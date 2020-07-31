The top line was propped up by the demand for medical oxygen; among the headwinds was the sharp reduction in demand from other end-markets like chemicals & refining.

The titan of the industrial gas market Linde plc (LIN) has just presented its Q2 results, which were anticipated to be boosted by the galloping demand for medical oxygen. LIN beat the Wall Street consensus adjusted EPS estimates and managed to surprise the market with stronger-than-expected revenue. However, the Street’s GAAP EPS forecast was too bullish. At the time of writing this article, the stock was down ~1.1%.

The top line: surged demand for oxygen did not offset the sharp reduction in industrial activity

Linde plc, which, as a quick reminder, emerged after the historic merger of Praxair and Linde AG, dominates the industrial gas market. Its Q2 adjusted revenue fell by 5%, principally because of a 7% reduction in volumes due to the economic recession, which was slightly offset by 2% tailwind from improved pricing. For a broader context, its peer, another industrial gas industry major Air Products and Chemicals (APD) reported a 7.14% reduction in FQ3 revenue.

The Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA segments reported a simultaneous 13% reduction in sales, while the Engineering segment positively impressed with an 8% increase. Expectedly, the healthcare end-market, which secured ~21% of the total revenues in Q2, was an outperformer. Sales to clients in this end-market rose by 4% YoY and sequentially. Explaining the stimuli of this robust performance, LIN mentioned a higher demand for medical oxygen, primarily in Latin America. Though LIN did not provide details on the location of the Latin American clients, my best guess is that most buyers of oxygen were from Brazil. While in most countries COVID-19 cases peaked in April, this country has become a coronavirus hot spot in May, when the number of daily confirmed cases began to grow at an unprecedented pace. According to data from Google, on July 29, 69,074 confirmed cases were revealed in the country, the worst result since the beginning of the pandemic; unfortunately, the number of deaths was also the highest. Though I hope that the Brazilian authorities and medical professionals will ultimately break the trend, I should acknowledge that given the rapidly climbing number of infections, the demand for oxygen, a critical staple in the fight for COVID-19 patients’ lives, will be high.

A hospital medical oxygen tank. Source: Unsplash

Another end-market, which was on a solid footing in the second quarter, was electronics. According to the company, the demand for gases used in the electronics supply chain (like helium, an inert gas that prevents any unnecessary reactions around the silicon) was especially resilient in China and South Korea, the countries that have already passed the peak of infections and returned to normalcy (on July 29, only 18 cases were reported in South Korea. However, the recent spike in cases in Mainland China, from 10 on July 16 to 105 on July 29, is somewhat worrisome). Besides, the Chinese economy has not only returned to the pre-crisis level but also expanded by 3.2% in the second quarter.

But when the healthcare and electronics end-markets remained strong, others lagged materially. For example, food & beverage, despite its non-cyclical nature, was impacted by the lower demand for CO 2 from restaurants. The reason here is that lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders, and mandatory closures have taken a toll on the hospitality industry; hence, no coincidence that sales to F&B fell 9% YoY and vs. 1Q20. Manufacturing, the second-largest end-market, which is responsible for 18% of sales, suffered from a 15% reduction in revenues. The crisis also restrained activity in chemicals & refining, as sales fell by 6%. Finally, the metals end-market was 13% weaker than in 2Q19, as growing volumes in China did not offset softness in the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.

The silver lining is that Linde reported sales of gas (SOG) backlog of ~$3.6 billion (see slide 18) and the bulk of this amount (~59%) was from the refining industry, e.g., from the supermajors ExxonMobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), and the American refining heavyweight Phillips 66 (PSX). It means sales to C&R will improve going forward.

Profitability and cash flows. The payout of the dividend aristocrat is not in jeopardy

Though reduced sales have taken a toll on the GAAP margins, Linde delivered a 4% growth in adjusted profit; adjusted operating margin improved slightly to 20.7%. As LIN clarified, this happened thanks to the stable fixed-payment revenues. Regarding cash flows, the quarter was remarkably strong: despite lower GAAP net income, the net OCF reached $1.76 billion, which, after deduction of $783 million in capex, translated into organic FCF to Equity of $981 million (and the FCF margin of over 15%). At the same time, during the second quarter, cash dividends amounted to only $506 million. Consequently, shareholder rewards (there were no share repurchases in 2Q20) were covered by the organic FCF 1.9x. In this regard, I reckon that the DPS of LIN, the dividend aristocrat, is fully secured.

Capital efficiency also deserves an inspection. As of my calculations, its LTM CROTC is close to 11%. I would not say that it is a perfect result; I would like to see close to 15% CROTC in the future.

What lies ahead

Linde is anticipating its FY20 adjusted EPS to increase 4% in the bearish scenario and 6% in the bullish case (see slide 8). For the Q3, it has a less bullish expectation, predicting a 2% contraction in the worst case and 1% growth in the best case. LIN has not shared any revenue estimates; Wall Street is expecting a ~4.78% contraction in 2020 and a return to the mid-single-digit growth in 2021-2022.

Liquidity and solvency: low debt, significant cash position

Linde has a firm balance sheet thanks to the substantial cash pile and a moderate amount of debt. For instance, its Net debt/Net CFFO ratio is only 1.73x. Its Debt/Equity is the lowest among the industrial gas market heavyweights including L’Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals: APD has D/E of 68.2%, AIQUY’s D/E was almost 69% in the end-2019 (the H1 report has not been published yet).

Inflated valuation

Burgeoning demand for medical oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for the hospital intensive care units has been a potent catalyst that propelled the stock prices of Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Chart Industries (GTLS), and Koninklijke Philips (PHG), to name a few.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, because of resilient momentum, LIN’s stock price had climbed too high. At the moment, it is approaching an all-time high; its Value Grade is D-. However, the stock has always been relatively overvalued, considering its VG has never been better than D (before the merger, it was Praxair's Quant Rating).

The previous time I covered Linde was in October 2019, when I concluded that the stock was too expensive. The buying opportunity emerged in March and remained in April. At the moment, I would not consider buying LIN around a 52-week high.

Final thoughts

In Q2, Linde benefited from burgeoning demand for medical oxygen in the wake of the pandemic. Softness in the other end-markets hindered it from delivering higher revenue than in 2Q19; however, LIN managed to improve adjusted operating margin and cash flow.

Though I remain confident that the long-term shareholder value drivers (like the demand for hydrogen from clean energy and aerospace) are still relevant, I believe it is too risky to add LIN to the portfolio right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.