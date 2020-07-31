Every crash is different, but this one is not hurting Ferrari's core customer base that badly.

Ferrari (RACE) has an inherently defensive business model that has held up through past economic downturns. I believe that, if anything, the COVID crash should be easier for Ferrari to navigate than past crashes. Their customer base is holding up fine, and comparable companies have reported strong demand in their high-end offerings. I believe upcoming Q2 results will show that the company remains on track, with most COVID disruptions already behind it.

The Market Is Showing Confidence In Ferrari

In the last six months markets have swung wildly as investors rapidly assimilate new information about the coronavirus pandemic and resulting policy response. The market saw an initial, rapid overcorrection downward as uncertainty and panic set in. Then, as people realized this was not an "end-of-the-world scenario", a gradual return toward the previous trend.

But the degree of this mean reversion varies depending on a sector's pandemic exposure. We've seen the technology sector smash through previous highs, with $QQQ (QQQ) trading 10% higher today than at its pre-COVID peak. Whereas in energy and real estate, sector ETFs like $VDE (VDE) and $VNQ (VNQ) are still trading well below their past peaks, reflecting likely future earnings impairments.

Ferrari is among the companies that the market is treating favorably. Though it initially sold off at a similar rate to the broader market after peaking on February 19th, the stock has steadily recovered without many hiccups since the March bottom, and recently made new all-time highs.

This is despite the fact that Ferrari is a company with a complex supply chain that is mostly located in Italy, which was one of the hardest-hit countries in the early stages of the coronavirus. All else equal, one would expect Ferrari to have underperformed the broader markets on this basis.

This quick recovery tells me that the market doesn't think the coronavirus crash will force Ferrari off course - and I agree.

The COVID-19 Crash Does Not Threaten the Ferrari Investment Thesis

In my last article on Ferrari, I laid out the investment thesis. In brief, it relies on three main pillars:

World-leading brand strength

Durable demand

Steady volume growth

Ferrari's brand strength - by far its biggest asset - is not linked to the economy, so there's no real worry there. The big question is whether demand for the company's product will actually prove to be durable enough to support continued volume growth going forward.

As I said last time, Ferrari has such durable demand for two reasons. First, it intentionally maintains a deep order book for all of its models. This is partially to maintain exclusivity, and partially to give assurance that they will not overproduce. Second, it exclusively sells vehicles to high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who tend to have enough money to be able to see through their planned purchases even when a crisis hits.

This is primarily why, through the 2008 recession, Ferrari was able to keep deliveries going mostly without a hitch.

Of course, every crash is different, so this alone was no guarantee that the next crash would be equally easy to navigate. But what I'm seeing so far suggests that the COVID crash might be easier, not harder, on Ferrari.

HNWIs have not been impacted as harshly as the average earner in this crash. I don't find this too surprising - the rapid intervention from policymakers (who have learned from some of their 2008 failures) has buoyed stock prices, which are largely owned by the wealthiest among us. Luxury real estate is holding up significantly better than the broader market. And while the economic shutdowns have caused massive unemployment and significant disruption to the income of wage laborers in non-essential businesses, the core of the economy has continued to chug along without too much interruption.

This does not mean everything is perfect. As I mentioned above, different sectors recover differently, and this impacts HNWIs based on the source of their wealth. For example, a report from Barclays indicates that Middle Eastern HNWIs are showing caution - reasonable, given the crisis we've seen in oil. But HNWIs with high exposure to real estate would have faced a similar crisis in 2008, which was not sufficient to run Ferrari off the road then.

In short, while every economic crash is different, the differences of the COVID crash seem to me to be better for Ferrari, not worse.

Positive Signs in Comparable Companies

It's hard to get too much of a read on the behavior of Ferrari's customer base by looking at other publicly traded companies, simply because Ferrari doesn't have many peers. Aston Martin (OTCPK:ARGGY) is heavily weighed down by debt, Koenigsegg is private, and the results of Bugatti and Lamborghini are rolled into parent company Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) broader business.

