I see a potential for material upward revision in estimates for the company and the stock can see a significant upside in the near to medium term.

Current sell-side estimates are modelling a significant revenue decline for this fiscal year and are assuming sales won't reach previous highs even in the next fiscal year.

Combine this and you will get significant year over year growth in American Woodmark's top line in this fiscal year.

Fortune Brands recently reported that its made to order kitchen cabinet business has turned flat year over year in July while its value price cabinets are up in high single.

I have recently turned very bullish on American Woodmark (AMWD). While iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) and other building product companies are making new 52-week highs, American Woodmark is still trading significantly below its February highs. The main reason behind this is the sell-side view that Kitchen cabinet being a big-ticket item will take much longer to recover compared to other repair and remodel category.

This is apparent from the current consensus estimates where analysts are modeling even FY2022 (ending April) revenues and EPS below FY2020 levels.

I argued in a previous article that this assumption is just wrong and presented my calculations based on the company's updated guidance to show that the company's repair and remodel sales for kitchen cabinets have already recovered significantly.

Recent commentary from Fortune Brands' (FBHS) earnings call supports my argument. Fortune Brands is the leading kitchen cabinet manufacturer in the U.S. in terms of sales. Commenting on the recent trends, management mentioned that its custom made to order Kitchen Cabinet business has turned flat year over year in July while value product offering is up in high single digits to low double digits range. Management also mentioned that it expects year over year growth in sales in the third quarter for all its segments including kitchen cabinet business. Below are the relevant excerpts from Fortune Brands' earnings call.

"We've seen volumes come back to, I'd say somewhere around flat, even in the make to order semi-custom, custom side of the business, which, you know gives us confidence that we have volume, traveling through that part of business while we've seen stronger interest in the value part." "…the latter part of June was strong. July the momentum has sustained and, you know, assuming nothing disrupt the momentum in the marketplace, we would expect all of our segments to perform flat or up in the quarter."

I believe this throws bear thesis about significant delay in the recovery of repair and remodel demand for made to order kitchen cabinet business out of the window. As predicted in my previous article, this business is recovering much faster than sell-side analysts and investors are estimating.

There have also been some very positive developments on the new residential construction side of the business of late. I follow home-builders closely and they are reporting significant year over year increase in net new orders in the recent months. Below are excerpts from the recent earnings call of some of the home-builders who reported their results recently.

PulteGroup (PHM):

Our second quarter results show a remarkable rebound in demand as April net new orders fell 53% from last year, only to see year-over-year orders increased 50% for the month of June. Led by strong demand among first-time buyers, we saw meaningful improvement across all buyer groups and geographies as the quarter advanced. This improvement culminated in June orders increasing 77% for first time, 48% for move up and 21% for active adult over June of last year." We are very encouraged by the fact that the momentum of this dramatic recovery continues as demand has remained strong through the first few weeks of July."

Meritage Homes (MTH)

We reported in mid-May that our orders for the month of April were down to 15%, which was less than we had projected just a few weeks earlier and look like May orders could meet or beat May of 2019.We ended up setting an all-time record in May for single month orders, selling a total of 1,320 homes, which we then surpassed in June with a new record of over 1,500 orders. New orders (in May) were up 44% higher than last year, and June was up 66% over last year." I can tell you, July is going to be very strong, very strong and maybe not as much as June, but certainly in line with May."

D.R. Horton (DHI)

In both May and June, our net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year periods…" We have continued to see strong increases in net sales orders in July compared to the same month last year." It (July) is consistent with what we saw in May and June."

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

The combination of low interest rates, constrained existing home supply and a heightened interest in single-family home ownership has resulted in a very favorable environment for our industry. Following a steep decline, marked by slower traffic and increased cancellations at the outset of the pandemic, we began to see order activity return to pre-COVID levels in May. This momentum continued into June, with net orders eclipsing last year's June totals by 53%." The strongest part of the market continues to be at the more affordable price points, which has been a strategic focus of ours for some time now. We're seeing an increased number of millennials who are entering their prime home-buying years, and this trend has only been accelerated by the pandemic." Based on the activity we've seen to date, we expect our July 2020 net orders to exceed our July 2019 orders by at least 50%."

So, most of the home-builders are reporting 50% plus year over year increase in June orders, a trend they say is continuing in July. This 50% plus year over year increase in net new orders will translate into 50% plus increase in new single family housing starts. This will, in turn, convert into 50% plus sales growth for American Woodmark's new construction business with 60 to 90 days lag. So, by September or October, American Woodmark's sales to home-builders will start seeing ~50% y-o-y growth. Further trends are strongest at entry level and first move up homes where American Woodmark has a strong presence. So, there may be a potential upside to this number.

Sales to home-builders account for ~40% of American Woodmark's revenues while the remaining ~60% is repair and remodel related. Around 50% of repair and remodel business (or 30% of the total business) is in-stock and stock products which can be considered as value products while remaining ~50% consists of stock plus, semi custom and custom products. If we assume American Woodmark's new home sales to grow 50% (in line with order trends reported by Homebuilders), value products to grow by ~10% (in line with high single digit/low double digits reported by Fortune Brands) and assume rest of the remodeling business to remain flat, we will have the company reaching 23% y-o-y growth by September or October. [Calculation: (40x50%+30x10%+30x0)/100=23%).

In FY2020 (ended April), the company did 1.65 bn in revenues. Coronavirus related shutdown impacted its sales in March and April and if it was not for them, I believe the company could have done closer to $1.7 bn in annual sales. A 23% growth over that takes us to $2.1 bn annual sales run rate which is where the company could be by September or October this year. Of course, the first quarter of this fiscal year has been impacted by shutdown and August will likely be flat to up low single digit, so we won't get $2.1 bn in annual sales this fiscal year. But it definitely is a possibility in FY2022 if the strength in housing market continues. Even a high teen growth (say 18%) over FY2020 can take the company to ~$2 bn in sales [$1.7bn *1.18 = ~$2bn].

For the current year, the following are my assumption for revenues:

Q1: down 10%, management has guided for high single digit low double digit decline in Q1

Q2: up 15%, August flat to slightly up, September and October up 23% y-o-y each

Q3: up 18%, I am assuming slight moderation in y-o-y growth from 23% in September/October to high teens just for the sake of being conservative

Q4: up 23%, easy comparisons from coronavirus related shut down in March and April 2020

The following table shows revenues estimates for American Woodmark based on these assumptions:

This is much higher than the current sell-side estimates which are expecting revenues to decrease 9.10% for the full year:

I believe there is a big opportunity here. Sell-side investors have gone too conservative in terms of expectations and I believe they will be forced to revise their estimates meaningfully over the next couple of months. I don't see any reason for the stock to trade below its February highs if sales are going to be up year over year instead of showing a significant decline.

A $2 bn in revenues for FY2022 with 15% EBITDA margins (up from 14.3% in FY 2020, helped by operating leverage) gives us $300 mn in EBITDA. Assuming the company gets 10x EV/EBITDA multiple, we get $3 bn in Enterprise Value. Subtract ~$500 mn in net debt, we have $2.5 bn in market cap or $147 per share price target (based on 16.94 mn share count).

I understand I am deviating quite a bit from the consensus here but these are the calculations based on what most of the companies are saying on their conference calls. I am unable to project any scenario where sell-side estimates of year over year decline in revenues for the full-year 2021 make any sense. I would love to hear from the readers who can think about a scenario where the current sell-side estimates of year over year decline in revenues are even remotely plausible. Please feel free to leave your thesis, assumptions or calculations in the comments section below.

