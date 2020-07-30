Enterprise Products Partners: A Conservative Way To Make A 10%-Plus Yield
About: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), Includes: ENB, KMI
by: Darren McCammon
Summary
With Kinder Morgan, Enbridge, and Enterprise Products Partners now having reported, the sector appears to be surviving COVID-19 much better than many feared.
Shut-ins across all basins are being turned back on, but the Permian, in particular, stands out as rebounding very quickly.
Enterprise Products Partners is a conservatively run midstream firm that benefits. It also offers a tax-advantaged dividend yield over 10%, which should grow at least at rate of inflation.
Ask yourself, in today's troubled environment, isn't that good enough?
Cash Flow Kingdom is currently overweight midstream, especially natural gas-centric midstream common and preferred.
The reasons are multiple:
- Natural gas demand is not going down significantly. COVID-19 has little effect on the main sources of