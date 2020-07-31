I show you why I think that this change will not affect Handelsbanken negatively, but rather positively, and why you should fundamentally consider investing in Handelsbanken.

The bank has left behind a 50-year excellent history of building a legacy - however, that legacy won't necessarily continue as we move forward into the new age.

Handelsbanken is my largest holding in the financial sector, coming in at just above a 5% portfolio stake. It is my favorite bank in terms of capital structure and safety.

I often write about Swedish Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY), the largest bank holding in my entire portfolio. While I've done an introduction and mentioned the bank's overall structure, I've yet to do a deeper dive on why I find the bank to be the most appealing bank in all of Scandinavia - in some ways, even better than DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF).

With 2Q20 reported and written about, I thought it a good time to look things over and give you a more detailed description of what's going on behind the scenes. In particular, this pertains to the differences that make Handelsbanken "better" than its competitors - both in the eyes of its employees, as well as in the eyes of its investors and customers. Most importantly perhaps, what it needs to change.

Let's look at Oktogonen.

Handelsbanken - A legacy comes to an end?

It's no secret that Handelsbanken is a favorite customer choice in Sweden. Surveys show that Handelsbanken consistently ranks the highest in terms of customer satisfaction and overall service. According to both the bank's employees as well as its proponents (for the model), this has to do with how Handelsbanken handles basic things like rewarding employee loyalty.

In my 2Q20 article I spoke more extensively about recent results, and the fact that Handelsbanken is beating expectations across the board - so I won't get too deep into these things here, except where it pertains to the company's overall structure and future.

Here's what you need to know to begin with.

Handelsbanken has a fairly unique ownership structure, that looks as follows.

(Source: Author's calculations based on available data)

Industrivärden is a Swedish investment company, BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard are known, and Lundbergföretagen is an investment company spearheaded by a Swedish well-known business magnate.

What's important to note here is the change that's occurred over the past few years, in terms of Oktogonen.

Oktogonen is what makes Handelsbanken different, and according to proponents, better than other banks. It's a profit-sharing trust, created in 1973 by bank CEO Jan Wallander. The idea is that employees, which "own" Oktogonen and may partake of its profits/capital after retiring, come to express a higher loyalty towards the employer, and the bank in turn has an easier time retaining valuable personnel than others.

The initial deposition/provision into Oktogonen in 1973 was 10B SEK, which at the time was a ridiculous amount of capital to put in something like this. The rule that was instituted for Oktogonen in 1973 was as follows.

If Handelsbanken, compared with other peer banks within the bank's business area, shows a better full-year result (better return than average), the bank will make a provision for Oktogonen. It is the bank's AGM that determines the size of the provision. The bank's profit will be shared between the shareholders and Oktogonen. However, if the bank reduces or completely cuts its dividend, no provision is made. When a Handelsbanken employee has reached the age of 60, he or she can choose how the payment is to be made, in relation to his or her years served at the company. Payment can be taken as a lump sum, or optionally spread over 2-20 years.

Now - because the typical choice has been payment over several years, Oktogonen has been able to grow its capital at a rate exceeding the market return, simply by reinvesting in larger Swedish companies as well as the Bank itself, thereby increasing its stake and returns. The returns for the trust have been two-fold - in part as provisions from the bank and in part as dividends from Handelsbanken due to share ownership.

A pretty sweet deal for Oktogonen, if you ask me.

However, the pension obligations for Oktogonen have been increasing as retirements have been increasing, and as people have chosen staggered payouts. The annual payout today amounts to 1-2B SEK per year.

The problem with this structure becomes evident when you simply consider what happens during bad times. In times of trouble, including financial crises as well as now, no provisions are made to Oktogonen, either because the bank's performance does not exceed its peers, or because the bank cuts or completely cancels its dividend.

In the past, however, such pauses in provisioning have been short. That is no longer the case.

(Source: Author's Calculations, available data)

In simple terms, Oktogonen is being starved. Whether this is by current design or simple, profit trends are a matter of debate between the different sides, but the net result is the same regardless.

