset of the Covid pandemic the cost of natural gas has decreased by a significant 19%. The drastic cost decrease of natural gas would drive down expenses for the CVR Fertilizer Segment and accordingly, drive up its EBITDA.

Price 1/6/2020 (Pre-Covid) Price 6/10/2020 (Post-Covid) %Change Price Natural Gas $2.1532/MMbtu $1.7449/MMbtu -19.0%

Source: Table by author using data from Market Insider

There is a theory that there will be decreased demand for fertilizer driven by decreased demand for food. However, looking at wheat commodity prices as a case study in food demand, the price of the commodity is higher this year than at the same point in the previous year ($536.25 per tonne today vs. $507.5 per tonne a year ago). A similar trend can be seen when looking at other foodstuff prices like soybeans. Therefore, there is no significant decrease in food demand; eliminating a potential risk.

While the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment only represents 107 million in EBITDA last year (12% of total EBITDA), due to the current favorable trends EBITDA will likely increase. This potential increase will serve as a hedge protecting the company from the current market downturns of the petroleum energy industry. We use EBITDA as a marker of true profitability, given that it reconciles income without reducing it by non-cash charges. EBITDA figures were taken from the most recent (2019) CVI annual report (audited).

Indeed, CVR is hedged against oil prices but additionally has a favorable debt structure to help weather the storm. Despite its relatively limited size it is still capable of generating enough cash to finance the company's interest payments for 2020 and 2021; where the company also does not have any principal to repay. With this favorable debt schedule and the fertilizer business generating cash, the company will avoid the "cash crunch" issues plaguing its competitors in the refining industry.

Source: CVR Energy Annual Report 2019

The Delek Stake: Setting up the Future

Carl Icahn, one of the most prominent activist investors took a 71% supermajority stake in the company as of December 31st, 2019. The presence of Mr. Icahn alone provides a strong competitive advantage to the firm from the influx of capital from his investment or potential future investments. The capital infused from Icahn probably fueled the notable acquisition of a 14.9% stake in Delek Holdings in Q4 2019; the deal was priced at $140 million dollars. Delek Holdings is a downstream energy company that provides CVR Energy products.

There is evidence that CVR Energy is preparing to do either a merger or full acquisition of Delek Holdings. With its significant ownership in Delek (15%), CVR has spurred our speculation of a merger. When examining the Q1 2020 Earnings Call from CVR Energy there is even more evidence of a potential merger in the making.

During the call, the CEO repeatedly made references to "industry consolidation" and went so far as to state that "two public companies going into one leads to some synergies," after analysts inquired about potential M&A. This comment is vague but it belies the tone of the conversation. Management stated consolidation is one of many options it will potentially pursue if it suits. Our team believes it suits.

In regards to capital resources, the presence of Carl Icahn who owns a supermajority of CVR shares, would be able to provide the necessary resources to conduct an M&A transaction. The potential for this was also mentioned on the conference call. Thus, all present hints point to a future merger with Delek Holdings.

This begs the question: What exactly does Delek offer CVR Energy? Most importantly, Delek Holding is also in the refining sector, with 300,000 barrels per day of production. However, the significant synergies between CVR and Delek come in the form of Delek's Logistics and Retail Segments.

CVR Energy's current product distribution map is mostly in the Mid-Western/Great Plains region of the United States. With some exceptions, the areas that CVR Energy's distribution network currently services are known for low population growth. This in turn, means severely hamstrung potential demand upside in the long run. This would be a cause for concern if not for the Delek Holdings' distribution map, showcasing how the distribution network would provide key advantages to CVR Energy. Integrating the distribution networks would grant access to the important Beaumont Port where they can ship their gasoline overseas to high growth markets in Latin America, which would expand the potential customer pool. It would also enable CVR Energy to better serve the rapidly growing Texas energy market.

CVR Distribution Map

Source: CVR Energy Annual Report 2019

Delek Holdings Distribution Map

Source: Delek Holding Annual Report 2019

Another key synergy from the potential acquisition of Delek Holdings would be the retail segment. Delek Holdings owns a chain of 252 gas stations in the burgeoning West and Central Texas markets. It is important to note that gaining a retail segment to sell CVR Energy's products would be highly beneficial financially. This retail access would substantially increase the margins on CVR products. The retail segment would grant an additional $0.28 per liter of gasoline margin in accordance with 2019 figures from Delek Holdings.

Such synergies already contributed a strong ROI for CVR. In Q1 2020, CVR Energy recorded a $31M gain on its 140-million-dollar investment due to the acquisition synergies provided by the stake in Delek Holdings.

The Future of the Industry: Looking Forward

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the petroleum industry very hard. The record low oil prices have led to a shock rippling through the market, causing record low gasoline prices. This trend has caused the bankruptcy of numerous companies operating in the Oil & Gas sector. This trend in the medium to long-term will lead to semi-permanent curtailed US oil production.

The Coronavirus has shut down a large portion of oil wells due to unsustainable oil price economics; some oil wells have a price per unit that can remain profitable at lower oil prices but some cannot. Oil wells in the United States vary greatly in terms of their characteristics, including but not limited to their pricing economics and profitability.

Some variation even extends to technology, it is true that there are some oil wells in the United States that can be reactivated extremely quickly via mobile devices; while others require more costly measures to reactivate.

The permanent shut down of oil wells combined with the curtailed US production would then result in higher oil prices in the future, as oil production within the US declines in conjunction with steady growth in demand. Higher oil prices indirectly benefit oil refiners and distributors, like Delek and CVR Energy; as their refineries would be able to output more inventory with the same capacity, making up for the higher costs of the product.

There is a widely held contention that disruptive companies like Tesla (TSLA) and other renewable energy companies would render gasoline obsolete. While possible it is not likely for the following reasons: First off, renewable energy companies have generally struggled to meet energy demand forecasts. There is no indication that this would change in the near future without significant government subsidy. Global governments have all incurred high levels of debt from the pandemic while trying to provide economic stimulus. Thusly, they would be dissuaded from making further investments in alternative energy projects for the near term.

As for the proliferation of electric cars, while Tesla's growth has been astonishing it is unlikely to supplant conventional cars for the foreseeable future. CVR Energy, with its present secured, clear avenues of expansion in the future, and being in a turnaround industry makes an excellent investment for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.