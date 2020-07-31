My price target remains $1,700 based on unknown path to normalized ad revenues where the target jumps above $1,800.

Despite the COVID-19 shutdown and a company still aggressively spending billions in capex each quarter, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) managed to generate billions in Q2 profits and beat analyst estimates. The power of moving beyond pure Search ad revenues was highlighted in the solid Q2 results. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, but the recent rally to $1,550 reduces the upside in the near term.

Moving Beyond Google Search

Everybody knew Alphabet faced a tough quarter with weakness in the ad market due to less travel and leisure that make up a huge ad bucket. Analysts had revenues dipping by 4% to $37.3 billion, but the Search giant smashed estimates by $950 million to reach $38.3 billion.

The key to the success was the diversification of the business beyond Google Search. Those Search revenues were actually down 10%, but YouTube ads, Google Cloud and Google other revenues were all up solidly. Google Cloud reached $3.0 billion in quarterly sales for an incredible $12.0 billion annual run rate.

The non-Google Search business grew revenues by a combined $1.7 billion to offset the weakness in Search. Even more impressively, YouTube ads saw lower than normal growth in the quarter, so these divisions are increasingly becoming powers on their own.

The rest of the Q2 financials are difficult to analyze. Alphabet reported operating income down to $6.4 billion as the revenue dip wasn't mirrored with cost controls. The company saw the employee base grow nearly 20K over last Q2 to 127K employees.

For this reason, total Q2 costs were up $2.2 billion to $31.9 billion. The company still reported a Q2 EPS of $10.13 compared to analysts down at estimates of only $8.19.

Overall, the numbers were a mixed bag with plenty of promise for the future ultimately driving the stock higher.

Back To Normal

The current disconnect with the stock up at all-time highs and the current forward EPS estimates will need to close for the rally to continue. Alphabet can't hit my $1,700 target and be worthy of holding here at $1,550 without earnings normalizing back at previous estimates.

Analysts currently have 2021 EPS estimates at only $55 and 2022 up at $66. Pre-virus, the 2022 numbers were above $75. The $9 difference in estimates is $180 on a 20x P/E multiple, so these differences are very material.

Data by YCharts

Knowing that a vaccine is likely to exist far before 2022, an easy case can be made for ad revenues normalizing back around previous expectations. A nearly $2 EPS beat in Q2 will probably help close a lot of the gap between previous analyst estimates and the current view.

On top of these numbers, Alphabet is spending nearly $13 billion in annual stock-based compensation. With only 687 million shares outstanding, the EPS hit amounts to nearly $19 per share before taxes.

My previous EPS target had Alphabet generating $76 EPS in 2021 with 20% annual growth off a $46.6 billion adjusted operating income level in 2019. The normalized operating income target reaches $67.1 billion whether this occurs in 2021 or is delayed to 2022 due to lingering impacts of COVID-19. After 15% income taxes, the net income reaches $57.0 billion. The EPS target reaches $83 and is probably now delayed from 2021 to 2022.

The target tops $87 on buybacks pushing the share count down to only 650 million shares in 2 years. Alphabet ended the quarter with $121.1 billion in cash and $117.1 billion in net cash after accounting for $4.0 billion in debt, so the company has plenty of cash to reduce the share count by only 37 million shares.

These EPS targets appear to align with normalized GAAP EPS numbers from analysts. The stock has about $170 in cash on the balance sheet and using a 20x forward P/E multiple gives a target of ~$1,830 with upside from stock buybacks reducing the share count. Also, a quicker return to normalized ad revenues pushes the EPS targets back to 2021 and provides plenty of upside in 2022.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet appears set to exit the COVID-19 pandemic with a more diversified revenue stream. The main Google Search business took a 10% hit and the company kept generating huge profits.

If the stock didn't already have a huge $1.0 trillion market cap, Alphabet would be a huge buy. Right now, investors should just continue holding shares bought at lower levels with some solid returns ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.