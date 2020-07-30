Expectations for Nidec are not conservative, but Nidec is the leader in its markets and has established a good track record of under-promising and over-delivering.

"It's different this time" are words that can come back to haunt an investor, but for this cycle at least, Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) (6594.TO) really has been different. While Nidec has been hit by the global pandemic, the impact to sales has been less severe than for many companies. On top of that, the company's serial efficiency drives continue to produce positive results, support overall margins and reducing the breakeven point for the emerging EV motor business.

Nidec shares have done well since my last update, rising close to 20% and outperforming the average U.S. industrial stock, not to mention the average Japanese stock. There's really no mystery left to the story here, and the expectations are far from low, but Nidec has shown an ability to exceed expectations on multiple levels, including maintaining better margins in the hard drive business and gathering far more EV traction motors than expected a year ago. While valuation makes it hard to recommend this name with the same vigor, I wouldn't be eager to sell if I owned it, and I would keep an eye open for a pullback if I didn't.

Some Challenges In FQ1, But Nothing Nidec Couldn't Handle

Relative to what most industrials have been reporting, Nidec's business has held up better than most and better than the sell-side expected. Revenue in the fiscal first quarter beat expectations by 9%, with a whopping 67% beat at the operating income line as the company's WPR expense reduction program produced better results at a faster than expected pace.

To the best of my knowledge, Nidec hasn't posted explicit breakdowns of the organic/inorganic growth, but I estimate that first quarter revenue, which declined about 7% as reported, was down about 13% on an organic basis. While industrials have, in general, been coming in with better-than-feared declines around the mid-to-high teens (versus the expected high teens to low 20% declines), that's still an edge to Nidec.

Revenue from small precision motors declined about 3% this quarter, with HDD motors down slightly less, as data center demand remains healthy and Nidec shipped a record number of fan motors for laptops. Auto motor revenue plunged 25%, not at all surprising given the carnage in the sector. Appliance, Commercial & Industrial Motors (or ACIM) reported 2% growth due to the Emerson (EMR) Embraco acquisition, but I would estimate a 16% organic decline (and the reported sequential decline was 14%). Machinery revenue declined 6%, while electro-optical revenue declined 7%.

Despite some meaningful production bottlenecks due to COVID-19, gross margin fell only 40bp and operating income actually rose slightly (margin up 60bp) as the company's cost-cutting efforts helped. Margin in the small motors business improved about four points to just under 14%, while HDD motor margins fell to 14% due to production bottlenecks. Auto motors remained profitable, even if just barely, while ACIM margins were stable. Machinery margins improved by almost three points (to 17%, the highest-margin part of the business), while Electro-Op margins were stable at about 11%.

Business Set To Improve From Here

While the auto motor business (particularly the EV traction motors) is an important driver of future growth, the small precision motor business is still a key part of the business. The boost that Nidec saw from fan motors likely won't last (the surge in laptops for work-at-home isn't likely to repeat), but HDD output is improving markedly from the down 70% level of April and pricing is healthy as data centers continue to deploy HDD systems. Longer term, I would keep an eye on opportunities for future growth in areas like device cooling, particularly in smartphones.

In the auto business, legacy motor sales (excluding EVs and Mobility) were down 50%, with sales down 70% in April and improving to down 30% to 35% in June. For the legacy business, which includes motors used in power steering, dual-clutch systems, brake-assist, and pumps, I would expect a meaningful improvement in the second half of the year continuing into 2021.

The EV traction motor opportunity remains a strong future growth driver. Nidec added more customers during the quarter, despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, and the company now has orders from 15 OEMs (about two-thirds of which are Chinese). The Aion S, manufactured by GAC with a Nidec E-Axle, remains the second best-selling EV in China behind the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, and Geely (OTCPK:GELYY), one of the more ambitious Chinese automakers where EVs are concerned, is also a customer.

Orders for traction motors have continued to surpass initial expectations, and now Nidec is getting more aggressive about targeting costs in an effort to make this a more profitable segment more quickly. At the same time, management sounds incrementally more bullish on the long-term opportunity to convince European and American auto OEMs to adopt the full E-Axle system versus just buying the motors. Time will tell - exactly what EV components OEMs source, and under what terms, remains a huge point of contention between bulls and bears across the entire auto supplier space.

The Outlook

Nidec has launched its fourth round of WPR (the name for its cost-cutting campaigns), and management has built quite a bit of credibility here with the success of past programs. While the company didn't hit its initial target of 15% op margin for FY 20, a lot of factors contributed to that that weren't contemplated in the original guidance, including COVID-19, acquisitions of lower-margin (initially) businesses, and the faster growth of the lower-margin EV traction motor business. Mid-teens margins will take a few years, but I believe it is attainable, and at a much higher revenue level than previously contemplated, raising the prospects for Nidec eventually cracking double-digit FCF margins.

I still think double-digit long-term revenue growth is attainable, but a lot of that rests on Nidec becoming a major player in EV traction motors and the increased usage of inverters and brushless motors in consumer appliances and commercial applications like elevators. Given the significant electrical efficiency gains, I'm not too concerned about the latter one, and I think Nidec's initial strength in order wins (as well as the performance of the company's motors in terms of power-to-weight and other metrics) gives more support to the former. If Nidec can achieve double-digit FCF margins, and I believe they can, the company will deliver significant FCF growth in the coming years.

The Bottom Line

Nidec is not cheap relative to what companies with its near-term level of margins and returns (ROIC, ROE, et al) would normally trade for in the market. Likewise, it is not particularly cheap on discounted cash flow, though a mid-to-high single-digit return isn't bad. I'm willing to pay for quality, and I think Nidec qualifies, but a pullback would certainly be a welcome opportunity to acquire shares.

