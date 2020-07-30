On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Canadian energy giant Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. We can clearly see the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in energy prices here. This caused the company's revenues and earnings to decline significantly year-over-year. Fortunately, it was not all bad news here though as the company did take some of the necessary steps to preserve its balance sheet strength and this should help the company going forward as the economy slowly returns to a state of normalcy.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's second quarter 2020 earnings results:

Suncor Energy brought in total revenues of C$4.245 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 57.96% decrease over the C$10.098 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported total funds from operations of C$488 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the C$3.005 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor produced an average of 655,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current period. This represents a 18.46% decline over the 803,900 barrels of oil equivalents per day that it averaged in the corresponding period of last year.

The company continued to progress on its goal to reduce its operating expenses by C$1 billion and capital expenditures by C$1.9 billion by the end of 2020.

Suncor Energy reported a net loss of C$614 million in the second quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the C$2.729 billion net income that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

As most people reading this are no doubt well aware, one of the most significant events to occur during the second quarter was the global economic shutdown that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of this disease caused governments to essentially quarantine their citizens and curtail much travel. This naturally reduced the demand for oil and to a lesser extent natural gas. The law of supply and demand would imply that this would cause the price of energy to decline because oil production did not decline nearly as much, especially in the early days of the shutdown. This was indeed the case. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude has declined from $66.00 per barrel at the start of the year to $42.93 today:

Source: Business Insider

This naturally had a negative impact on Suncor's results. As we can see here, the company realized lower prices for every product that it produces than it did in the prior year quarter:

Source: Suncor Energy

It should be obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's revenues. After all, if Suncor receives less money for each unit of product that it sells, then total top-line revenues will be lower all else being equal. This means that there will be less money available to make its way down to cash flows and profits. Everything is rarely equal when it comes to most companies however, and this is certainly true in regards to energy companies. As noted in the highlights, Suncor saw its production decline compared to the prior year quarter. This is especially noticeable in the Canadian oil sands, which is the largest production center for the firm. In the second quarter of 2020, Suncor produced an average of 553.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day in the oil sands compared to 692.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day a year ago. The company states that the reason for this production decline was maintenance activity that was being performed at its Syncrude production facilities. The company's timing certainly appeared to be impeccable here as the facilities were taken offline for maintenance just as the demand for oil went down. This prevented the company from wasting resources by producing into an oversupplied market. Suncor did not state whether this timing was intentional or not, although it did imply that the company was optimizing production at some of its other facilities.

In addition to its substantial operations in the Canadian oil sands, Suncor Energy has a more conventional exploration & production unit that primarily produces offshore Canada and Norway. This unit saw its production decline as well, although certainly not to the same degree. In the most recent quarter, Suncor produced an average of 101.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day compared to 111.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day in the year-ago quarter. This decline was mostly due to the natural production declines that all oil wells suffer from. Basically, the output of a well falls steadily over time so if the company does not bring enough new projects online to counteract this, then its overall production level will go down. We do clearly see that the production from this unit did not decline nearly as much as the oil sands production did. This makes some sense because the production of wells like this cannot typically be cut back as quickly as unconventional oil sands production.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest disappointments here was the fairly large net loss that the company had in the quarter. In the second quarter, the company had a net loss of C$614 million. This is substantially worse than what it had in the prior year quarter. This is somewhat misleading however as it was driven by a C$397 million inventory loss. The decline in demand for refined products that was already discussed forced Suncor to hold products at its refineries instead of shipping them out for end-users to consume. As the value of these products declined versus their original values, Suncor was forced to adjust the value of these products on its balance sheet downward. This requires a corresponding charge against the company's operating income. It is important to note though that no actual money left the company's bank account as this is just an unrealized loss at the present time. Thus, we can safely ignore this charge when evaluating the performance of the underlying company. If we do this, then Suncor Energy still would have reported a loss but it would have been a much smaller loss. With that said though, this could very easily turn into a realized loss once the products get sold so it is certainly a loss that we should not totally neglect.

One thing that we have seen many energy companies do in the face of the current low price environment is begin making efforts to reduce their costs. Suncor Energy is no exception to this. The company has the stated goal of reducing its operating expenses by C$1.0 billion and capital expenditures by C$1.9 billion this year. The company states that it made some progress at achieving this goal during the period. One of the ways that the company is doing this is focusing its production in areas where the firm can generate the highest margins. Contrary to popular belief, the company's operations in the Canadian oil sands are still able to generate a positive cash flow even with oil prices at today's levels. This is shown here:

Source: Suncor Energy

As we can see, by focusing on the areas where it has the ability to achieve the highest margins, Suncor Energy is able to achieve higher cash flow on a per barrel basis than its peers do. As the company works to reduce its operating costs, it should be able to boost its margins going forward. This should allow the company to strengthen and grow its cash flows even if energy prices remain suppressed for an extended period. This is certainly something that investors should appreciate.

One of the biggest concerns that investors have expressed with regards to energy companies in the current environment is their financial situation. This has been reinforced by the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ), which has been buried under a mountain of debt and low energy prices. Fortunately, Suncor is much stronger financially, as we can see by looking at the company's debt maturity schedule:

Source: Suncor Energy

As we can see, Suncor Energy has no debt maturing this year and its maturities over the next few years are easily manageable. This is important because of the current market. Due mostly to the low energy prices, the market has not been especially receptive to the debt of energy companies, although this has been improving lately. Suncor Energy will need to come up with the money to pay off this debt as it matures so the fact that the amounts due over the next few years are reasonable maximizes the ability of the company to either pay it off in cash or refinance it without overwhelming the willingness of the market to refinance.

We see further evidence of Suncor's ability to handle these debt maturities by looking at its liquidity. As of the end of the second quarter, Suncor had C$1.85 billion in cash and another C$6.80 billion available under a revolving line of credit. This is more than enough to cover the C$3.3 billion in debt maturities between now and 2024. Admittedly, I do not usually like to see a company pay off its debt maturities using a revolving line of credit because it is essentially swapping one form of debt for another (I would rather see the company pay down and reduce its debt) but this is still better than nothing and should give us some confidence that the bankruptcy risk is quite minimal.

In conclusion, we can clearly see the impact that the coronavirus-driven decline in energy prices had on the company's revenues and profits. The fact that it had to take a very large writedown was equally disappointing. The firm does appear to be taking the correct steps to preserve its financial strength though, which is nice to see. Its debt does not appear to be a problem as very little of it comes due in the medium term so this should certainly not be a repeat of Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.