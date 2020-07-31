Shares are likely to trade at a higher price until the plan effective date, but potential for price spikes is limited due to easy availability of shares to short and moderate cost to borrow.

Denbury is filing for bankruptcy and common shareholders are expected to receive warrants for 2.5% of new equity (2.2% after dilution from the MIP).

Denbury Resources (DNR) is filing for bankruptcy and shareholders are expected to get warrants according to the Restructuring Support Agreement. The value of the warrants appears to be under a penny per current Denbury share. Thus, the main hope for common shareholders is that there is some sort of trading-related spike that allows them to sell the shares before they get converted into warrants.

Series B Warrants

Denbury's common shares are getting Series B warrants as their return, assuming that shareholders and subordinated noteholders both vote to accept the plan. If the plan is rejected, then common shareholders are expected to receive nothing.

These warrants are for 2.5% of Denbury's new equity and have a strike price that is based on a full recovery for Denbury's second-lien debt and convertible notes (including accrued interest).

Source: Denbury Resources

The 2.5% of new equity is also subject to dilution from the management incentive plan, so it may work out to 2.2% of Denbury's fully-diluted new equity. Denbury currently has a bit over 500 million shares outstanding. If Denbury ends up with 500 million shares outstanding post-restructuring, that means that current shareholders would end up with a bit over 11 million warrants (or approximately 45 current shares equal one Series B warrant in that case). The exact conversion would depend on what Denbury's post-restructuring share count would be.

Valuation Of Warrants

The strike price for the Series B warrants is estimated at a new equity value of around $1.845 billion. For comparison, Denbury's disclosure statement values the new equity at approximately $1.075 billion. The Series B warrants (and Denbury's current common stock) are thus a bet that Denbury will be worth a lot more in the future.

At close to $0.25 per share, Denbury has a current market cap of around $125 million. Denbury's post-restructuring market cap will need to be around $7.5 billion for the common share warrants to be worth $125 million (or $0.25 per current share). This is based on a calculation of 2.2% of fully-diluted new equity ($7.5 billion minus the $1.845 billion strike price).

Denbury's common shares are thus very overpriced at $0.25 per share given the amount of warrants they are getting. Another way to look at it is that the subordinated bonds are receiving Series B warrants equal to 3% of the new equity (compared to 2.5% for the common shares). The subordinated bonds are trading at around 1.6 to 1.7 cents on the dollar, which gives them a total value of approximately $4 million (based on total outstanding principal of around $246 million). Thus the common share warrants may be worth around $3.33 million or around 0.66 cents per current common share.

Potential For A Spike In Prices

Although the true value of Denbury's common shares may be under a penny now, it is likely to trade at a significantly higher value until the shares are exchanged for the Series B warrants. This may not happen until 2021.

As we have seen with various other bankrupt companies, the trading price of the shares can differ greatly from the underlying value for quite some time. It seems less likely that Denbury will see a massive trading-related spike in prices though.

Some bankrupt companies have a limited amount of shares available to short, and a high cost to short the stock (sometimes over 100% per year). This interferes with the ability of people to hold short positions for extended periods of time and can cause short covering. Denbury's situation appears less favorable to short-covering related spikes though, at least at this time. Denbury had over 3 million shares available to short today, along with a cost to short of approximately 10% per year.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Conclusion

Denbury is filing for bankruptcy and current common shareholders are scheduled to end up with Series B warrants. These warrants will translate into around 2.2% of the new equity after the dilution from the Management Incentive Plan. Based on the market price for the subordinated bonds, which are also getting Series B warrants, the value of Denbury's current common shares is approximately 0.66 cents per share.

Denbury's shares are thus significantly overvalued, although I do not expect them to go down to a penny or less until the restructuring plan effective date, which may be in 2021. Denbury's potential for a large spike in share price before then is limited by its large amount of shares available to short and relatively low cost to short. Denbury's high (over 500 million) outstanding share count also dampens the potential for a large trading-related spike in its share price.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.