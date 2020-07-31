Teladoc Health (TDOC) has seen explosive growth due to COVID-19 fears, but the stock has seen more explosive upside in the process. My original bullish thesis on the virtual care provider turned more tepid as the market took the stock to irrational heights. Not only is the stock outrageously expensive for the current virus fears and already limited organic growth, but Teladoc Health also faces the risk of virus fears disappearing. The stock has very elevated risk, up near $225.

Image Source: Teladoc Health website

Remarkable Numbers

Teladoc Health reported a remarkable quarter by all metrics but the bottom line. The company generated 85% revenue growth to reach $241.0 million in the quarter and saw total visits surge by 203% to 2.8 million.

The disconnect between visit growth and revenue growth is where the investment thesis in the stock struggles. Teladoc saw revenue per visit collapse to less than $86, down from $143 in the prior Q2.

The company saw utilization surge to 16.0% of members, up 690 basis points from 9.1% last Q2. Despite all these positives, it only saw the EPS loss improve slightly to $0.34 from $0.41 last year.

The Q3 guidance has the revenue per visit rising back to $108, while still forecasting a large loss. The company sees the virtual care provider still generating losses of up to $0.35 per share during a period of peak demand.

Teladoc Health is wise to continue investing aggressively in a business only set to top $1 billion in annual revenues in 2021. The concern here is that a potential one-time visit surge doesn't provide any real financial benefit whether immediately or lasting, especially when the annual loss is targeted at $1.45 per share.

The biggest problem is that the cost of revenues surged with the additional visits. Teladoc Health spent $90.8 million on costs of sales during Q2, up from $72.4 million in the prior quarter. Also, the number grew far faster than revenue growth at 118% YoY, with costs down at only $41.6 million last Q2.

Source: Teladoc Health Q2'20 earnings release

Even the need for Teladoc Health to nearly double advertising and marketing from last year is concerning. The virtual care service apparently has real competition, with the company having to spend nearly 20% of revenues during the quarter, or $47.6 million, to acquire new members.

The operating loss was substantially better compared to last Q2 at only a $7.2 million loss, but the higher interest expense due to acquisitions doesn't add any value here. Scaling sales at the cost of higher debt isn't beneficial to shareholders when the company doesn't have positive cash flows to repay debt.

Focus On Organic Revenues

The initial Q3 and 2020 revenue guidance probably provides some unwarranted excitement. Teladoc Health closed the InTouch Health deal on July 1st. The deal is expected to add $63 million in 2020 revenues.

Source: Teladoc Health Q2'20 earnings release

Assuming the InTouch Health deal adds $31.5 million in revenues per quarter, the Q3 guidance isn't actually overly impressive. Teladoc Health guided towards a revenue total of $280 million, suggesting actual organic revenue below $250 million.

Even the guidance for 2021 revenue growth in the range of 30-40% is concerning considering the benefit from InTouch Health. The 1H revenues weren't included in 2020 numbers, so those additional revenues of around $65 million based on 30% growth on a $50 million base in 2020 aren't included in the guidance and would add about 6.5 percentage points to the growth rates. The actual organic revenue growth rate might not tick above 25% next year despite claims that utilization stabilized at 40% above pre-COVID-19 levels.

Investors need to remember, the risk to the story from a reduction in the COVID-19 fears could drive 2021 visits down from elevated 2020 levels. A vaccine or just natural burnout of a coronavirus could eliminate the elevated risks driving people to utilize virtual care visits. At best, the company might be lucky to match 2020 visits levels.

The stock is just far too richly valued now, with a market cap approaching $20 billion following the addition of InTouch Health shares. The company is technically paying over $1.1 billion for the acquisition, considering the 4.6 million shares offered when the stock was far lower along with $150 million in cash. The stock has 83.4 million shares listed as outstanding for Q3, leading to a market value of $18.8 billion with 2021 sales estimates in the $1.3 billion range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health had another breakout quarter. The company has now seen virtual care become a standard care option, but investors are paying far too much for the stock here.

Teladoc Health trades for nearly 15x 2021 sales guidance, while the company risks sales not hitting targets if the COVID-19 fears disappear next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.