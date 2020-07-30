Investment in CLM makes sense for people who want to invest for more than 3-5 years.

Its dividend yield is a phenomenal 20.81% as of July 28, 2020, and it has a consistent dividend distribution record.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s portfolio is made up of giant caps and large caps, which are doing great these days.

Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing. − Warren Buffett

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEMKT:CLM) looks terrific on paper - a portfolio that's made up of giant caps and large caps, many of which are driving the indices these days, a phenomenal 20.81% dividend yield as on July 28, 2020, and a consistent dividend distribution record. Such ingredients can compel any dividend investor to buy CLM without thinking twice.

But wait!

There are a couple of factors that could make you think again, and I'll get to those later. First, let's start with the fund's internals.

Portfolio

Image Source: Schwab Website

Firstly, 27.26% of CLM's funds are invested in 10 stocks. Significant allocation amounting to 12.2% of total funds has been made to tech giants such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Further, 91.54% of CLM's funds are invested in domestic stocks in diversified sectors. Of its total portfolio, 68.04% is invested in global giant caps and 25.58% is invested in global large caps. Many such stocks make up global indices, and as both domestic and global indices are doing well these days, the fund looks like it is in a sweet spot. Also, CLM's portfolio turnover is 45%, and this churn helps it manage risks efficiently.

Dividends

CLM pays dividends every month and is a consistent distributor. I checked records and found that it hasn't missed paying dividends since 2002. It even distributed dividends in 2008, the year which witnessed a global financial crisis that shuttered many businesses.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund distributed $2.838 in 2018, $2.464 in 2019, and has paid/announced distribution of $1.677 up to September 2020. In my opinion, CLM is likely to distribute $2.223 in 2020, which works out to a 20.81% yield at its current market price of $10.68 (as of July 28, 2020).

Peer Performance

CLM is a dividend play and remains an outperformer when compared to peers such as Foxby Corp. (FXBY), Central Securities (CET), and Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

CLM's current yield of 20.81% is way above CET's 1.98% and GUT's 7.46%. It also has outperformed its peers from the momentum point of view.

Two Factors to Consider

So far, so good - and all good things should come to an end.

Well, for CLM, the good news has ended, and investors must consider the following factors before getting bullish on it.

1. Investor should be concerned that the company's dividend payouts are declining year over year. The payouts can increase and average out over the long run, but for the moment, these are declining, and it is not a good sign.

2. Despite being an outperformer compared to its peers like FXBY, CET, and GUT, CLM has severely underperformed compared to S&P 500 (SP500) by a wide margin over the long term.

For example, if you had invested an equal amount in CLM and SP500 about 10 years ago, you would have gained just 69.28% in CLM against a massive gain of 258.20% in SP500. However, if you had invested in both securities just 3 years ago or for a lesser period, then CLM would have delivered higher gains.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Summing Up

CLM is a closed-ended fund that invests for the long term and churns 45% of its portfolio every year. Its expense ratio of 1.13% does not matter, and the fund does not face too many risks because it is focused on giant caps and large caps, which are doing very well since the March 2020 crash.

As specified upstairs, every investor must consider:

1. CLM's dividend payouts have reduced in the last couple of years. We have an election coming up in November and perhaps a U.S-China trade war that can upset the global markets. The virus also is yet to be contained, and the giant caps and large caps are looking way over-valued. If the market falls, CLM's profitability will be impacted.

2. The fund has underperformed the SP500 over the long term. So, if you plan to hold it for a very long time, then buying an SP500 ETF can prove to be a better option. However, if you plan to hold it for less than 3 years, then CLM is the chosen one. This observation is based on historical data.

If you are willing to look past these two factors, then CLM is for you. If not, then there are plenty of exciting opportunities going around.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.