Oktogonen's payments, during bad times, are no longer supported by the inflow of cash, in particular when the bank chooses to postpone or cut its common dividend, such as this year. Remember, the bank has three sources of income (we'll get to the last one in a bit). With no dividend and no provisions from its core holding, the trust is forced to act to live up to its pension obligations.

The third source of income for the trust is of course the capital appreciation and the dividend of its secondary holdings. Over the course of the years, Oktogonen has invested heavily during good times, in Swedish companies including Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), Essity (OTCPK:ESSYY), Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF), and Industrivärden (OTC:IDTVF).

Many of these companies have also now cut or postponed their dividends.

People with a head for numbers (or even without it) can guess what happens to a 2B annual pension obligation when no cash is flowing in.

Oktogonen needs to start selling assets. Not only selling its own Handelsbanken stake, thereby lowering its own influence in its own bank, but also holdings that would otherwise generate dividends and capital appreciation.

Naturally, Oktogonen begins by divesting non-Handelsbanken holdings.

This is not something that's potentially on the horizon. It's something that has happened already.

Over the course of 2019-12-31 to 2020-06-30, Oktogonen has sold:

Half of its stake in Volvo, almost 1.65M shares, for a cash value of 258M SEK at today's share price.

More than half of its stake in Essity, amounting to 486M SEK.

Half of its stake in Sandvik, 336M SEK.

Around 1M Shares in Industrivärden, amounting to 242M SEK

If you add these up, it should be no surprise that the sum seems to amount to somewhere in the average of the trust's pension obligations, which is usually covered by annual dividends, provisions, and Handelsbanken dividends.

Oktogonen has cut its holdings significantly, being that they had almost 0.7% of Volvo shares and over 2.35% share of Essity as well as almost 1% of Industrivärden. Also, share prices represent today's level. Oktogonen did not sell them "today" - so it's likely they got far fewer proceeds from the sales than these calculations show.

The act of selling shares to finance dividends/pensions is akin to me selling parts of my portfolio to finance running costs/expenses. It works for a time, but it quickly lowers my average income/payout, and it cannot be a long-term strategy. The same is true for Oktogonen. Selling stakes to pay pensions has already significantly lowered the forward potential dividends, and given that Oktogonen only has three sources of income, none of which are guaranteed this year, things are looking grim.

There is bad blood between management/the board of Oktogonen and some of Handelsbanken's larger shareholders. In particular, Fredrik Lundberg who is the chairman of Industrivärden and owns Lundbergföretagen has been accused of wanting to starve out Oktogonen to create an unequal number #1 shareholder position in the bank. These allegations are of course denied - but if they were true, the strategy is showing remarkable success.

So where does this leave this fine, social-democratic idea known as Oktogonen as we move forward?

Oktogonen is an anachronism - and it's destined for the graveyard

This is my belief - it is one shared by many, but few express it as clearly as this.

Oktogonen is an idea that was an excellent notion for its time and has served its shareholders and pensioners well, but it will not survive. When Oktogonen was instituted and the first-generation pensioners received their economic payouts during the early years and up until 2010 when provisions were high, these payouts were of immense value to pensioners, both rich and poor. Some of the employees with higher positions could lift Oktogonen payouts of $1M upon retiring.

Logically, such employees are hardly left in the bank at this point. Due to the macroeconomic structure and the workplace philosophies of today's world, the current beneficiaries of Oktogonen are entitled to far less. This is in part to the fact that they've worked less, but also the fact that returns have dropped considerably. Provisions which were once high, are now small or zero. The signals from Handelsbanken management are equally clear when they even prior to corona, pulled the Oktogonen provision.

I call Oktogonen an anachronism. Let me explain. When the system was instituted, Handelsbanken as an employer did well in trying to keep its employees in one place. Things were different. You started at the cashier's position in a bank and worked yourself up. Many managers today in Handelsbanken once started very humbly, with no connections whatsoever. That was to be admired.

But it no longer exists.

Today's bank industry is as far-moving as the industry that I myself work in. While I'm in the extreme, moving from contract to contract on nearly a 3-6 month basis, the trend change can be seen even in banking. Handelsbanken needs specialists today - people that already have considerable experience, and people that rarely are looking to settle down with one employer for 30-40 years.

