New Gold Inc. (NGD) released its Q2 2020 financial results. As expected, the numbers were notably impacted by the coronavirus-related production disruptions that affected especially the Rainy River mine. The extensive investment program continues at Rainy River. Moreover, the upside provided by the strong gold prices is limited by gold hedges that will expire only at the end of this year. As a result, no miracles should be expected from New Gold before 2021.

In Q2 2020, New Gold produced 98,079 toz of gold equivalent. This number includes 64,294 toz gold and 16.9 million lb copper. Compared to the previous quarter, gold equivalent production declined by 5.2%. Gold production declined by 3.7% and copper production declined by 8.6%. Overall, gold equivalent production declined to the lowest level in more than 2.5 years. This was partially caused by COVID-19 that caused production disruptions especially at the Rainy River mine. At New Afton, the production declined due to lower-than-expected gold and copper grades.

On the other hand, not everything was black at New Gold in Q2. The company was able to push the AISC lower. It declined by 11.3% to $1,283/toz of gold equivalent. Unfortunately, the AISC should increase in H2, as the sustaining capital expenditures amounted only to $90.2 million in H1, but the 2020 guidance projects them at $207-232 million. It means that $116.8-141.8 million should be expended in H2. Even the expected increased production volumes shouldn't be able to prevent the AISC from rising. The good news is that in 2021, the sustaining CAPEX should decrease significantly, and the AISC along with it.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of New Gold)

While the average realized gold price increased from $1,304/toz in Q1 to $1,516 in Q2, the average realized copper price declined from $2.74/lb to $2.51/lb. As can be seen, the realized gold price is still negatively affected by the hedges that will expire only at the end of 2020. This, together with lower sales volumes (60,853 toz gold vs. 68,773 toz gold, 15.3 million lb copper vs. 17.7 million lb copper), resulted in a decline in New Gold's revenues from $142.3 million to $128.5 million. The revenues declined to their lowest level in more than 2.5 years. On the other hand, due to the decreased costs, the operating cash flow experienced a small improvement, from $51.3 million to $53 million, or by 3.3%. The earnings remained in negative values. New Gold recorded a net loss of $46 million. The EPS declined to -$0.07. Unfortunately, New Gold's shareholders got used to regular losses, as only in 1 out of the last 10 quarters a tiny profit was recorded.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and New Gold)

New Gold's cash position improved notably during Q2, to $700.2 million. Unfortunately, the $300 million quarterly growth was caused only by the timing of debt refinancing. On June 26, New Gold closed a $400 million senior notes offering. And only on July 10 (after the end of Q2), the proceeds were used to redeem the 2022 senior notes. For the same reason, the total debt increased to more than $1.1 billion (however, after the refinancing was completed, it came back down). The net debt increased to slightly more than $400 million. What is important, the recently completed refinancing improved the debt maturity, as the 2022 notes were replaced by 2027 notes. On the other hand, while the 2022 notes bore an interest rate of 6.25%, the 2027 notes bear an interest rate of 7.5%.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and New Gold)

The chart below shows the development of some of New Gold's valuation metrics. The data are valid for the last day of each quarter. As can be seen, New Gold has moved from one extreme to another. At the end of Q1, the share price was low, due to the coronavirus-related market panic. As a result, the price-to-operating cash flow and price-to-revenue ratios were notably below their long-term average values. However, after the 300% share price growth, both indicators reach values approximately 100% higher than their historical averages. It indicates that the share price probably got ahead of itself and a correction should be expected.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and New Gold)

Back in April, New Gold withdrew its 2020 production and cost guidance. Now, it has provided a new one. It is expected that the overall 2020 production will equal 284,000-304,000 toz gold and 65-75 million lb copper. That should equal to 415,000-455,000 toz of gold equivalent. The AISC should be in the $1,410-1,490 range. As 201,514 toz of gold equivalent was produced in H1 2020, 213,486-253,486 toz of gold equivalent should be produced in H2 2020 to meet the revised guidance. That equals to 106,473-126,743 toz of gold equivalent per quarter on average.

(Source: New Gold)

Probably the most important event that occurred in Q2, besides the debt refinancing, was the sale of the Blackwater gold project. New Gold will sell the project to Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF) for $142 million in cash and $15 million in Artemis Gold's shares. New Gold will also retain an 8% gold stream on the Blackwater mine production. Although the deal will strengthen New Gold's balance sheet, it will also limit its organic growth opportunities. A detailed article about this transaction can be found here.

New Gold bottomed in the middle of March, around $0.4. The subsequent bull run elevated its share price more than 300% higher in only four months. Right now, it stands at $1.59, after it retraced from its recent highs at $1.7. Although the bullish trend line remains unbroken, for now, it is possible to expect some correction in the near term. Also, the RSI signalizes a massive divergence, as the recent share price high is higher than the June one, however, the recent RSI high is lower than the June RSI high. If a correction starts, New Gold shares should find some support around $1.25. If this support level is broken, another one is around $1.05.

What I like about New Gold's Q2:

The AISC declined notably (although it is poised to go back up in H2).

The operating cash flow increased slightly.

The debt was refinanced (although at higher interest rates).

What I don't like about New Gold's Q2:

Production and revenues decreased.

The share price rocketed, and New Gold's valuation became quite high given the current state of the company.

By selling Blackwater, New Gold's organic growth opportunities are significantly reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.