Summary

With Kinder Morgan, Enbridge, and Enterprise Products Partners now having reported, the sector appears to be surviving COVID-19 much better than many feared.

Shut-ins across all basins are being turned back on, but the Permian, in particular, stands out as rebounding very quickly.

Enterprise Products Partners is a conservatively run midstream firm that benefits. It also offers a tax-advantaged dividend yield over 10%, which should grow at least at rate of inflation.

Ask yourself, in today's troubled environment, isn't that good enough?