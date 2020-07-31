Despite the downturn in recent sessions, the Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) has almost increased 4-fold since it bottomed out on the 20th of March last. This instrument, net of fees, aims to give the trader or speculator two times the performance of the regular Arca Gold mining index. We state trader or speculator because we do not recommend using this instrument for investing purposes. NUGT invests in financial instruments such as futures and options in order to gain the stated leverage for the speculator. As we have stated in a previous article, the more time one holds a leveraged instrument such as NUGT, the more decay that essentially takes place within the instrument. In fact, because of this, we often turn to the unleveraged ETF (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX) especially on the long-term charts in order to gain an insight on where we believe the gold mining complex is headed.

In fact, if we turn to a weekly chart of GDX, we can see that price roared out of its intermediate cycle low back in March of this year. We presently are on week 20, and price is overbought both on the RSI momentum indicator as well as the slow stochastic indicator. This means that the odds increase by the week that we will get an intermediate swing high. Although there is no sight of this swing high at present, since we are 20 weeks into this intermediate cycle in the miners, we would not dare using NUGT, for example, to take advantage of the rest of this rally.

In fact, if we go to the daily chart of GDX, we can see that we already have a daily swing high which took place on day 29. The current daily cycle count is that we are on day 33. Therefore, considering where we are in the broader intermediate cycle which we have discussed above, we believe we will bottom soon enough but will most likely not print new highs within this intermediate cycle. In fact, most intermediate cycles in this complex have their last daily cycle left translate (top-early). Something similar to what we have drawn below is what we believe will play itself out over the next few months in the gold mining sector.

We acknowledge that some speculators will opt to keep holding NUGT in case the intermediate decline, which we have gone through, does not materialise. If it does indeed materialise, the 38% retracement and 50% retracement level from the current top turn out to be $79 and $68 per share of NUGT, respectively. In fact, the numbers will most likely be lower than these as we also need to price in some decay into the prices. Suffice it to say, if one wants to hold this instrument to ride out as much as the bull market as possible, these are the types of prices that he or she needs to be prepared for over the next 5 to 7 weeks.

How does all of this affect NUGT? Short-term traders will be eyeing up the next daily cycle low for a potential bullish trade, but we would recommend earmarking NUGT's next intermediate cycle low. Why? Well, just look at the current intermediate cycle in the miners. We are in week 20, which means upside is limited here at this stage.

Alternatively, when you are dealing with intermediate cycle lows, one does not have to catch the exact bottom in order to make good money on the trade. We can't say the same, however, with daily cycles - particularly left translated cycles which top early. Entries in these types of trades really need to be timed correctly.

Therefore, to sum up, speculators who are currently out of NUGT should be looking at the following over the next few weeks when sizing up a long trade.

Wait for the weekly stochastic to return to oversold territory

Wait for a weekly swing low to form

Wait for price to trade above its 10-week moving average once more after the bottom

Timing the trade is critical in an instrument such as NUGT especially when significant capital is being deployed on the trade. Let's see if we can get a down-week next week to confirm the intermediate top in the miners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.