Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) announced its Q2 2020 financial results. Despite some coronavirus-related complications at Detour Lake and Macassa, the results are good, supported by the strong gold prices. What is important, the company remains in great financial condition and it is delivering very positive exploration results.

In Q2, Kirkland Lake Gold produced 329,770 toz gold. The Q2 production volume is very similar to Q1 production volume. The main portion of production is attributable to the Fosterville mine, where 155,106 toz gold were produced. The Detour Lake mine produced 131,992 toz gold, and the Macassa mine produced 41,865 toz gold. As the Holt Complex was put on care and maintenance in early Q2, it produced only 807 toz gold. Especially at Detour and Macassa, the production was affected by the coronavirus pandemics, which leaves some space for further growth over the coming quarters. According to the updated production guidance, Kirkland Lake Gold should produce 1.35-1.4 million toz gold in 2020. As only 660,634 toz gold were produced over H1, at least 689,366 toz gold should be produced in H2, in order to meet the guidance. It equals to 344,683 toz gold per quarter on average.

Kirkland Lake Gold was long known as one of the lowest-cost gold producers. Although this reputation was damaged by the Detour Lake mine acquisition, the company's production costs still remain relatively low. In Q2, Kirkland Lake's operating costs equaled $374/toz gold, which is 15% less than in Q1 but almost 20% more than in Q2 2019. The AISC declined to $751/toz gold. It is 3.2% less than in the previous quarter but 17.7% more than in the same period of last year. Also, the chart below shows that the abrupt jump in production costs occurred in Q1, after Kirkland Lake acquired the Detour Lake mine. The good news is that the remaining operations, Fosterville and Macassa, maintain their high standards (i.e., very low costs). Without taking Detour Lake into account, the cash costs would equal $241/toz and the AISC would equal $526/toz. It means that they would be well below the Q2 2019 levels.

In Q2, the revenues increased by 4.7% to $581 million. Although the volume of gold sales declined from 344,586 toz to 341,390 toz, this decline was more than compensated for by the significantly improved average realized gold price that increased from $1,586/toz to $1,716/toz. If the current gold prices above $1,900/toz prevail, the Q3 revenues should experience an even bigger improvement.

The operating cash flow experienced a quarterly decline, but it remains robust at $222.2 million. Compared to Q1, it decreased by 8%, but compared to Q2 2019, it increased by 25%. The free cash flow declined even more notably to $94.1 million. Compared to Q1, it declined by 28%, but once again, compared to Q2 2019, it increased by more than 40%. The net income decreased to $150.2 million, or by 26% compared to Q1. Compared to the same period of the previous year, it increased by 44%. The quarterly decline in net income is attributable especially to a $72.8 million non-cash foreign exchange loss, caused by the appreciation of the AUD and CAD to the USD. The adjusted net income equals $219.3 million, which means a notable improvement to the adjusted net income of $179.2 million recorded in Q1. The Q2 EPS equals $0.54. It means that after annualizing the Q2 earnings, Kirkland Lake Gold's P/E ratio stands at 23.38. On a TTM basis, the P/E stands at 16.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold maintains a very robust cash position. As of the end of Q2, it held cash of $537.4 million. That is slightly more than $530.9 million held as of the end of Q1. The total debt declined to zero. As a result, Kirkland Lake's net debt equals -$573.4 million. The company has more than enough money to fund organic growth; moreover, another acquisition wouldn't be too surprising. The quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which costs Kirkland nearly $35 million per quarter, seems to be pretty safe.

Despite some disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis, Kirkland Lake Gold continued developing its assets also during Q2. The Macassa Shaft 4 development is underway, and it reached a depth of 2,577 feet as of the end of June. Moreover, some new high-grade gold mineralization was discovered near Shaft 4. The best intersection encountered 141.3 g/t gold over 2.4 meters. According to Tony Makuch, Kirkland Lake's CEO:

In April, we announced encouraging drill results at Macassa, including the identification of a new, large corridor of high-grade mineralization along the Main/’04 Break close to the location of our #4 Shaft. The corridor is at depth on the Kirkland Mineral property, where there is very little previous drilling, and is open both along strike and vertically.

In late June, some positive news arrived also from Detour Lake. The first drill holes of the giant 250,000 meters drill campaign were successful. They discovered gold mineralization outside the current mineral resource area. The best holes include 1.41 g/t gold over 121 meters (including 16.33 g/t gold over 3.5 meters), or 1.23 g/t gold over 138 meters. According to the CEO:

Initial drill results at Detour Lake had intersected mineralization with attractive grades outside of existing Mineral Resources at three locations, west of the Main Pit, at the 58 North zone and at the North pit location. The potential to significantly grow Mineral Reserves at Detour Lake was an important factor in our decision to acquire Detour Gold and the June drill results are extremely encouraging in supporting our view that there are many more ounces to be found at Detour Lake.

Another positive news is that Kirkland Lake management is looking for some additional ways of rewarding the shareholders. Therefore, it announced a renewal of the normal course issuer bid, under which 10% of issued and outstanding common shares may be repurchased.

As can be seen in the chart above, shares have approached a major resistance level in the $51 area. Kirkland's historical high was set back in early September at $51.08. Two attempts to cross the $50 level, in late September and November, failed. This time, the $50 level was surpassed, and on an intra-day basis, a new record high at $51.37 was set, but a major breakage of the resistance hasn't occurred yet. The RSI is in the overbought territory, moreover, it seems like an RSI divergence might be in the working. The coming days will set the direction. The gold price is flirting with the $2,000 level, and if it is broken, Kirkland Lake Gold will surely surge to new highs. If the gold price starts to consolidate, Kirkland shares should find some support near $44. In the case of a major share price decline, a more robust support level is situated in the $36 area.

What I like about Kirkland Lake Gold's Q2:

The gold production remained almost unchanged, which is positive, given the current situation.

The production costs declined.

The cash position improved and debt was eliminated.

Some positive exploration results were reached at Macassa and Detour Lake.

What I don't like about Kirkland Lake Gold's Q2:

The operating cash flow and free cash flow declined.

The net income declined (however, it was caused by some non-cash items, the adjusted net income increased).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.