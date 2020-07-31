SBSI will book an estimated $9 million of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program in the year ahead. The fees will be the chief driver of earnings in the year.

Earnings of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBSI) improved to $0.65 per share in the second quarter from $0.12 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings recovery was mostly attributable to a drop in provision expense. Earnings will likely increase in the year ahead because of SBSI’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. Additionally, the provision expense will likely remain subdued in the year ahead because the economic outlook is likely to remain stable. Overall, I’m expecting SBSI to report earnings of around $1.90 per share in 2020, down 14% from last year. The company is facing a high level of credit risk because of its high exposure to oil and gas and COVID-19-sensitive industries, including hotels and restaurants. The risks will likely overshadow SBSI’s attractive valuation in the near term; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Risks Elevated Due to High Exposure to Vulnerable Industries

SBSI’s provision expense declined substantially in the second quarter to $5 million from $25 million in the first quarter. Provision expense in the year ahead will depend on the economic outlook in the future. As the economic outlook has been stable so far in the third quarter, and the future economic outlook also appears stable, provision expense will likely remain subdued in the year ahead. For the full year, I’m expecting SBSI to report provision expense of $46 million in 2020, up from $5 million in 2019.

Although I’m expecting provision expense to remain subdued in the year ahead, there is a chance of a negative surprise because SBSI faces a high level of credit risk. As mentioned in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, COVID-19-sensitive industries, including retail, hotels, restaurants, and recreation, made up 14.46% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Additionally, the oil and gas sector made up 3.08% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. Moreover, SBSI allowed payment deferrals on 8.5% of total loans by the mid of July, as mentioned in the conference call. The deferrals did not affect the provision expense in the second quarter, but they can become delinquent if the pandemic worsens. Furthermore, SBSI is based in Texas, which is one of the worst-hit states in the country. The state set a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths this week, according to news reports. Due to these factors, SBSI is currently facing a high level of credit risk.

Excluding the Paycheck Protection Program, Loan Growth Outlook is Bleak

SBSI’s loans grew by 7% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis, due to the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, SBSI funded $308 million of PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined by 1.6% during the last quarter. Loans will likely continue to decline in the year ahead because I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end. Additionally, SBSI focuses on commercial and construction real estate and commercial loans, whose demand is likely to be affected by the COVID-19 uncertainty. Moreover, the upcoming presidential elections will add to the uncertainty and encourage businesses to postpone their investment plans until after the elections. Considering these factors, I’m expecting SBSI to end the year with a loan balance of $3.5 billion, down 7% from the end of June 2020, and down 0.7% from the end of December 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Earnings

As mentioned in the conference call, SBSI will earn total fees of $10 million on PPP loans, of which the company already booked $1 million in the second quarter. I’m expecting SBSI to book the remaining $9 million fee income in the second half of the year because I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end.

Excluding the effect of PPP, I’m expecting SBSI’s net interest income to decline in the second half compared to the first half of 2020. A decline in loans will contribute to the dip in net interest income in the year ahead. Additionally, I’m expecting the net interest margin, NIM, to decline in the year ahead due to the maturities and repricing of assets in a low interest rate environment.

However, the maturities of certificates of deposits, CDs, will partially offset the impact of interest rate decline on NIM. As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, CDs carried an average rate of 1.63% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the current renewal rate of CDs is below 0.35%, as mentioned in the conference call, which means that SBSI will have an opportunity to reduce its cost on maturing CDs by around 130bps. According to details in the last 10-K filing, around $1.12 billion of CDs, representing 24% of total deposits, were scheduled to mature in 2020. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 5bps in the third quarter and by 2bps in the last quarter of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Expecting Earnings Decline of 14%

The fees from PPP and subdued provision expense will likely drive earnings in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, the remeasurement of retirement liability will increase non-interest expense by $450,000 in the second half of the year, as mentioned in the earnings release. For the full year, earnings will likely decrease compared to last year because of the high provision expense in the first quarter. I’m expecting SBSI to report earnings of $1.90 per share in 2020, down 14% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Valuation Analysis Shows a High Upside

SBSI has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, of 1.91 in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $19.3 gives a target price of $36.9 for the mid of next year. This price target gives an upside of 33% from SBSI's July 30 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the price upside, SBSI is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.31 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 66%, which is manageable.

Exposure to Some Industries Magnifies Risks

The COVID-19 pandemic poses risks to earnings and valuation. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can exceed its estimate. Moreover, SBSI has high exposure to the oil and gas sector and COVID-19-sensitive industries that can magnify the impact of the pandemic on the provision expense and earnings. I'm expecting credit risks to overshadow the attractive valuation and dividend yield in the next two to three months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SBSI in the near term.

