Enterprise Products Partners: A Conservative Way To Make A 10%-Plus Yield

About: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), Includes: ENB, KMI
by: Darren McCammon
Summary

With Kinder Morgan, Enbridge, and Enterprise Products Partners now having reported, the sector appears to be surviving COVID-19 much better than many feared.

Shut-ins across all basins are being turned back on, but the Permian, in particular, stands out as rebounding very quickly.

Enterprise Products Partners is a conservatively run midstream firm that benefits. It also offers a tax-advantaged dividend yield over 10%, which should grow at least at rate of inflation.

Ask yourself, in today's troubled environment, isn't that good enough?

Cash Flow Kingdom is currently overweight midstream, especially natural gas-centric midstream common and preferred.

The reasons are multiple:

  1. Natural gas demand is not going down significantly. COVID-19 has little effect on the main sources of