Factor Investing In Bonds

Investors can replicate performance of active managers through combinations of low-cost government, investment-grade credit and high-yield credit exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

Manager skill made virtually no contribution, and there was no evidence of a consistent level of skill across alpha sources.

Almost all returns to active bond funds are explained by static exposure to common factors.

Factor-driven investing has been widely adopted in the equity markets, though less so in bond markets. This is so despite the fact that in their 1993 paper “Common Risk Factors in the Returns on Stocks and Bonds,” Eugene Fama and Ken French proposed a two-factor (term and default) model to explain bond returns, in addition to the three equity factors of beta, size and value.

Recently, other factors have been proposed as adding explanatory power to bond returns. For example, in their 2018 study “Style Investing in Fixed Income,” Jordan Brooks, Diogo Palhares and Scott Richardson of AQR Capital Management identified four fixed-income style premiums:

Value - The tendency for relatively cheap assets to outperform relatively expensive assets.

Momentum - The tendency for an asset’s recent performance to continue in the near future.

Carry - The tendency for higher-yielding assets to outperform lower-yielding assets.

Defensive (or quality) - The tendency of safer, lower-risk assets to deliver higher risk-adjusted returns than their low-quality, higher-risk counterparts.

They found that applying the four style premiums identified in other asset classes would have enhanced returns in various fixed-income markets over the past two decades. They concluded: “Our empirical analysis suggests a powerful role for style-based investing in fixed income.”

What are the implications of the identification of factors explaining bond returns? As Andrew Berkin and I explain in our book, “Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing,” the identification of explanatory factors converts what was once alpha (which investors are willing to pay a premium for) into beta (a commodity, with commodity-like pricing).

Implications for Active Managers

Stephen Laipply, Ananth Madhavan, Aleksander Sobczyk and Matthew Tucker, authors of the 2020 study “Sources of Excess Return and Implications for Active Fixed-Income Portfolio Construction,” demonstrated that almost all returns to active funds were explained by static exposure to common factors - manager skill made virtually no contribution, and there was no evidence of a consistent level of skill across alpha sources. In other words, investors could basically replicate the performance of active managers through simple combinations of low-cost government, investment-grade credit and high-yield credit exchange-traded funds, or ETFs (bond ETFs can cost less to trade than individual securities), which can provide a continuum of exposure to credit risk and a range of duration exposures.

Their findings are consistent with prior literature, including the 2019 study “Give Credit Where Credit Is Due: What Explains Corporate Bond Returns?” by Roni Israelov. Israelov found that systematic exposures compensate bond investors via the bond, equity, equity volatility and bond volatility risk premia. However, idiosyncratic exposures (obtained via individual security selection) provide risk without reward, on average.

These findings are also consistent with those of Peter Mladina and Steven Germani, authors of the study “Bond-Market Risk Factors and Manager Performance.” For example, they found that the U.S. investment-grade bond market is almost perfectly explained by the three common risk factors of term, default and prepayment (many corporate bonds and municipal bonds have call provisions, as do mortgage-backed securities). Interestingly, they also found that “the default factor is redundant with the market factor of equities - it is merely a linear combination of the Fama-French market factor.” This finding led them to conclude that because the default factor is well explained by the exposure to market beta, along with the very small default premium, it calls into question the prudence of investing in publicly traded high-yield bonds - especially after considering the higher costs of actively managed high-yield bond funds.

Latest Research

Harald Henke, Hendrik Kaufmann, Philip Messow and Jieyan Fang-Klingler investigated the application of factor investing in corporate bonds in their study “Factor Investing in Credit,” published in the Summer 2020 issue of The Journal of Index Investing. They analyzed five different long-only (investing in quintile 5) factor investment strategies (value, equity momentum, carry, quality, size) within the U.S. investment grade (IG) and high-yield (HY) markets. Their data sample covered the period 2000-2018.

The following is a summary of their findings:

The five factors explain a significant part of the cross-sectional variation in corporate bond excess returns.

Combinations of the single factors have provided superior risk-adjusted returns (after trading costs) since 2000. This was true for both a one-month and 12-month rebalancing period.

Because the correlations between the single factors are low, a combined multifactor signal benefits from diversification among the factors.

In both IG and HY, returns increased in almost perfectly monotonic fashion across quintiles.

Quality as a factor doesn’t positively enhance performance in IG, but is beneficial in HY.

Equity momentum is able to predict future downgrades.

By signal blending, one invests in the underlying assets with the overall highest factor exposures - avoiding the assets with a low exposure in one of the factors.

Henke, Kaufmann, Messow and Fang-Klingler concluded: “These results confirm our hypothesis that certain factors in corporate bonds lead to abnormal returns beyond typical equity and bond risk premiums.”

Summary

The reported results we covered have important implications for investors in terms of portfolio construction, risk monitoring and manager selection. Because these common factors explain almost all the returns of bond portfolios, investors should construct their bond portfolios with these factors in mind and then carefully monitor their exposure to these systematic risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.