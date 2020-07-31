The Silver Bull Market Continues To Gain Steam

Silver is range trading a bit after piercing $20 on the way to $24+.
The futures market is predicting another big price move.
Inflows into SLV are also predicting the same.
However, based upon some technical analysis, I do believe silver will "cool off" a bit before resuming its upward move towards $35 an ounce.
The silver market has been on fire since my first video on July 14, explaining the robust activity occurring on the futures market. I am back with an update, and I believe the support on the COMEX futures market is continuing to grow.
At some point, the market is going to have to blow off some steam. We discuss that in this episode.
- Longs standing for delivery has gone from 69.5 to 84 million contracts in 2 weeks.
- Open interest in silver futures continues to rage onward.
- Inflows into SLV, a silver derivative, are still very high.
- Based upon these numbers, I do not see a major pullback in silver coming.
- However, based upon some technical analysis, I do believe silver will "cool off" a bit before resuming its upward move towards $35 an ounce.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own physical silver .