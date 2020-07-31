Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF, OTC:WZZZY) is the leading low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe. Its shares are trading on London stock exchange, and US investors could acquire them on the OTC market. Before the pandemic, the airline was growing its revenues at double-digit rates and was showing solid performance in the last few years. However, the spread of COVID-19 disrupted its operations and in Q1, Wizz Air reported a decline of its revenues by 86.9% Y/Y, and in FY21, the airline is likely to report its first annual loss in nearly a decade. At the same time, while Wizz Air has strong fundamentals, its growth opportunities in the current environment are limited. In addition to the pandemic, which prevents the air traffic from returning to its normal levels, the airline also needs to face strict border policies inside Europe and increased competition from flag carriers, which were bailed out using taxpayers’ money. For that reason, we believe that it’s better to avoid investing in Wizz Air.

Distorted Environment

Over the years, Wizz Air built a successful low-cost business model. The majority of its flights are operating from Central and Eastern Europe, and the airline has one of the youngest fleets on the continent, as its 124 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft have an average age of 5.5 years. In the last few months, Wizz Air managed to add new bases in several European countries like Ukraine, Germany, and Italy and launched new routes. On October 2, the airline plans to leverage the power of its A321neos and launch its first inaugural flight to Abu Dhabi. This will be the first time Wizz Air launches its flight outside of Europe.

However, it’s unlikely that the new flight will be running at full capacity, since COVID-19 will continue to disrupt the airline’s day-to-day operations. In its latest earnings report for Q1, Wizz Air said that its revenues declined by 86.9% Y/Y to €90.8 million, while the underlying net loss was €56.7 million and the monthly cash burn from April to June was €80 million. By cutting its operating expenses by 67.1% to €197.1 million in Q1, Wizz Air ended the quarter with €1.6 billion of liquidity, which will help the company to survive the pandemic.

When compared to its closest rival Ryanair (RYAAY), Wizz Air had a better performance than its Irish-based counterpart in Q1. Although Ryanair offers tickets at a cheaper price and makes a greater margin from them, its revenues for the period were down 94.6% Y/Y, while Wizz Air’s revenues were down only 86.9% Y/Y. At the same time, Ryanair’s traffic was down 99% Y/Y, while Wizz Air’s traffic was down 93.2% Y/Y. Even in the ancillary business Wizz Air has been performing better, as its ancillary revenues were down 80.3% Y/Y, while Ryanair’s ancillary revenues were down 97% Y/Y. Perhaps the biggest advantage of Wizz Air is that it’s able to run at 70% of its capacity already in July, while Ryanair only hopes to reach its 70% capacity level by the end of September. Considering all of this, it seems that Wizz Air has a greater chance to recover quickly and its stock is a better investment in comparison to Ryanair stock. However, we still believe that it’s better to avoid purchasing Wizz Air shares in the current environment.

COVID-19 will continue to prevent Wizz Air and all the other airlines from fully recovering to their pre-pandemic profitability levels. As Europe is on the verge of a second wave of a pandemic, various countries have begun to tighten their border policies. Norway and the UK already require a mandatory quarantine for those who arrive from Spain, and there are several strict border control restrictions, which make it hard to travel between countries.

Source: Wizz Air

Just this week, the European Union updated its border list, which shows that only foreigners from 12 non-Schengen countries could enter the countries of a union. Since Wizz Air operates the majority of its flights from Central and Eastern Europe, where many countries are not a part of the Schengen area, it will be hard for the airline to increase its load factor to pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon. Recently, Wizz Air was forced to return several Ukrainian tourists from Greece at its own expense, since it was not allowed to transfer them to Athens in the first place. As long as borders are partially closed, the airline will not be able to fully recover.

Another downside of owning Wizz Air is its exposure to the European market, which, in recent months, has seen an influx of taxpayers’ money piling into several flag carriers, such as Lufthansa (DLAKF), Alitalia, TAP, and others. As more than €30 billion of state aid has been distributed among various carriers, the European market is no longer a free market, since there is unfair competition between numerous airlines. Those that did receive state funds have a greater advantage than others, since they can expand quickly and operate at a loss to undercut weaker airlines. While Wizz Air has enough liquidity to survive the pandemic, it will be hard for it to compete with state-backed companies in a post-pandemic world.

Considering all of this, we believe that there are too many uncertainties with the European airline industry right now, which makes it hard for us to justify purchasing Wizz Air stock, even though the airline has a solid balance sheet and will survive the pandemic. Since Wizz Air didn’t release any guidance for the fiscal year, we believe that it’s better to avoid the stock at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.