If we stretch a little, however, I think we can find some positive signs. I first looked to the Q2 earnings report from Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz) (OTCPK:DDAIF). Now, while a pleb like me would certainly consider Mercedes a luxury brand, they are still a mass-market company compared to Ferrari. This explains why they saw a 34% unit sale drop in Q2. However, they specifically called out better performance in their higher-end offerings:

We see favorable development in model mix, in particular demand for our top end models was high. Just to highlight a few of them, the GLS, the S-Class Maybach, the SL, we were above prior year level in the second quarter. Harald Wilhelm, Finance & Controlling - Daimler AG Q2 2020 Earnings Call

This matches what the Ferrari investment thesis would predict. These higher-cost models, which saw demand improvement, are presumably purchased by higher net worth customers than the entry-level cars in the Mercedes lineup. And to drive home the gap here: the MSRP for the 2020 S-Class Maybach, one of their most expensive offerings, is $202,500. The MSRP for Ferrari's current entry-level model - the Portofino - is about $215,000.

Another potentially positive sign can be seen in the Q2 earnings beat from MarineMax (HZO), a marine company selling boats and yachts. This is definitely a wealthier target market, and the company saw a massive 37% growth in year-over-year same-store sales, along with significant optimism about their customer base:

... Our backlog is very healthy. You can see our customer deposit line. I think big-picture trends for the industry are good. I think they're going to continue to be good. I think there's a lot of people. Brett mentioned it. This new foundational layer of people that are coming in that maybe had thought about boating but had not bought a boat or maybe had not thought about it, but then because the COVID pandemic, they said, "Hey, that is a good way to escape the crowds and be safe with your family and friends." - CFO Mike McLamb, MarineMax Q2 2020 Earnings Call

Again, I want to be clear that neither of these companies are exactly comparable with Ferrari - frankly, no company is. But I do think that both of these recent results demonstrate a trend of strong demand in this luxury transportation/recreation sector, which is a good sign for Ferrari.

What to Watch For in Q2 Earnings

We already know the numbers in Q2 are going to look terrible for Ferrari, because they were forced to shut down their only production lines for over a month.

But the Q2 numbers are almost completely irrelevant. Investors have already known about this loss of production. If demand remains healthy, volume can be made up by revving the production lines over the next few quarters.

The critical question for investors is how the order book is holding up. If Ferrari has not seen significant cancellations for its existing models, and has been able to bring in a relatively normal amount of orders for it upcoming new models, the investment thesis will remain in good shape and I would expect the positive trend to continue. If there has been significant deterioration in the strength of the order book, the investment thesis is in jeopardy and will need to be re-evaluated.

Investors should pay close attention to management's comments on cancellations and new orders. I would especially like to hear how this breaks down by model and geography. Ferrari's high level of insight into their customer base should allow the company to flex supply into markets that are holding up better without curtailing volume growth.

Assuming demand remains strong, the secondary question is if Ferrari will remain capable of fulfilling that demand. There are two topics of interest here. First is the health of their supply chain. Ferrari depends on a number of small and specialized companies for parts, some of which may have been less able to weather the crisis. In the last earnings call, this was mentioned:

...I don’t envisage, at this stage, huge issues on the supply chain. Again, if you take the low end and the high end [of the new guidance], it gives you a sense of what we think is likely on the supply chain. The one thing we have done is to increase our inventories in terms of both materials and components, and we will continue to increase our inventories to ensure that we have that flexibility. So that in a nutshell, we are also monitoring one or two of those suppliers that have issues. They’re not new. They’ve had issues pre-COVID. We’re just ensuring that they will continue to produce. I would say that in terms of personalization, that’s the one aspect that will probably be a bit more difficult, but nothing that we can’t surmount. - CEO Louis Camilleri, Ferrari Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Personalization is one of the best ways for Ferrari to juice margins, and is also important for brand strength. If there have been negative developments in the supply chain, this would be a risk.

Second is the question of keeping Ferrari's primary production lines running. Ferrari has been praised for its industry-leading response to COVID, so I would expect that there should not be issues on this front unless we see a massive second wave hit Italy. But any health and safety issues, or other labor-related disputes, could make it more difficult for Ferrari to catch up on vehicles it couldn't produce due to the required shutdowns.

Conclusion

The investment thesis for Ferrari has always assumed that this was a defensive business that would hold up through economic downturns. But there are no sure things in investing, and every crash is different. So it's worthwhile to check in now that we have more visibility into this crisis.

In my estimation, from what we've seen so far, there's no reason to think that this crash will be worse than average for Ferrari, and there are a few reasons to think it might be better. No matter what you felt about the investment thesis pre-COVID, I don't think the COVID crash is going to be the thing to send Ferrari into a tailspin. With Q2 results coming up shortly, I expect most of the negative effects of COVID to be in the rear-view mirror, with a smooth ride ahead.

