Airbus has enough liquidity to sit through the crisis, but the current cash burn, absent of cash flow from operations, will result in a weakening balance sheet.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) are facing an unprecedented crisis in the aerospace industry as growth in the airline industry hit a roadblock. The pandemic has reduced appetite for near-term deliveries, and some deliveries might simply not occur because some airlines will cease operations. A big problem for jet makers has become that the commercial aircraft industry went from a clear growth position, with growth numbers outperforming the long-term trend, to a 95% decline in capacities in an extremely short time frame. That has hit the two biggest jet makers in the world quite hard. There's a lot of focus on Boeing, because, for Boeing, this adds to what were already going to be difficult years, but it suffices to say that the pandemic also is hitting the European jet maker. So, it's very interesting to see how not only Boeing performed but also how Airbus performed during the first quarter, which will be the subject of this report.

Airbus (Commercial Aircraft)

During the first half of 2020, Airbus’ backlog grew by 4%, driven by solid order inflow early on in the year, but this metric is also disfigured as the backlog growth is partially achieved by a reduction in delivery volumes, which is not a positive development.

Either way, as appetite for new aircraft has dried up, Airbus has reduced production on its programs and delivered 50% fewer jets in H1, down from a 25% year-over-year decline in the previous quarter. That is also reflected in the revenues of €11.5B, which is 48% lower year over year. We also checked whether the delivery value made sense if we put the numbers in the Airbus Order and Deliveries model we have developed for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Our data model showed $12.7B in delivery value. If we convert dollars to euros, we get $10.85B. So, there's a $1.68B gap it seems, but we also have to account for services revenues. When correcting for that, we get to reported platform revenues of roughly $12.9B. So, there's a gap of $0.2B, but that really isn’t a huge difference as it is in the 1%-2% range, which is a pretty accurate model to go by, given that we use average prices, and the prices are not disclosed by jet makers or their customers.

So, on revenues, there are no huge surprises. COVID-19 pushed down deliveries and revenues significantly, and that's a new reality we have to live with for now, but for the deliveries that did occur, the value was modestly higher than we modeled.

On an earnings level, Adjusted EBIT fell from €2,193 million to -€1,307 million, also reflecting the COVID-19 crisis. In the first half of 2020, Airbus added €614 million in charges on the Airbus A380 program and delivery payments and forex revaluation. Before adjustments, Airbus carried out a review of its operational assets and liabilities taking into account the amended production rates and expected future deliveries. This review has resulted in charges being recorded in the first half-year 2020, including an impairment of inventories considered at risk of €299 million, a write-off of capitalised development costs of €98 million, provisions for supplier commitments of €150 million and provisions covering various commercial risks of approximately €250 million.

The results weren’t what we would have expected months ago, but this is what it is. Airbus recognizes the near-term challenges for the commercial aircraft market and has adapted accordingly by cutting rates on the A320 program from targeted 63 per month to 40, from 40 a year to around 20 a year for the Airbus A330 program and from 10 per month to 5 per month on the Airbus A350 program. Those are steep and painful cuts overall that are going to put the company’s financial results lower for the foreseeable future. Compared to the April review on production rates, the Airbus A350 rate has come down by 1 unit per month increasing the challenge on reducing unit costs.

Airbus Helicopters

During the first half of 2020, Airbus Helicopters saw its order inflow and order book shrink, but results were pretty stable. On a 27% decrease in delivery volumes, revenues decreased by 2%, reflecting favorable revenue streams from services with a 22% increase in EBIT Adjusted and 23% increase in EBIT. So, deliveries declined, but that reduction was offset by increase in the associated services revenues.

Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defense and Space saw strong order inflow during the first half of the year, but driven by COVID-19, revenues were down 9.3% while EBIT Adjusted declined 20%, while on EBIT level, Airbus turned a €15 million loss into a €53 million loss this year. While Airbus Defence and Space tends to be a problematic segment for Airbus, on EBIT level, we actually saw improvement, though core performance, as measured via adjusted figures, remained depressed.

Airbus Cash Flow and Liquidity

Over the entire line of segments, Airbus realized a loss before interest and taxes of €1,559 million and a €945 million loss after adjustments, which excludes €0.9B in COVID-19 related impairments.

In these challenging times, it's more interesting to assess cash flow and liquidity, since we know that earnings are bad, we want to see how cash is being management and liquidity is being maintained.

Airbus’ cash pile declined significantly. Cash flow from operations was €13.1B, resulting in a credit position of €0.6B. That's very important to keep in mind when you assess Boeing’s cash flow. We currently see Boeing’s operating cash under a magnifying glass and be connected to the Boeing 737 MAX, but if we compare the cash flows of Airbus and Boeing, we see that this is not justified. Boeing burned around $10B in cash in H1 2020, so a H1 2020 cash burn of $11.1B, excluding penalties from settlements in Airbus’ bribery probe, shows that what Boeing is going through is reflective of the state of the industry. Important in the figures for Airbus is that the combined gross cash outflow from operations and change in working capitals were -€3.9B in Q1 and -€4.1B, respectively, showing that, despite lower deliveries quarter-over-quarter, the cash burn remained stable.

Airbus currently has €18.1B in financing liabilities and a net cash position of €17.5B, bringing the company in a net debt position. This does not mean the company has no cash. The company ended the quarter with €9.9B in cash and cash equivalents after increasing its financial liabilities by €3.3B.

Airbus currently has €17.5B in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which at current burn rates would fund the company for a year. Airbus touted a strong liquidity position where €12.5B remains untapped. To fulfill its short-term liabilities of €4.6B, Airbus still has €12.5B sidelined, which it can tap when needed.

Conclusion

Looking at the first half of the year, results were weak as expected on a significant slowdown in commercial aircraft deliveries, while the Defense segment is not strong and profitable enough to provide meaningful stability. Nevertheless, I believe Airbus is positioned well and is positioning itself even better to sit through this demand shock as it has €12.5B in untapped facilities and €17.5B in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. At a burn rate of €4B per quarter, that should give Airbus a lot of space to sit through the crisis. This, however, is not to say that Airbus is now a buy, because the way it looks now, financing liabilities are going to increase as Airbus shores up its liquidity position… hardly a bull call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.