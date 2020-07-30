Despite showing poor performance in Q2, Alaska Air (ALK) will be able to survive the pandemic. The airline was able to decrease its cash burn rate by 70% from March to June and with $3.8 billion of liquidity it could continue to operate in a zero-revenue environment for more than a year without facing a liquidity crisis. By joining the Oneworld alliance, Alaska Air will be able to leverage its West Coast hubs and finally obtain synergies from its purchase of Virgin America. While COVID-19 will continue to disrupt its operations until the virus is contained, Alaska Air has enough flexibility to adapt to the current environment and has all the chances to stop burning cash at the end of this year. Considering all of this, I believe that Alaska Air will survive and thrive in a post-pandemic world and its stock has a better risk/reward ratio in comparison to legacy carriers, who have excessive debt burdens. For that reason, I decided to buy even more shares of Alaska Air and wait for the recovery of its stock to its pre-COVID-19 levels in the next couple of years.

Hoarding Cash

Before the pandemic, Alaska Air had one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers. However, COVID-19 quickly disrupted its operations and the company started to burn cash daily just to stay alive. The recent earnings results for Q2 show that it will take a while for Alaska Air to return to profitability. From April to June, Alaska Air revenues declined by 81.6% Y/Y to $421 million and the airline had a net loss of $214 million against a profit of $262 million a year before. As a result, shares of Alaska Air along with shares of other airlines will continue to trade in a distressed territory for the foreseeable future until we get rid of COVID-19.

Source: Bloomberg

The good news is that Alaska Air effectively responded to the crisis and the leadership team managed to decrease the airline's cash burn at an impressive rate. From March to June Alaska Air's monthly cash burn declined from $400 million to $120 million, a reduction of 70%. At the same time, the airline plans to eliminate around 300 senior staff positions and offer buyouts to its workers, to reduce the wage bill. All of these moves will have a positive effect on Alaska Air's financials and help the airline to quickly achieve a break-even point.

Alaska Air also substantially increased its liquidity position while not overleveraging its balance sheet with debt. At the end of June, Alaska Air had $2.8 billion of liquidity and $4.29 billion of debt. In July, the airline raised an additional $1.2 billion through the ETC (equipment trust certificate) offering by using its 42 Boeing and 19 Embraer planes as collateral. As a result, Alaska Air had $3.8 billion of liquidity at the end of last week, which is more than enough to stay afloat for more than a year with the current cash burn rate. Alaska Air also signed an agreement with the Treasury to receive an additional $1.1 billion, if needed. Since raising the liquidity to survive is the most important thing that airlines can do right now, we could safely say that Alaska Air did its job the best that it could, and liquidity crisis is not going to happen anytime soon.

To prepare for recovery, Alaska Air finally managed to integrate Virgin America to its structure and has all the chances to obtain all the synergies from the purchase, which took place a couple of years ago. Not only Alaska Air was able to prevent the expansion of JetBlue (JBLU) to the West Coast, but it also gained valuable slots at SFO, which was impossible to do without an acquisition in the first place. Right now the airline is increasing the number of its flights from California to the Pacific Northwest region and soon it will be able to leverage its whole West Coast network thanks to its acceptance to the Oneworld alliance.

Another positive thing is that Alaska Air is not exposed to the international markets, except for Canada. Since the domestic traffic will recover sooner in comparison to the international traffic, Alaska Air is positioned to achieve a break-even point faster than its legacy competitors. The airline will also benefit from the easing of restrictions in the State of Hawaii. Beginning September 1, Hawaii will no longer require travelers to go through a 14-day self-quarantine if they show a negative test for COVID-19 at the arrival.

The biggest downside of investing in Alaska Air is COVID-19, which the airline cannot control. Since the United States has the most active cases in the world, the air traffic in the country will stay at distressed levels in the next few months, until we find a better treatment and a vaccine against the virus. Considering this, Alaska Air plans to burn no more than $200 million in cash in July. The management clearly understands that it's not going to be a linear recovery, but the good thing is that thanks to its low-cost structure, Alaska Air has enough flexibility to adapt to the current environment better than its legacy peers. It also has enough resources to stay afloat for more than a year and there's a high chance that it will be able to return to profitability in the next few quarters.

During the latest earnings call, Alaska Air CEO Brad Tilden said that the airline wants to achieve a zero cash burn rate by the end of the year and the street expects the airline to double its revenues and break-even next year. With an abundance of liquidity, Alaska Air will be able to survive the pandemic and thrive in a post-pandemic world, since it doesn't have an overleveraged balance sheet and its business model is flexible enough to adapt to the changing environment. As the downside is priced in, I decided to increase my long position in the airline and believe that the current share price represents a good entry point to accumulate more shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, JBLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.