The secondary problem, which in my view is also anachronistic, is the fact that Oktogonen is controlled by a singular union movement, where bank employees are no longer represented by that one union alone. There is also the fact that a growing amount of Oktogonen's capital is controlled by people/forces that are no longer employed by Handelsbanken due to the demographic shift. There is a play behind the curtains here, where the unions are trying to score board seats in the bank as opposed to in Oktogonen (which they have a right to) to increase their influence, but where they are then rebuffed because they no longer represent the number of people they once did.

The fact is, Fredrik Lundberg and Pär Boman, former CEO and board member of many Swedish companies, are already guiding Handelsbanken with a very strong hand even today.

The fact is also that Oktogonen will most likely be forced to divest even further holdings going forward. In the end, they will inevitably be forced to start sawing away at their own structure - like a doctor removing limbs to save a patient from a chronic disease. By selling actual Handelsbanken shares, Oktogonen reduces its own ownership, dividend rights, and future investment potential.

Once that happens, it is a carousel that does not stop until it breaks - and in my view, the ride has already started.

Where does that leave Handelsbanken?

I paint a dismal picture of Oktogonen - but not one of Handelsbanken. Under Carina Åkerström's management, the bank has managed to turn some things around and has beaten expectations for the past few quarters. Things for the bank are looking good.

To see how good Handelsbanken has been prepared, take a look at Scandinavian credit provisions during the pandemic.

(Source: Author's Calculations on available data)

This reflects the very strong portfolio that Handelsbanken has constructed over the past 20-30 years, a considerable strength compared to its peers. The largest threat to the banks in Scandinavia is a new Scandinavian wave of the Pandemic. Sweden which should be the primary target for such a wave, however, has seen no such indicators or signals.

(Source: Worldometers)

And let me assure you, things in Sweden are more open than ever. You have to travel to the city to even see someone with a mask, and borders have been reopened. Tourists from Germany and Norway are back, and we are traveling outside as well (though at a reduced rate). I realize things are looking very different across the pond, but the fact is that we're not seeing any spike in cases, and this is despite massively increased testing now available to the public.

Therefore, I'm generally bullish on Swedish banks for the full year, and I'm most bullish on Handelsbanken. The 2Q20 results, which I discussed in this article are strong enough to warrant an expectation for a dividend from the bank at the end of the year.

In short, I don't see Oktogonen's failure to hold together going forward (which I see as an inevitability, not a question), as having a particular impact on the bank's overall conservative nature or profitability. The reason for this is that Oktogonen is an anachronism, something which should have disappeared with the dawn of new ways of working. It no longer fits the financial world we see today.

Without provisions to Oktogonen, capital will be freed up to re-invest or divest to shareholders in the form of common dividends. Because of this, I believe that things will actually improve for Handelsbanken once Oktogonen loses ground here. This is not because I am fundamentally against something like Oktogonen (though I see problems with the structure of the trust and how provisions are made as opposed to rewarding shareholders further), but I don't see it as being something necessary in today's world.

Summary

I hope that this article has given you somewhat of an understanding of Handelsbanken and how it is structured, and why I believe this to change as we move forward. As far as I am aware, no other European bank has such a structure in this day and age, and it is fascinating to see the remnants of times, now years, gone.

I believe it does show what Handelsbanken once tried to achieve, and where its ambitions still lie - in stability and conservative banking, which is what I appreciate when it comes to financial stocks and banks in particular.

My thesis for Handelsbanken is the same as in the aforementioned article - but I welcome your comments and opinions, nonetheless.

Also, let me know if you'd like to see more articles like this, explaining the fundamentals of interesting companies and where they may be going. It's something I enjoy, and if you like it, I may do it more often (even if it lacks the typical buy/sell). It may even give investors the necessary background to make investment decisions at specific times.

I am long Handelsbanken, and intend to stay that way - and I look forward to seeing how things will develop with Oktogonen moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF, SVNLY, DNBHF, DNHBY, ESSYY, ETTYF, SDVKF, SDVKY, VLVLY, VOLAF, VOLVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.