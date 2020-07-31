As you can see in the following chart, the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) has fallen somewhat over the past week, with Thursday’s trading seeing a rise in volatility.

It is my belief that this pullback represents a good buying opportunity in UGA. Specifically, I believe that gasoline is headed higher due to an economic recovery, and that over the coming months, UGA will continue to rise.

Gasoline Markets

Over the past few weeks, the recovery in gasoline has largely been driven by one key thing: gas inventories have started to normalize.

While this year started out somewhat bullishly as inventories fell strongly during February, the spreading virus resulted in a record rise in gasoline inventories as individuals largely stopped traveling. This resulted in the weakness seen in UGA between February and March in which the ETF fell by over 60%.

However, over the past few weeks, we have seen refining runs recover and inventories start to pull back once again.

Not only is this the case, but we have also seen a global recovery in that exports have started to return to normal levels, indicating that the world is starting to travel once again.

Seen from another perspective, the year-to-date build in inventories which occurred through April has largely reversed, with total inventories falling by over 10 million barrels since the peak.

The underlying message here is similar across the United States: people are driving once again, and as long as this trend continues, gasoline inventories are likely going to continue drawing in line with seasonal patterns.

What is very interesting about this specific period of time is that we can actually rely pretty heavily on this specific relationship to determine gasoline fundamentals. For example, during normal times, we would need to investigate each element of the balance fairly closely, but during these unusual times, the key question here is when we will return to seasonal norms. Since we are currently seeing inventories weaker versus norms, the trajectory of fundamentals is going to be bullish until we return to normal. In other words, we should generally be bullish gasoline as long as we remain below gasoline demand levels (which we are, as can be seen by historic crude runs in the prior chart) and as long as the trend in inventories remains reverting back towards norms.

At present, I remain bullish gasoline. We continue to see inventories contract, and this means that all else equal, prices will likely rise, because this is indicative of supply not being able to keep up with demand. The key caveat here is that if we see any sort of broad-based quarantine measures, I will immediately reverse this view. If we see a broad reduction in driving demand, then gasoline prices will almost certainly fall as inventories rise once again. Given this view, I believe that investors should remain long UGA until inventories revert back to the norm and the trend in inventories remains downwards.

About UGA

A key thing to keep in mind when you’re holding UGA is that you are investing in gasoline futures. This means that the return you get is subject to both the outright return on the price of gasoline as well as the degree of convergence which is priced into the gas futures curve through time.

UGA follows a methodology which is fairly straightforward in that it is holding the front gasoline futures contract, and then two weeks before expiry, it shifts exposure into the second-month futures contract. After expiry, the second-month contract becomes the front month and the process starts all over again.

This methodology is straightforward and makes sense for giving long-term exposure to a commodity, but it comes with roll yield. Roll yield is what you get when you’re holding futures contracts while they converge towards the spot price.

Put simply, in a futures market, a futures contract is deliverable after expiry. This means that if there’s a difference between the futures contract price and the spot commodity, this difference will be erased by the time of expiry as the prompt contract in effect becomes the spot commodity. Ultimately, what this means is that if a futures market is in contango (futures above spot), roll yield will be negative as futures are declining towards the spot price. Conversely, a market in backwardation (futures below spot) will see positive roll yield as futures converge towards spot by increasing in value.

Luckily for gasoline traders, the curve is in backwardation.

As seen in the above chart, gas futures have moved into backwardation as of one month ago, which means that futures convergence is benefiting holders of UGA. This practically means that UGA is holding futures which are priced below the spot price, and these futures are generally increasing in value during the month in relation to the spot price of gasoline, thus benefiting shareholders.

While this is a key benefit for holders at this time, I believe that it’s important to primarily monitor the fundamental relationship of gasoline demand strengthening. This remains the main reason why I believe that investors should hold UGA and roll yield is just an added benefit that will slightly enhance the returns that investors get.

As long as gasoline demand continues to recover and as long as inventories are moving back towards the 5-year average, investors should remain long UGA, in my opinion. However, if we see any state-level quarantines, demand is likely to reverse and I will become at best neutral UGA.

Conclusion

Gasoline demand continues to recover as individuals are driving once again. As long as gasoline demand recovers and inventories normalize, a bullish bias on UGA is warranted. Roll yield is giving a benefit to long traders of UGA due to backwardation convergence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.